Delone Catholic entered Tuesday’s YAIAA Division 3 home game red hot, riding a seven-game win streak.
In the way of an eighth straight win, however, stood Y-3 leader and local rival York Catholic, which had already claimed a 44-33 win over the Squires earlier in the season.
After a knock-down, drag-out game that saw momentum shift back and forth in the second half, the Irish claimed the season sweep, walking away with a 40-37 victory.
“It’s always a tough place to play and obviously they’re playing extremely well right now,” York Catholic coach Dustin Boeckel said afterward.“
The early goings of the game were tough for both offenses, as the Irish (13-2 overall 10-0 in YAIAA-3) scraped ahead to a 7-5 lead after the first quarter.
In the second, the visitors got it going a bit. Junior Luke Forjan turned in six of his 13 points in the frame, while the Squires (11-6, 8-3) continued to struggle with missed shots and turnovers, falling behind 22-12 at the halftime break.
“I think we got the ball into the corners and they would trap and then coming out of there we weren’t as ready to catch and shoot as we could’ve been,” Delone coach Brandon Staub said of his team’s offensive woes. “But I think we ended up getting a ton of looks inside in the first half from a layup perspective and just couldn’t get those to fall.”
With their sputtering offense looming large, things looked rough for the Squires early in the third quarter when a John Forjan trifecta brought the score to 25-12 with 5:08 left in the quarter.
That’s when they began to chip away. It began with a Bryson Kopp layup to make it 25-14. Then a couple more buckets cut the lead to 25-18 with 3:04 left in the third. After a York Catholic foul shot, Aidan Bealmear delivered a 3-pointer to make it 26-21 with under two remaining in the quarter. After once trailing by 13, the Squires entered the fourth quarter down just five at 30-25.
“I knew we would make a run, and once we could get the crowd into it, I though that would push our guys,” Staub said.
The crowd did get into it, and it did push Delone as Kopp buried a triple to start the final quarter. Coltyn Keller came right back with another to give the hosts a 31-30 lead with 4:39 left on the clock. The lead was the first for the Squires since they led 3-2 less than three minutes into the contest.
A Gage Zimmerman 3-pointer with 2:43 to go had the hosts ahead 34-32, but Luke Forjan answered with a triple of his own put the Irish back up by one with just over two minutes left to play.
Zimmerman then had a chance to put Delone back ahead, but missed a pair of free throws before Asher Rudolph pulled down an offensive board. Rudolph drove and tried to draw contact, but there was no whistle and York Catholic regained possession up one with 1:30 left on the clock.
Luke Forjan then had maybe his biggest bucket of the night, cutting to the basket and finishing an and-1 to make it 38-34 with 1:12 left to play.
“Luke’s been making big plays for us since his freshman year,” Boeckel said afterward. “He’s led us in scoring and made a lot of plays on both ends of the floor. He didn’t have the best night from the free throw line, but when we needed to make plays I thought he really did.”
On the following possession, the Squires turned the ball over without getting a shot up and the Irish closed the game out at the foul line from there.
The Squires have two days off before heading on the road to Fairfield on Friday looking to start a new win streak.
“We’re off tomorrow, so we can feel bad tonight, feel bad tomorrow, and come back in Thursday ready to work to get ready for a big weekend,” Staub said. “At Fairfield on Friday is always tough and we’ve got New Oxford here on Saturday, so we’ll regroup. These guys bounce back well.”
York Catholic 7 15 8 10 — 40
Delone Catholic 5 7 13 12 — 37
York Catholic (40): Walker 0 2-5 2, L. Forjan 3 5-7 14, McFadden 2 1-1 5, Dallas 1 3-3 6, J. Forjan 4 5-9 13. Totals: 10 16-25 40.
Delone Catholic (37): Coltyn Keller 2 1-2 7, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-0 2, Asher Rudolph 2 0-0 4, Camdyn Keller 2 0-0 4, Gage Zimmerman 3 1-4 8, Bryson Kopp 2 2-2 7, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Crawford. Totals: 14 4-8 37.
3-pointers: YC-L. Forjan 3, Dallas; DC-Co. Keller 2, Kopp, Zimmerman, Bealmear.
