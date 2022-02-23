Back in December, after his team went 0-2 at its own tip-off tournament against a pair of returning district playoff qualifiers, New Oxford girls’ basketball coach Mike Englar said that he hoped it would be a learning experience for his team.
Fast forward a little under three months, and the Colonials found themselves in the District 3 Class 5A tournament having claimed a handful of big-name scalps along the way.
It was that resilience that helped No. 13 New Oxford fight its way back from a 19-point second-half deficit against fourth-seeded Manheim Central on Wednesday, though it would ultimately fall to the Barons, 49-38.
“At the beginning of the season, not one person in York County or Adams County or in the state of Pennsylvania had us in districts,” Englar said afterward. “And so that was one of our goals that we set, and we came out and did that tonight.”
The Barons (18-4), who have been a mainstay in the postseason, held a slim 10-6 lead after the first quarter, but struggled with the pressure defense the Colonials showed for all 32 minutes.
In the second, however, the hosts would hit their stride led by star junior Maddie Knier. Knier, a junior who has already topped 1,000 points for her career, scored 10 in the second quarter and Manheim built a 30-13 lead at the half thanks to continued offensive struggles for New Oxford (10-13).
“Nerves got to us at the beginning of the game,” Englar said of the opening 16 minutes. “We’re young — super young. We only have one senior on the team. So we got a bit razzled and started doing things we didn’t practice.”
The situation didn’t get much better for the Colonials out of the break, as the Barons extended the lead to 34-13 just minutes into the second half. Slowly but surely, however, New Oxford began to chip away. A 6-0 run started and ended by Ella Billman, who matched Knier with 24 points on the night, cut the lead to 15 at 40-25 after three quarters.
The momentum continued in the fourth, as Hailey Linebaugh drilled a trifecta and Billman converted an and-1 to make it 42-33 with 4:58 still left on the clock. A Kelbie Linebaugh triple not long after cut the deficit to eight, at 44-36, with just over three minutes remaining.
“We just stopped making some basketball plays,” Manheim Central coach Tyson Hayes said of his team’s struggles. “Yeah we’re trying to execute, but we’re still trying to score. We stopped looking at the rim. We wanted quality shots, not just shots. But credit to them, they battled the entire time.”
But that was as close as the visitors would get. A Rachel Nolt third-chance bucket pushed the lead out to 10 before Kaylie Kroll sank two freebies to push it back to 12 at 48-36.
Knier added one final point from the line to cap her nights and the Barons advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals where they’ll play host to fifth-seeded West York.
Englar, on the other hand, is excited about his team’s growth and the potential moving forward.
“We’re going to have a couple months off here with spring sports and give them some time off, but we said to them ‘you guys can’t stop working,’” he said. “‘This is a taste of what we have. We’re super young. We’ll be back next year. But you have to put the time in and the work in the summertime.’”
New Oxford 6 7 12 13 — 38
Manheim Central 10 20 10 9 — 49
New Oxford (38): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 0-1 3, Hailey Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Ella Billman 9 6-12 24, Kyle Wampler 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: T. Linebaugh, Flesch. Totals: 15 6-13 38.
Manheim Central (49): Knier 11 2-4 24, Reed 3 0-0 7, Kroll 1 2-3 4, Higgins 1 0-0 2, Nolt 4 0-1 10, Paige Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-8 49.
3-pointers: NO-K. Linebaugh, H. Linebaugh; MC-Nolt 2, Reed.
