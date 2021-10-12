Coming off his first career individual championship, senior Hayden Moffat became the second-straight member of the Gettysburg College men’s golf team to be named the Centennial Conference Athlete of the Week.
After posting a collegiate-low 70 in the final round of the Battle of the Burg Invitational the previous weekend, Moffat equaled his personal best on both days of the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic at The Bridges Golf Club on Oct. 9-10. He topped the 75-player field with a four-under 140 (70-70), breaking the previous tournament record by one stroke. The win was also the first time Moffat has captured individual medalist honors in his career.
Moffat followed teammate Cameron Deiuliis for Athlete of the Week honors in the conference. The senior has the Bullets off to a record start to the 2021-22 campaign with the team capturing three tournament titles and averaging 296.5 strokes per round, nearly seven strokes better than the program’s single-season record. Moffat has recorded three top-five finishes and leads the team with a 72.8 average.
Gettysburg closes out the fall schedule at the F&M Fall Invitational at the Bent Creek Country Club on Monday, Oct. 8.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Gettysburg College junior outside hitter Zanze Kuba-McCoy picked up her second career nod as Centennial Conference Volleyball Player of the Week.
Kuba-McCoy played a key role on offense and defense in a pair of conference matches last week. Against top-ranked and unbeaten Johns Hopkins on Oct. 6, the junior outside hitter racked up 14 kills and 16 digs as the Bullets handed the Blue Jays their first loss in a set in nearly three weeks. Kuba-McCoy followed up with a 16-kill, 11-dig performance in a 3-0 sweep of Muhlenberg on Oct. 9.
The junior ranks third in the conference with 3.98 kills per set. She has tallied double-figure kills in 14 of 16 matches and produced a team-best 11 double-doubles. Kuba-McCoy has posted an attack percentage of .280 and is averaging 3.07 digs per set. She was also named CC Player of the Week during her freshman season in 2019.
Gettysburg (9-7) plays its final non-conference match of the season at Penn State Mont Alto on this evening at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: After a 1-1 week, Gettysburg College retained a spot in the United Soccer Coaches Division III Region V poll.
For the fifth week in a row, the Bullets (7-2-1, 2-2-1 Centennial) were ranked in the USC poll, holding the No. 7 spot for the third consecutive week.
Gettysburg lost 2-1 to second-ranked Johns Hopkins University and defeated St. Mary’s College of Maryland 1-0 last week.
In the USC rankings, No. 1 Johns Hopkins (9-0-1) was ranked ahead of the Bullets along with No. 2 McDaniel (12-0), No. 3 Messiah (8-2-1), No. 4 the University of Scranton (11-0), No. 5 Franklin & Marshall (9-1-1), and No. 6 Dickinson (8-3). Following the Bullets were No. 8 York College (8-4).
In the CC standings, McDaniel is on top with a 6-0 record and are followed by Johns Hopkins (5-0), F&M (3-1-1), Haverford (3-2-1), Dickinson (3-2), Gettysburg (2-2-1) and Swarthmore (2-2-1).
Gettysburg plays at Dickinson this evening at 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: For the third time this season, Gettysburg College has captured a regional ranking, checking in at No. 8 in this week’s United States Coaches weekly Division III Region V poll.
Gettysburg is coming off a 2-0 week that included a 5-2 non-conference victory against Susquehanna and a 2-0 triumph at 16th-ranked Centennial Conference rival F&M.
The Bullets (7-3-1, 3-2 CC) were one of four teams from the Centennial Conference to be ranked in the regional poll, joining No. 1 Johns Hopkins (9-0-2, 5-0 CC), No. 3 Swarthmore (9-2, 4-1 CC), and No. 4 F&M (9-2, 3-2 CC). Also appearing were No. 2 Messiah (9-0-2), No. 5 Lebanon Valley (9-2), No. 6 Elizabethtown (8-2-1), and No. 7 Alvernia (8-2).
In the CC standings, Gettysburg is tied with three other schools with a 3-2 record. Holding the top spot is Johns Hopkins (5-0), Swarthmore is second (4-1), while F&M, Gettysburg, Washington College, and Haverford all hold a 3-2 record as well.
The Bullets resume their schedule this evening when they host Salisbury at 7 p.m. in a non-conference affair.
