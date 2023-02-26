Who says there are silver linings to silver medals?
Not Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus or Devan Ponce.
The curtain had yet to come down on the District 3 Class 2A Wrestling Championships but the pair of Times Area standouts was already looking to next week – with revenge in mind. The fierce competitors were far from pleased with their respective runner-up efforts at 127 and 139 pounds on Saturday at Central Dauphin East.
Both pointed to the Southeast Regional Tournament as a chance to set the record straight.
“He outwrestled me and out-athleticed me but I’m going to get him next week,” said Yacoviello-Andrus of Berks Catholic’s Marvin Armistead. “I have time to train for him. I’m excited to wrestle him again and prove that I’m better because I put more work in.”
Armistead (40-3) switched up his tactics by keeping a ton of distance between himself and the young Eagle. The junior smartly closed the gap only when prime scoring opportunities arose, frustrating Yacoviello-Andrus all the way through a 6- 3 outcome.
“I’m a big tie-up guy and he knew that; he didn’t want to touch me,” said Yacoviello-Andrus. “There was always three or four feet of space and he was diving for that ankle.”
An early takedown allowed Armistead to dictate tempo and he did so by constantly circling the mat, bouncing on the balls of his feet as he looped around his opponent. The Saint would dart in to fake or take low-leg shots.
Down 3-1, Yacoviello-Andrus finally got his hands on Armistead when the BC star chose bottom to begin the second period. Twice Yacoviello-Andrus got one-counts on a tilt but wasn’t able to gain nearfall points. Armistead broke free with 50 seconds left in the period and resumed his long-range probing.
An ankle pick attempt was followed by a low double-leg shot, giving Armistead a 6-2 lead with 90 seconds remaining. Yacoviello-Andrus (34-4) escaped and appeared to have a cradle locked up on the edge of the mat, but did not get the call. He continued to work over the closing seconds but couldn’t close the gap.
“He was circling and setting his ankle pick up and we weren’t ready for that,” said Bermudian head coach Dave McCollum. “It’s hard to adjust to that in such a short amount of time. Now that we know what he has, hopefully we’ll have a better gameplan for the next time we wrestle. And hopefully we will wrestle him again.”
Ponce (31-8) reached the finals by virtue of a signature win over West Perry’s Tyler Morrison in the semifinals. Morrison turned Ponce in the waning stages of their matchup at sectionals last week on his way to a title. On Saturday, Ponce flipped the script.
Down 1-0 near the midway point of the final period, Ponce blew through Morrison (37-7) for a takedown and drove the Mustang sophomore to his back. Ponce used a vice-like squeeze to register the fall in 5:07.
In the finals, the Canner squared off against unbeaten Schuylkill Valley sophomore Ian Vitalo, who came in at 35-0. Following a scoreless opening period Vitalo used a Granby roll for an escape early in the middle frame. A physical back-and-forth bout saw Vitalo hit an ankle pick with 16 seconds left to build a 3-0 lead.
Ponce chose neutral to start the third, and the intensity only picked up as hand-fighting and an inadvertent head butt temporarily halted the bout with 1:03 left. Ponce continued to press the action and Vitalo was hit for stalling, but the Panther nailed a counter for a takedown that pushed the lead to 5-0.
Ponce refused to retreat, escaping and scrapping until the end of the 7-1 battle.
“It was pretty even until the second period, and from then every time I got to my shots that led to counter-attacks,” said Ponce.
The Canner senior said the semifinal win over Morrison provided a jolt.
“I avenged my match from last week with him and that felt good,” said Ponce. “I just stuck to more of my gameplan and got the result I wanted. It gives me confidence in my abilities and I know I can compete with the best guys.”
Canner head coach Ken Haines believes Ponce can use Saturday’s strong showing as a springboard for a run at regionals.
“Those are the matches that we want and will make a difference next weekend and the weekend after that,” he said. “He showed a lot of very good things out there against opponents we will be seeing again. He did an awesome job. He wrestled hard and absolutely put his best foot forward. It’s going to be an exciting couple of weeks for him.”
It was an exciting day in general for Biglerville, which qualified an area-high six wrestlers for regionals and placed fifth in the 30-team field. In addition to Ponce, Canners Brody Gardner (5th at 114), Joey Ney (3rd at 145), Seth Lady (4th at 152), Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (7th at 160) and Mason Keiper (4th at 215) extended their seasons by punching tickets to the regional tournament.
Lady (30-13) put in a full day’s work and then some as he went 4-2 on Saturday. The senior grinded out a 4-3 decision over Newport’s Cainan Benner in tiebreakers before eventually finishing fourth. It seemed as though he was on the mat all day battling tooth and nail.
“That kid is a warrior,” said Haines. “He’s tough as nails. I’m proud of the way he battled.”
While Gardner, Ney and Keiper are all repeat regional qualifiers, Buitimea-Garcia is making his first trip. That makes sense, considering this is only his second season in the sport.
Buitimea-Garcia (19-21) has a knack for hanging around in a bracket with gritty wins. After going 1-1 in his first two bouts, he faced an elimination match against Wyomissing’s Tyler Neidrowski. Up 4-3 in the final seconds but seemingly in danger of giving up a reversal, the Canner somehow hipped himself over and fought through the final seconds to stay alive. A loss dropped him into the seventh-place bout where he used a cradle as part of an 8-0 win that had all of his coaches smiling.
“If you let him hang around and give him an opportunity to score points, he’s doing it,” said Haines.
The Canners enjoyed another big day at districts a year after qualifying an area-high eight to regionals a season ago.
“We have a pretty good philosophy that allows you to be yourself in your own style of wrestling,” said Haines. “That keeps everything in perspective and allows you to go out and control what you can control.”
Bermudian was just behind Biglerville with five regional qualifiers, a year after failing to get a single wrestler out of districts. McCollum was extremely pleased after watching Cole Schisler (7th at 107), Austin Anderson (5th at 121), Reece Daniels (4th at 133) and Jakson Keffer (5th at 139) show terrific fight through the consolation brackets.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” he said. “Last year they were wide-eyed and it was the end of the world it happened that quick. We talked about coming back and changing that, and we came back with a different attitude.
“Coming here with six and qualifying five. . . I’ll take it. We came with a purpose and we answered the call.”
Littlestown and Fairfield brought a combined five wrestlers to CD East on Saturday, and all five of them will be heading to Bethlehem.
Thunderbolts Caden Rankin (133), Cameron Mingee (139) and Tanner Rock (172) are moving on, likewise for Knights Lincoln Kearchner (215) and Jonathan Anders (285).
Rankin (22-6) had little wiggle room after dropping his quarterfinal bout. The junior posted a pin in the first round of consolations before absorbing a 2-1 defeat that sent him to the seventh-place round. There, he came through with a fall.
Mingee (30-4) was doubled up by Vitalo in the semis, 8-4. The talented junior scored a 7-2 consy win to set up his fourth shot at West Perry’s Morrison over the last two years. And like the previous three times, the lanky Mustang prevailed, posting a 8-1 win that relegated Mingee to fourth place.
Rock (33-4) took the long way to bronze after being pinned by Susquenita’s Louie Frisenda in the quarters. The Bolt sophomore was locked in from there, using a pin, win by injury default and 2-1 decision to earn a rematch with the Blackhawk. Rock squared thing with Frisenda by pinning him in 4:41 for bronze.
Fairfield’s 1-2 punch found the mark once again as the pair extended the postseason. Kearchner (10-9) navigated his way through the 215-pound bracket to place sixth. An opening-round fall was followed by a loss but Kearchner received a bye in the first round of consys. Another fall secured a spot in regionals for the freshman, who dropped his final two bouts of the day.
Fairfield head coach E.J. Small said getting to regionals was a big step for the freshman, who is a former basketball player.
Anders, a standout thrower on the Knights track & field team, did his teammate one better with a fifth-place finish at 285. Anders (16-4) had a bit of an unusual path to the podium. He was pinned after an impressive 13-2 major decision over Northern Lebanon’s Hayden Adams. Down in the consys, Anders received a forfeit when Biglerville’s Mason Mentzer was unable to go.
A 7-3 decision over eventual seventh-place finisher Joseph Gassert of Middletown pushed Anders into the consy semis where he lost by fall. That set up a rematch with Adams, but it never materialized as the Viking bowed out with an injury default.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
District 3 Class 2A Championships
Saturday – CD East H.S.
Top 7 at each weight class advance to SE Regional Championships
Team standings: 1. Berks Catholic 219.5, 2. West Perry 168.5, 3. Bishop McDevitt 149, 4. Northern Lebanon 105, 5. Biglerville 96.5, 6. Susquenita 91, 7. Trinity 78.5, 8. Bermudian Springs 64.5, 9. Hamburg 44.5, 10. Upper Dauphin 42; T11. Littlestown 39, 20. Fairfield 25
Championship Semifinals
107-Detar (Trin) md. Homan (Ham), 13-3; Seidel (NL) p. Polcha (New), 1:10; 114-Wolford (NL) d. Lewis (Trin), 2-0 TB2; McLendon (Sus) d. Hartranft (BC), 1-0; 121-Rush (WP) d. Quigley (Sus), 10-3; Maciejewski (BC) p. Peterson (UD), 1:18; 127-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (Berm) md. Deysher (BH), 12-3; Armistead (BC) md. Lehman (NL), 11-1; 133-Puchalsky (WP) tf. Reece Daniels (Berm), 4:30 (16-0); Doi (CH) d. Artell (BM), 6-3; 139-Devan Ponce (B) p. Morrison (WP), 5:07; Vitalo (SV) d. Cameron Mingee (Lit), 8-4; 145-Seidel (WP) md. Ranck (Hal), 12-1; R. Lawler (BM) tf. Joey Ney (Big), 3:35 (17-2); 152-Zeigler (WP) md. Moore (CH), 12-0; Lenzi (BC) p. Sanderson (EP), 1:28; 160-Gray (Trin) p. Tinoco (BC), 2:24; Hockenberry-Folk (WP) tf. J. Brady (Col), 3:44 (19-2); 172-Davis (BC) tf. Frisenda (Sus), 6:00 (18-3); L. Lawler (BM) tf. Cl. Hetrick (BiS), 4:49 (16-0); 189-Erb (NL) p. Staker (EY), 2:28; Gilfoil (BM) p. Enders (Hal), 1:13; 215-Hutchinson (BiS) d. Mason Keiper (Big), 3-2; Kline (BC) d. Paynter (WP), 3-2; 285-Reber (BC) p. Wentzel (UD), 3:44; Robell (BM) p. Sheppard (Ham), :32
Seventh Place
107-Cole Schisler (Berm) d. Funck (AC), 7-5; 114-Greiss (BH) p. Rupp (Col), :50; 121-Corbin (Han) d. Zaragoza (NL), 8-7 TB2; 127-Hefenfinger (Sus) p. Weidelich (EY), 4:17; 133-Caden Rankin (Lit) p. Harter (AC), 2:33; 139-McQuillen (Tulp) d. Comp (BM), 4-2; 145-Fulton (Sus) d. Souders (BiS), 2-0; 152-Brady (Col) d. Benner (New), 8-4; 160-Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (Big) md. Decavalcante (BC), 8-0; 172-Nace (WP) p. Sgignoli (EY), 2:37; 189-Yoh (SV) d. Levi Roberts (Big), 9-5; 215-Yoder (BM) p. Sleva (WP), 1:40; 285-Gassert (Mid) d. Myers (EY), 5-0
Fifth Place
107-Smith (BC) p. Schaffer (Tulp), 4:13; 114-Brody Gardner (Big) p. Leigh (WP), 2:40; 121-Austin Anderson (BS) d. L. Lawler (BM), 4-1; 127-Peiffer (UD) d. Tlumach (Mid), 7-2; 133-Rosa (BC) inj. def. Brady (Ham), :00; 139-Jakson Keffer (Berm) inj. def. Badger (LC), :00; 145-Ranck (Hal) p. Maurer (BC), 4:33; 152-Leonard (NL) d. Sanderson (EP), 3-0; 160-Music (AC) d. J. Brady (Col), 12-10; 172-Hetrick (BiS) d. Diaz (Wyo), 6-3; 189-Boden (WP) d. Staker (EY), 10-4; 215-Heckman (Tulp) p. Lincoln Kearchner (F), 2:19; 285-Jonathan Anders (F) inj. def. Adams (NL), :00
Third Place
107-Homan (Ham) d. Polcha (New), 5-1; 114-Hartranft (BC) d. Lewis (Trin), 2-1; 121-Quigley (Sus) inj. def. Peterson (UD), :00; 127-Deysher (BH) d. Lehman (NL), 3-1; 133-Artell (BM) p. Daniels (Berm), 2:32; 139-Morrison (WP) d. Mingee (Lit), 8-1; 145-Ney (Big) d. Campbell (Col), 7-5; 152-Moore (CH) d. Seth Lady (Big), 3-1; 160-Tinoco (BC) d. Kauffman (Sus), 2-1; 172-Tanner Rock (Lit) p. Frisenda (Sus), 4:41; 189-Enders (Hal) d. Saylor (BC), 6-2; 215-Paynter (Trin) d. Keiper (Big), 8-2; 285-Sheppard (Ham) inj. def. Wentzel (UD), :00
Championship Finals
107-Seidel (NL) md. Detar (Trin), 13-0; 114-McLendon (Sus) md. Wolford (NL), 12-0; 121-Rush (WP) d. Maciejewski (BC), 7-3; 127-Armistead (BC) d. Yacoviello-Andrus (Berm), 6-3; 133-Doi (CH) d. Puchalsky (WP), 8-4; 139-Vitalo (SV) d. Ponce (Big), 7-1; 145-R. Lawler (BM) tf. Seidel (WP), 4:52 (15-0); 152-Zeigler (WP) d. Lenzi (BC), 2-0 SV; 160-Gray (Trin) d. Hockenberry-Folk (WP), 6-2; 172-L. Lawler (BM) d. Davis (BC), 5-0; 189-Gilfoil (BM) p. Erb (NL), 1:52; 215-Kline (BC) d. Hutchinson (BiS), 3-1 SV; 285-Robell (BM) p. Reber (BC), 1:27
