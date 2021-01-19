A team’s psyche can be very fragile.
Maybe it was playing games on consecutive nights — or losing top starter Brylee Rodgers to a knee injury. Whatever the reason, the Biglerville Canners girls’ basketball team went through the motions for three quarters. Jeff Kahlbaugh’s club righted the ship in the final frame to make things close, but Fairfield was the hungrier team Tuesday night and prevailed at the Canner Dome, 45-41.
The hosts scored more points in the fourth period than they did in the other three combined. They scored 54 points in their win over Camp Hill Monday night but had just 17 points entering the last period. The Canners (3-2) cut a 13-point deficit to four but ran out of time.
“Quite honestly, I don’t know if we came into the game taking Fairfield lightly — I certainly hope we didn’t,” said Kahlbaugh. “I don’t think the injury to Brylee was the cause of the outcome. That was the worst effort — the worst three quarters — that we played. They won the 50-50 balls. The effort just wasn’t there (for us).”
Biglerville raced to a 6-2 early lead but quickly hit a wall. Katie Woolson found Emily Woolson and Morgan Martin for layups and Joscelynn Anglin hit a long two to offfset a stick-back by Maddie Neiderer. After back-to-back buckets by Kira Weikert forged an 8-all tie, Anglin drilled another jumper to put the home team ahead, 8-6.
The Green Knights (2-3) scored the final six points of the stanza to take the lead for good, 12-8. Freshman Breana Valentine, who led the visitors with 15 points, scored the final two baskets on a put-back and a steal and layup.
Valentine added a triple to start the second quarter. Anglin drilled a pair at the stripe to cut it to 15-10, but Fairfield went on a 8-4 run to lead at intermission, 23-14. Neiderer, who finished with a baker’s dozen and tied Biglerville’s Martin with a game-high nine rebounds, contributed two deuces during the spree.
The Canners somehow found its mojo in the fourth period. A 13-3 surge by the Black and Gold was punctuated by Katie Woolson’s trey that got her club within 37-30. The teams traded hoops until Anglin’s three-bagger trimmed the lead to 41-36. But Weikert hit two clutch free throws and Neiderer added a layup as the Knights held on.
Anglin scored 15 points to lead Biglerville. Katie Woolson added seven steals in a losing effort. Weikert and Emily Woolson notched eight points apiece for their respective squads.
“We are a young team trying to break through,” said Fairfield head coach Andy Ditty. “To do that you have to overcome some challenges. That fourth quarter was this young team learning to win. But they held on, weathered the storm and ended a three-game losing streak to Biglerville. This is a big year for them (Biglerville). To beat them when they are on the upswing is impressive. Tonight was a total team effort.”
Both teams go on the road Friday as the Canners travel to Bermudian Springs and Fairfield meets Littlestown.
“If I knew the psychology (to explain what happened tonight) I’d be a genius,” said Kahlbaugh. “Fairfield is a team we know we can beat if we play well. That didn’t happen until the fourth quarter. The girls are disappointed and I told them they should be. However, we will learn from having a bad game. Our girls work hard and they will respond. They work hard in practice and we’ll turn it around.”
Fairfield 12 11 11 11 — 45
Biglerville 8 6 3 24 — 41
Fairfield (45): Madison Cromwell 0 1-5 1, Emma Dennison 1 0-0 3, Breana Valentine 7 0-2 15, Braiden Wastler 2 1-4 5, Maddie Neiderer 6 0-0 13, Kira Weikert 3 2-2 8. Non-scorers: Bollinger. TOTALS: 19 4-13 45.
Biglerville (41): Natalie Showaker 1 0-0 2, Morgan Martin 1 2-2 4, Hannah Naylor 0 1-2 2, Emily Woolson 3 2-5 8, Katie Woolson 1 3-6 6, Joscelynn Anglin 5 3-4 15, Abigail Reckard 2 1-3 5, Paige Miller 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 13 12-25.
3-pointers: F — Dennison, Valentine, Neiderer ; B — Anglin 2, K Woolson.
