As we near the midway point of the high school basketball regular season, this feels like a good point to take stock of the local teams. They’ve each played around 7-9 games and most of their remaining games are divisional contests.
The Gettysburg boys sat at 8-8 last season with six games to go, but went 1-5 down the stretch to miss the district playoffs. Even with the graduation of Trent Ramirez-Keller, Mike Hankey and Brandon Golden, the Warriors are playing well behind a starting lineup that consists of a quintet of juniors.
Ian McLean, Brody Wagner, Josh Herr and Tegan Kuhns each average nine or more points per game, while Jonathan Darnell does the dirty work. Darnell guards the opposing team’s best offensive player and makes hustle plays all over the floor.
A pair of wins in their own tournament last week pushed the Warriors to a 5-3 record with Mid-Penn Colonial top dogs Waynesboro and Greencastle-Antrim on the slate for this week.
Littlestown continued its roll, pushing its winning streak to six with a pair of victories at East Pennsboro’s tournament. The Bolts took down Greencastle, 51-43, on the first night and then got past the frisky hosts in the title tilt, 62-46.
Junior Christopher Meakin posted a combined 40 points in the two games and leads the Times Area in scoring at 17.2 ppg.
Littlestown faces West York on Tuesday before tangling with Bermudian Springs and York Tech later in the week. A showdown with fellow YAIAA-3 leader York Catholic looms on Jan. 10.
After starting the year 1-5, New Oxford seems to have righted its ship with three consecutive victories. A 37-point pasting of Dover was followed up by a 75-42 rout of James Buchanan, then the Ox picked up its best win of the season when it downed Middletown, 63-53, in the title game of the Colonial Holiday Tournament.
Juniors Idriz Ahmetovic (11.4 ppg) and Brennan Holmes (10.7 ppg) lead the way for the Colonials.
They take on South Western on Tuesday, then York Suburban and Kennard-Dale on Friday and Saturday.
Delone Cathollic split in the York Catholic tournament, defeating York Suburban before losing to the Fighting Irish in the title game. Senior Bryson Kopp tossed in 39 points over the two contests and is second in the area in scoring at 16.3 ppg.
The Squires play just once this week, a road game at Fairfield on Friday.
Bermudian had lost its first seven games before defeating Biglerville, 46-32, on Dec. 20, and a split at New Oxford’s tourney gives the Eagles a 2-1 record over their past three.
Berm was competitive in a six-point loss to Middletown, then knocked off James Buchanan, 57-39, in the consolation contest. Junior Tyson Carpenter tallied 36 points last week and is sitting on a 15.3 ppg average for the year.
The Eagles tangle with Littlestown, Hanover and James Buchanan this week.
Fairfield earned a split in its holiday tournament by defeating Christian School of York and losing to Coventry Christian.
Senior Andrew Koons scored a combined 28 points last week and averages a team-best 9.0 ppg.
The 2-6 Knights face York Country Day and Delone this week.
Biglerville lost both of its games in the Gettysburg tournament and has now dropped four straight. Senior Cam Tyson paces the Canners with 8.1 ppg.
On tap for the Canners this week are games with Big Spring and York Catholic.
On the girls’ side, the beat keeps going for Delone.
The Squirettes traveled to Mifflin County’s tournament and bagged a pair of victories to run their winning streak to seven straight. Wins over Altoona and Red Lion earned Delone the tourney crown.
Sophomore Megan Jacoby tossed in 28 points in the two games last week and paces the Squirettes in scoring at 12.2 ppg. Junior Brielle Baughman also averages double figures, checking in at 10.1 ppg.
Delone faces Fairfield and Twin Valley this week.
Bermudian split its games at the Eastern York tourney, defeating Spring Grove (69-53) before falling to the host Golden Knights (57-48).
Already a team thin on depth, the Eagles will be without junior Ella Benzel after she suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over Spring Grove.
Senior Amelia Peters (12.6 ppg) and sophomores Tori Bross (12.5 ppg) and Lucy Peters (10.9) lead the offense for Berm.
On the docket this week for the Eagles are Littlestown, Hanover and James Buchanan.
Biglerville also split in the tournament it participated in, losing to South Western, 44-34, before knocking off Hanover (42-33) in the Hawkettes’ tourney.
Senior Brylee Rodgers posted 27 points over the two contestsand is averaging 14.8 ppg so far this season.
The Canners have a one-game week on tap with a contest with York Catholic on Friday.
Littlestown snapped an 8-game losing streak with a 59-49 win over Tulpehocken in the opener of its own tournament and then lost to Annville-Cleona, 49-21, in the championship game.
Celi Portillo and Hannah Shelley each tossed in 28 points over the pair of games. That duo has combined for 69 percent of the Bolts’ points so far this season.
The Bolts face New Oxford, Bermudian and York Tech this week.
Speaking of the Colonials, they lost both of their games in the Lebanon tournament, a 49-37 loss to Palmyra and a 38-36 defeat against Northern Lebanon.
Timberley Linebaugh (17 points) and Kelbie Linebaugh (16 points) were the top scorers for the Ox in the tournament.
They’ll battle Littlestown and Red Lion this week.
Neither Gettysburg or Fairfield participated in a tournament last week. The Warriors sit at 1-6 and are led by Madeline Delaney’s 7.3 ppg. They’ll take on Waynesboro, South Western and Greencastle this week.
Fairfield is 4-4 and is led by junior Breana Valentine’s 14 ppg. The Knights match up with York Country Day and Delone this week.
