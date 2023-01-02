As we near the midway point of the high school basketball regular season, this feels like a good point to take stock of the local teams. They’ve each played around 7-9 games and most of their remaining games are divisional contests.

The Gettysburg boys sat at 8-8 last season with six games to go, but went 1-5 down the stretch to miss the district playoffs. Even with the graduation of Trent Ramirez-Keller, Mike Hankey and Brandon Golden, the Warriors are playing well behind a starting lineup that consists of a quintet of juniors.

