SWIMMING
New Oxford boys 90,
Red Lion 36
Red Lion girls 114,
New Oxford 53
The Colonials picked up victories from all over the roster to defeat the Lions in the boys’ meet Tuesday night.
Liam Rosenbach captured the 100 back and was part of a pair of winning relay teams, while Jarrett Bitzer won the 100 free and helped to earn a win in the 400 free relay and a second-place finish in the 200 free relay.
Raiden Shomo finished first in the 200 free and 500 free and the Ox also received victories from Cole Smith in the 100 breast and Tyler O’Brien in the 50 free and 100 fly.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. New Oxford (Liam Rosenbach, Cole Smith, Tyler O’Brien, Alberto Fernandez) 1:55.66; 200 free: 1. Raiden Shomo (NO) 2:37.72; 200 IM: 1. Rishel (RL) 3:13.51; 50 free: 1. O’Brien (NO) 25.38, 3. Tristan Scott (NO) 30.09; 100 fly: 1. O’Brien (NO) 1:12.00; 100 free: 1. Jarret Bitzer (NO) 1:09.84; 3. Ian Gilberto (NO) 1:15.85; 500 free: 1. Shomo (NO) 7:29.43, 2. Fernandez (NO) 7:50.53; 200 free relay: 1. New Oxford (Rosenbach, Fernandez, Smith, O’Brien) 1:37.35, 2. New Oxford (Bitzer, Gilberto, Londyn Johnson, Ethan Madrigal) 2:08.30; 100 back: 1. Rosenbach (NO) 1:00.65; 200 breast: 1. Smith (NO) 1:10.40, 2. Rosenbach (NO) 1:15.23; 400 free relay: 1. New Oxford (Scott, Gilberto, Johnson, Bitzer) 5:03.59.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Red Lion (Aggen, Woerner, Oliphant, Czerwinski) 2:03.65, 2. New Oxford (Molly Raab, Joslyn Loss, Valerie Clabaugh, Alaina Myers) 2:16.14; 200 free: 1. Grove (RL) 2:19.00, 3. Cora Diviney (NO) 2:37.99; 200 IM: 1. Czerwinski (RL) 2:28.45; 2. Clabaugh (NO) 2:36.85; 50 free: 1. Aggen (RL) 26.21, 2. Raab (NO) 29.19; 100 fly: Woerner (RL) 1:14.42, 3. Naomi Doll (NO) 1:38.93; 100 free: 1. Oliphant (RL) 1:02.60, 3. Raab (NO) 1:05.69; 500 free: 1. Grove (RL) 6:12.48, 3. Diviney (NO) 7:16.52; 200 free relay: 1. Red Lion (Aggen, Oliphant, Hennessy, Czerwinski) 1:55.30, 3. New Oxford (Doll, Myers, Loss, Raab) 2:04.26; 100 back: 1. Czerwinski (RL) 1:10.47, 3. Sydney Chrismer (NO) 1:29.48; 100 breast: 1. Aggen (RL) 1:13.11, 2. Clabaugh (NO) 1:16.12; 400 free relay: 1. Red Lion (Grove, Davis, H. Oliphant, R. Oliphant) 5:00.23, 2. New Oxford (Sophia Moores, Jessica Pristerer, Bailey Bodvin, Madison Keffer) 5:09.08, 3. New Oxford (Dafne Garcia, Anna Farmer, Aurora Contreras-Pinera, Diviney) 5:25.47.
