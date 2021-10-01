FOOTBALL
Kennard-Dale 17, New Oxford 7
The Rams won a battle of teams entering Friday’s fray with 4-1 record by limiting the Colonials to just seven points.
Kennard-Dale scored first when Jacob Copenhaver hooked up with Jed Peters on an 81-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0. The Colonials answered in the second quarter on a 2-yard TD burst by Brittyn Eakins.
The hosts assumed a 14-7 halftime lead thanks to Micah Partee’s 39-yard bolt to the end zone. The Rams tacked on three more points with a late 27-yard field goal by Dylan Jones to set the final score.
The Colonials slip to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in YAIAA-2 play, while the Rams move to 5-1 overall and 2-0 against division competition. Gettysburg (4-2) moves atop the Y-2 standings at 3-0. The Warriors and Rams meet next Friday in Gettysburg while New Oxford hosts York Suburban.
Littlestown 35, York Tech 0
The Thunderbolts broke into the win column in a big way on Friday, blanking the visiting Spartans on Homecoming night. Littlestown (1-5, 1-2 YAIAA-3) looks to make it two straight wins next Friday when it hosts Hanover.
Tech (0-5, 0-2 Y-3) hosts Biglerville next Saturday in a matchup of teams seeking their first win of the season.
Central York 60, South Western 0
The high-flying Panthers piled up 60 points over the first three quarters of Friday’s YAIAA-1 contest. Central improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 within the division.
The Mustangs, who opened the season at 3-0, slip to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in YAIAA-1 play.
South Western travels to face Northeastern next Friday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Exeter Twp. 0
The Colonials closed out their regular season schedule in resounding fashion on Thursday, blanking the Eagles in a non-league matchup. The shutout was the 13th of the season for New Oxford, and its 10th consecutive blanking since a 4-1 win over Central York in early September.
Anya Rosenbach sailed to a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles and Allison Horick did the same at No. 2, winning 6-2, 6-1. Kaelyn Balko put in some work in downing Saishree Mupparaju at third singles, winning 6-4, 6-4.
Both Ox doubles tandems — Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss and Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks — rolled to straight-set wins.
New Oxford improved to 15-1 and currently sits seventh in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Anya Whitman 6-3, 6-1; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Hansika Kunduru 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Saishree Mupparaju 6-4, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Julia Wentling/Cece Wright 6-2, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks (NO) d. Val Thompson/Avery Burke 6-1, 6-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 7, Littlestown 0
Sydney Mentzer notched a first-half hat trick to send the Irish on their way past the Bolts on Thursday.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 5 2 — 7
Goals: YC-Mentzer 3, Folkerts, Armstrong, Hernandez, Gaito. Shots: L-5; YC-21. Corners: L-2; YC-10. Saves: L-Abby Moroz 14; YC-Gilden 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.