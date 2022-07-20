Cashtown has an excellent team this season, as the Pirates’ 25-4-1 record ranks just behind the 2019 team’s 25-3 mark for the best regular season record in the seven-year tenure of manager Eric Ketterman. But the Buccos aren’t the favorites to win the South Penn League title, something they’ve done four times in the last five years.
That distinction belongs to defending champion Hagerstown after the Braves ripped off a 29-0-1 regular season. The Braves regularly throttled their opponents, outscoring them 277-31 and pitched to a 0.90 cumulative team ERA.
“Hagerstown has a really strong roster from top to bottom,” Ketterman said. “We had three games with them and they won two of the three. We can compete with them and win, but they deserve to be called the favorites.”
The Bravos’ wins over Cashtown were by counts of 6-4 and 4-0, while the other game ended in a 1-1 tie — H-town’s only blemish of the campaign.
Hagerstown begins defense of its crown with a first round series against New Oxford (10-20), which has gone 1-4 in its last five contests. The Braves took the three matchups between the teams by a combined 32-4 count.
The Braves’ high-octane offense has been led by a multitude of bats with Justin Lewis (.500 batting average, 29 hits, 38 runs), Peyton Mason (.444, 3 HR, 34 RBI), Ryan Talbert (.418, 25 RBI, 7 stolen bases), Corey Walters (.391, 34 hits, 12 2B, 32 RBI, 30 runs) and Ozzie Abreu (.400, 3 HR, 22 RBI) leading the way for a team scoring over nine runs per game.
The Hagerstown pitching staff looks just as impressive with Mikey Hawbaker (7-0, 0.80 ERA, 45 strikeouts in 35 innings), Ryan Clark (5-0, 0.21 ERA, 50 SO in 33 innings pitched), Wyatt Freeman (5-0, 1.19 ERA, 32 SO in 27 inn.) and Tanner Dixon (4-0, 0.61 ERA, 32 SO in 23 inn.) all ranking amongst the league leaders in multiple pitching categories.
“We don’t worry about who our opponent is. Our goal is to play our game and to have fun doing it,” Lewis, Hagerstown’s player-manager, said. “I like our chances if our pitchers continue to do what they’ve done all year.”
New Oxford is led by the duo of Nick Schreiber and Derek Huff, both on the mound and in the batter’s box. Schreiber (4-2, 0.85 ERA, 68 SO in 41 inn.) and Huff (2-5, 2.35 ERA, 55 SO in 44.2 inn.) have been the Twins’ top two arms.
With the sticks, Schreiber batted .466 with 27 hits, 10 doubles, 17 RBI and swiped six bags, while Huff hit .324 with 22 hits and drove in eight runs.
Cashtown earned the No. 2 seed. The Pirates are trying to do what they did three times in the four seasons that they won titles between 2017-20, and that’s win it after not finishing first during the regular season.
They’ll face off with Frederick (13-17), a team they swept by a combined 26-6 score.
“We’ve got to take it one game at a time and not overlook anyone,” Ketterman said. “We’ve got to take everyone seriously, because every team is capable of winning.”
The team posted 7.3 runs per game, offensively, with a .303 team batting average and the pitching staff compiled a 1.85 team ERA.
The offense was paced by Dylan Ed (.305, 25 hits, 31 RBI), Tyler Reinert (.468, 22 hits, 16 RBI, 19 runs in 15 games), Kody Clausius (.429, 21 hits, 14 RBI) and Chase King (.371, 26 hits, 13 RBI).
The pitching staff is deep with Anthony Lippy (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 37 SO in 24.2 inn.), Austin Kunkel (5-0, 2.46 ERA, 41 SO in 37 inn.), Simeon Davis (4-1, 1.44 ERA, 35 SO in 24.1 inn., Nathan Holt (2-1, 1.07 ERA, 32 SO in 19.2 inn.) and Josh Berzonski (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 32 SO in 16 inn.) leading the way.
“We’ve maintained a consistent effort every game,” Ketterman said. “Our offense hasn’t been as good as we expected it to be, but our pitching has been very good all season.”
The Flying Dog offense is paced by Ian Eberly (.373, 28 hits, 15 RBI, 18 runs, 5 SB) and Chris Shriver (.339, 21 hits, 19 RBI, 18 runs, 12 SB).
Des Grimes (3-1, 1.54 ERA, 33 SO in 27.1 inn.), Logan Manz (2-1, 1.46 ERA, 23 SO in 24 inn.) and Matt Hughes (2-1, 2.84 ERA, 24 SO in 32 inn.) lead the pitching staff.
Littlestown (21-9) earned the third seed and the Dodgers are looking to reach the championship series for the first time since 2010. They were on the precipice of getting there last season before being unable to close out Shippensburg, dropping the last three games,after taking the first two games from the Stars.
They’ll face sixth-seeded Hanover (14-15-1), a team the Dodgers defeated two of the three times in the regular season. The Raiders’ win came when Colby Peterson no-hit Littlestown on June 9 in a 3-0 Raider victory. Littlestown’s two wins were both via shutout with victories of 5-0 and 10-0.
The offense for the Boys in Blue really came alive down the stretch as they averaged seven runs per game over their final 12 games and posted an 11-1 record during that time. They were averaging just 2.7 runs per game and had a 10-8 record over their first 18 contests.
For the year, Trent Copenhaver (.365, 31 hits, 11 RBI, 20 runs, 11 SB), Sam Wertz (.320, 24 hits, 19 RBI), Jacob Crawmer (.307, 23 hits, 15 RBI), Travis Inch (.300, 21 hits, 15 RBI) and Joe Kroeger (.432, 19 hits, 10 RBI in 16 games) led the way with the bats.
Pitching, which had been the downfall for Littlestown in past seasons, was a strength as opponents scored just 70 total runs against Dodger hurlers in 2022. The pitching staff posted a cumulative 2.23 ERA.
Copenhaver (6-0, 1.16 ERA, 22 SO in 31 inn.), Justin Gladhill (5-2, 2.04 ERA, 33 SO in 44 inn.) and Calvin Benevento (4-2, 2.13 ERA, 31 SO in 50.2 inn.) were the top three arms on the staff.
“I thought we had a great season. We let a few games get away from us, but also found ways to steal a few games, as well,” Littlestown player-manager Justin Keith said via text. “I’m proud of our pitching staff and the way that we’ve played defense this season. We’ll need to be more consistent offensively in the postseason.”
The 4-5 matchup features a pair of teams with identical records at 16-14, with Mason-Dixon earning the higher seed due to taking two of the three meetings that it had with Biglerville. Both teams begin the postseason playing well with M-D going 6-1 in its last seven games and the Black Sox posting a 6-2 mark over their final eight contests.
The Rebels are led offensively by Jake Hall (.387, 24 hits, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 10 SB) and Caleb Ludwig (.299, 23 hits, 25 runs, 21 walks).
M-D pitched to a 2.41 ERA as a team with Andrew Davis (3-2, 1.07 ERA, 33 SO in 32.2 inn.), Erich Kelch (4-1, 0.96 ERA, 29 SO in 31 inn.), Jack Ritzo (2-2, 1.93 ERA, 26 SO in 29 inn.) and Frank McCreary (4-1, 1.40 ERA, 25 SO in 25 inn.) leading the way.
Biglerville’s offense was buoyed by Logan Brewer (.346, 28 hits, 6 HR, 18 RBI), Connor Orner (.349, 4 HR, 11 RBI in 15 games), Noah Ayers (.358, 29 hits) and Chase Long (.431, 25 hits, 11 SB).
Rubber-armed Tanner Byers (5-3, 2.65 ERA, 65 SO in 58 inn) led the league in innings pitched and Brewer (3-1, 2.10 ERA, 31 SO in 33.1 inn.) also provided strong work from the slab.
“I’m happy that we finished the regular season strong and I felt that our pitching was better than it was last season,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said via text. “Mason-Dixon is a very good team. They have good pitching, solid defense and a lot of good hitters. So we’re going to need to play really well to get past the first round.”
Opening games of the quarterfinal series are slated for Thursday at the higher seeds at 6 p.m. The second games of each series are pegged for Saturday at the lower seed at 1 p.m. Then, if necessary, any Game 3’s would be contested on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the higher seeds.
The best-of-5 semifinals are set to begin next Tuesday and the championship series, which is also a best-of-5, is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Aug 4. The higher seeds will be at home for Games 1, 3 and 5 (if necessary) and the lower seeds will be at home for Games 2 and 4 (if necessary). Start times for those games will be 6 p.m. on weeknights and 1 p.m. on weekends.
Note: Hanover did not respond to multiple requests for statistics to be used in this story.
