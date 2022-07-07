It’s go time.
After a high school season in which New Oxford’s Mason Weaver threw 55 innings, head coach Scott Anderson backed off and had Weaver pitch just eight frames during the legion ball regular season.
With plenty of rest, Weaver was electric in his team’s 4-0 victory over visiting Hanover in the winner’s bracket semifinals in the York-Adams American Legion Baseball Tournament on Thursday evening at New Oxford.
Weaver threw strikes on 72 of his 109 pitches and fired 6.1 innings of three-hit ball. He fanned 11 and walked just one.
“I throw mostly fastballs in this league and it’s more about location than anything else,” Weaver said. “I occasionally mixed in a curve or splitter, but stick mainly with fastballs.”
New Oxford (12-0) will host Red Lion (9-3) in the winner’s bracket championship game today at 5:45. Hanover (6-6) hosts Bermudian Springs (2-10) in an elimination game at the same time.
Weaver was perfect through three frames, but an error to begin the fourth broke up his perfecto chance.
He kept his no-hit bid intact until there were two down in the fifth when Hanover’s Nathan Chronister smacked a double to right-center. Tyler Hansford followed with a single, but Weaver froze the next hitter for a called strike three to end the inning.
In the sixth, an error and single gave Post 14 a pair of runners with one out. However, Weaver buckled down and escaped unscathed.
Weaver began the seventh at 93 pitches and exited with two runners on after issuing his only free pass of the night.
“Mason gave us the effort that we’ve come to expect from him every time he pitches,” Anderson said. “He was his usual excellent self tonight.”
He was replaced by Aaron Smith, who got the final two outs to earn the save.
“Hanover played us tough for seven innings tonight,” Anderson said. “They’ve played us well all three times that we’ve played them this season.”
New Oxford took the regular season meetings with Hanover, 5-2 and 5-1.
“We’re such a young team and I’m proud of how we did against these guys all three times,” Post 14 head coach Tim Wagaman said. “We played them competitively every time that we faced them.”
The hosts struck for two runs in the first with Connor Main reaching on an error to score Smith and Weaver then raced home from third on a wild pitch.
In the third, Main lifted a sac fly to score Adam Pascoe, who had led off with a single, stole second and took third on a throwing error.
“Connor had a nice piece of situational hitting there to get us another run,” Anderson said. “He’s become very good at those type of things.”
Weaver capped the scoring when he singled to chase home Smith in the fourth.
Hanover’s Koen Breighner gave Post 14 five quality frames on the bump and allowed two earned runs and four hits.
“Koen has pitched sparingly for us,” Wagaman said. “He throws a little slower than some of our other guys, but he has a really good curveball. He did a really nice job of throwing their timing off.”
The shutout was the fourth straight for the Ox staff and lowered their team ERA to a miniscule 0.66 on the campaign.
Weaver cracked two of his team’s four hits and is now batting .526 with 13 RBI in seven games on the season.
“We hit some balls hard tonight and we didn’t have the best luck,” Anderson said. “Some of our guys didn’t adjust well to the slower pitching, but you expect a tight game at this point in the season.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
New Oxford 201 100 x — 4 4 2
Koen Breighner, Tyler Hansford (6) and Ryan Moore; Mason Weaver, Aaron Smith (7) and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Breighner 1-5, Hansford 0-1; Weaver 11-1, Smith 1-1. W-Weaver. L- Breighner. 2B: H-Nathan Chronister; NO-Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.