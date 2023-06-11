Hanover 5, Cashtown 3
Hanover 16, Cashtown 7
The Raiders brought their big bats to Cashtown on Sunday, when they unloaded for 25 hits and 21 runs in a twinbill sweep of the Pirates.
Five different Hanover players had a hit in the opener, including Joe Capabianco who was 2-for-4 with a double. The offense was plenty for Logan Strausbaugh, who was staked to a 4-0 lead through four innings. Strausbaugh opened with four scoreless frames, then allowed three runs before exiting for Colby Peterson in the seventh.
Chase King doubled and drove in a run for Cashtown (7-9).
The Raiders (7-7) used a six-run second inning to blow things open in Game 2, where they led 12-4 after only three stanzas. Capabianco went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI to pace the hit parade. Andrew Worley, Wade Linebaugh and Bobby Taylor stroked three hits each, with Taylor also driving in four runs.
Clint Roche was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored as well.
King went 3-for-4 with a two-bagger and two runs scored from the leadoff spot for the hosts. Zach Koons and Austin Kunkel were both 2-for-3.
Hanover 102 100 1 — 5 6 1
Cashtown 000 021 0 — 3 5 4
Logan Strausbaugh, Colby Peterson (7). Austin Kunkel. WP: Strausbaugh. LP: Kunkel. SO-BB: Strausbaugh 2-3, Peterson 1-1, Kunkel 6-3. 2B: H-Joe Capabianco, Pat Brady; C-Chase King
Hanover 264 102 1 — 16 19 0
Cashtown 202 111 0 — 7 11 1
Adam Pascoe, Wade Linebaugh (7). Chris Boone, Cameron Bailey (3), E. Ketterman (3), King (6). WP: Pascoe. LP: Boone. SO-BB: Pascoe 5-4, Linebaugh 0-1, Boone 0-3, Bailey 0-1, Ketterman 0-4, King 0-1. 2B: H-Clint Roche, Capabianco, Adam Smith, Brady; C-Bryce Petty, King, Ketterman, Kunkel
Biglerville 11, Frederick 1
Frederick 3, Biglerville 2
The Black Sox rallied but were unable to complete a sweep of the Flying Dogs on Sunday, settling for a road split in South Penn play.
Biglerville (11-7) took control early in the opener, springing for five runs in the second inning. A 10-hit attack was led by Austin Black, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Leadoff man Chase Long singled twice, posted three RBI and scored a run. Logan Brewer had a pair of RBI and Noah Ayers doubled.
Skylar Gentzler was dealing from the mound, where he chucked a three-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Frederick (6-8) had an answer in the second game, going up 3-0 through four innings. Jahlin Jean-Baptiste had three hits and Kevin Kopas doubled in support of Logan Manz, who fanned seven and allowed two earned runs over six frames.
Black added two more singles to his big day, with Tucker Byers and Logan Brewer swatting two hits apiece. Dylan Johnson drove in both runs for the Sox.
Ayers took the loss despite giving up just three earned runs over six innings.
Biglerville 052 003 1 — 11 10 0
Frederick 000 001 0 — 1 3 2
Skylar Gentzler. Jahlin Jean-Baptiste, Stephen Shriner (4), Curt Moore (7). WP: Gentzler. LP: Jean-Baptiste. SO-BB: Gentzler 9-2, Jean-Baptiste 3-3, Shriner 0-1, Moore. 2B: B-Noah Ayers; F-Calvin Sichler
Biglerville 000 020 0 — 2 9 0
Frederick 002 100 x — 3 8 1
Ayers. Logan Manz, Ray Riggles (7). WP: Manz. LP: Ayers. SO-BB: Ayers 1-4, Manz 7-1, Riggles 0-1. 2B: B-Logan Brewer, F-Kevin Kopas
SATURDAY
Shippensburg 1, Littlestown 0
Shippensburg 3, Littlestown 1
Max Sadvary looped a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Stars a walk-off win in the opening game of their doubleheader on Saturday. Ship (9-8) went on to win Game 2 as well, holding the Dodgers (13-6) to just one run over seven innings.
Bolt ace Justin Gladhill took the loss in the opener despite firing a two-hitter, with six straight shutout innings. Gladhill struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Ship’s Bryce Shaffer was equal to the challenge, spinning a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Littlestown went up 1-0 in the third inning of the nightcap when Trent Copenhaver and Justin Keith hit back-to-back singles. Jacob Saylor then lined a shot to center to plate Copenhaver.
Ship answered with two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to secure the sweep. Garrett Walk singled twice for the winners.
Copenhaver, Keith and Jacob Crawmer swatted two hits apiece for the Dodgers, and Gladhill doubled.
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Shippensburg 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
WP: Bryce Shaffer. LP: Justin Gladhill. SO-BB: Gladhill 5-0, Shaffer 7-1. 2B: L-Justin Keith. 3B: S-Evan Wagaman
Littlestown 001 000 0 — 1 9 3
Shippensburg 000 021 x — 3 8 0
Calvin Benevento. Max Armstrong, Greg Cuhna (4). WP: Cuhna. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 1-0, Armstrong 5-2, Cuhna 1-2. 2B: L-Justin Gladhill.
