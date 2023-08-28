Biglerville dug itself out of a two-goal hole in the second half to force overtime, but came out on the wrong end of a 4-3 decision when Lancaster Mennonite’s David Lapp buried the game-winner on a penalty kick with 35.7 seconds to go in the second overtime of a boys’ soccer match on Monday night at Musselman Stadium.

The PK was awarded due to a handball in the box, and Canner head coach Jebb Nelson vehemently disagreed with the call.

