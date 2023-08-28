Biglerville dug itself out of a two-goal hole in the second half to force overtime, but came out on the wrong end of a 4-3 decision when Lancaster Mennonite’s David Lapp buried the game-winner on a penalty kick with 35.7 seconds to go in the second overtime of a boys’ soccer match on Monday night at Musselman Stadium.
The PK was awarded due to a handball in the box, and Canner head coach Jebb Nelson vehemently disagreed with the call.
“There was a handball in the first half where we should’ve had a penalty kick and it wasn’t called, so that’s upsetting,” he said. “I didn’t think the officiating was consistent at all tonight.”
The match entered intermission level at 1-1, but the Blazers blazed out of the half with a pair of goals in the first five minutes, just 54 seconds apart, to assume control of the contest.
Nick Martiny netted the marker off an assist from Lapp, who sent it left to right. From there, Martiny gathered, settled it and blasted it to the left side of the net with just over four minutes gone in the second half.
Then, Msafiri Amisi doubled his side’s advantage with a goal from the center of the pitch from 15 yards out when he whizzed one down the pipe to the center of the net, beating Canner keeper Rodrigo Beltran. The assist came on a long ball from Jesse Longenecker.
That spelled the end of the night in net for Beltran as he was relieved by Luke Hartzel.
Like a boxer that had just been rocked with back-to-back big shots, it took the hosts a while to clear the cobwebs and refocus themselves, but once they did, they went about getting back into the match.
Anthony Cervantes’ unassisted rip from the left side from 20 yards out snuck between Blazer netminder Adam Nolt and the left post to make it 3-2 with 17:42 left in regulation.
Lapp had a chance to give the visitors a two-goal advantage once again, but was denied by Hartzel with 4:12 left.
A beautiful setup from Alex Morales to Julian Mendez was the equalizer for the Black & Gold, and it came with 3:09 to play in the second half. Morales lofted a direct from 30 yards out to the far post and Mendez met it at its apex with his noggin for the nifty finish over top of Nolt.
“We do have some things that we need to work on, obviously,” Nelson said. “But I also think we found some things tonight that will help us going forward.”
He continued, “One thing we found out is that we need to start halves better than we did tonight and not put ourselves in an early hole.”
Mennonite (1-0) got on the board at the 37:02 mark of the opening half when Longenecker set up Amisi with the game’s opening tally.
The visitors stayed aggressive, looking to increase their lead, but the Canner defense was vigilant while their offense found its footing.
Shots by Morales (14:43) and Jesus Sanchez (11:35) had a chance to even things for Biglerville, but were stonewalled by Nolt.
A minute after Sanchez’s foray at net, the Canners found the tying goal when Mendez worked his way toward the net from the left flank, stopped a few yards out and slipped a pass to Oscar Estrada where the freshman finished with a sliding shot for the first goal of his career.
“The story of the match was the slow starts to both halves. Once we got past those, we played better as the halves went along,” Nelson said. “I thought we did a good job of capitalizing on some of our chances.”
Hartzel stood tall in net in both overtime frames as he denied all four shots that he saw in the extra sessions prior to the penalty kick.
A possible rematch of Monday’s contest could come in two months during the district tournament, something that wasn’t lost on Nelson.
“I feel better about our team than I did before the match began tonight,” he said. “They’re always in the mix in districts and so are we, so it’s good to measure yourselves against good teams early in the season.”
The Blazers held a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal and a 6-4 edge in corners.
Biglerville has two more non-division fixtures this week with a road match at New Oxford today at 7 p.m., then a rematch with Lancaster Catholic, the team that ended the Canners’ season a year ago in the district semis, on Thursday at home at 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite 1 2 0 1 — 4
Biglerville 1 2 0 0 — 3
Goals: LM-Msafiri Amisi 2, Nick Martiny, David Lapp; B-Oscar Estrada, Anthony Cervantes, Julian Mendez. Assists: LM-Jesse Longenecker 2, Lapp; B-Alex Morales, Mendez. Shots: LM-9; B-7. Saves: LM-Adam Nolt (4); B-Rodrigo Beltran (1), Luke Hartzel (5). Corners: LM-6; B-4. JV: Biglerville 2, Lancaster Mennonite 0
