Herr
Buy Now

Littlestown’s Zyan Herr carries the ball during a game last season at Fairfield. Herr, one of the leading returning receivers in the Times Area, will be a top target for the Bolts in 2022. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

When you already have your dream job there’s no need to look anywhere else.

The 75th season of Littlestown Thunderbolt football begins Friday when Littlestown hosts Boiling Springs. For more than one-third of that span, Mike Lippy has been the heart and soul of the program. After seven seasons as an assistant, Lippy ascended to the top slot two decades ago. The challenges of the position never get old.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.