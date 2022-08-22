When you already have your dream job there’s no need to look anywhere else.
The 75th season of Littlestown Thunderbolt football begins Friday when Littlestown hosts Boiling Springs. For more than one-third of that span, Mike Lippy has been the heart and soul of the program. After seven seasons as an assistant, Lippy ascended to the top slot two decades ago. The challenges of the position never get old.
“I love going to work,” said Lippy. “This is where I want to be.”
Not even a 4-6 record a year ago could dim the mutual love between community and coach.
An 0-5 start puts the final mark in perspective. The Thunderbolts hope winning four of five down the stretch provides momentum rolling into the new campaign.
“That (0-5) made me sick to my stomach,” admitted Lippy. “That was hard to take in our community. They expect better. We carry our wins and losses with us all year. We want to win this year for the people of this town in appreciation of all the support they have provided over the years.”
A light turnout by the senior class has Lippy scanning the depth chart, especially at offensive line. Still, the junior class is electric and the veteran mentor anticipates its members will mature rapidly.
Over the years, the Bolts have demonstrated a balanced offense in Lippy’s spread scheme.
“We have been fortunate to have had a lot of good quarterbacks. We like to use the pass to set up the run.” Lippy thinks Alex Popoff has the potential to join that fraternity. Popoff completed 10 of 14 attempts last season for 131 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“He played well when he got into games last year,” said Lippy of the 6-foot-2 junior. “He’s doing everything he needs to do and trying to keep getting better. He has a strong arm.”
Sophomore Brady Bittle is Popoff’s understudy.
The Thunderbolts scrimmaged Dover last Saturday and Lippy liked what he saw.
“We are as inexperienced as we have been in my 20 years, but I was pleasantly surprised with our caliber of play,” he confided. “I like our willingness to work.”
With 45 athletes in camp, some decisions have to be made, especially regarding line play. If the blocking is solid, the Bolts have plenty of weapons to pile up points.
Senior halfback Anthony Sheridan is back from a season-ending knee injury as a junior and should get plenty of carries.
“He’s his old self again,” gushed Lippy. “We expect a lot from him.”
Colby Hahn is the team’s top returning rusher after logging 46 carries for 270 yards and a score, and should get a sizeable workload.
“He’s running with a purpose,” said the coach of the junior. “He has a passion for the game.”
Kaleb Smith, another junior, will also get opportunities to tote the pigskin.
A deep receiving corps should give Popoff a plethora of targets. Seniors Nate Thomas (13 receptions, 152 yards, TD) and Caleb Unger (18-211-3) return. So does Zyan Herr (19-373, 3), who Lippy described as “a natural athlete” who will also start in the defensive secondary and perform all the kicking duties.
Up front is where things could get dicey. Center Jeff Prawdzik, guard Carson Miller and tackle Cooper Scarborough, all juniors, will anchor the unit. Sophomore Wyatt Stonesifer should claim one of the remaining vacancies with the other filled by Seth Fuhrman, a senior, or whichever underclassman distinguishes himself over the next several days.
Hayden Harmon, a sophomore, is out for the year with a knee injury.
“The lineup is still in flux,” added Lippy.
Most of the starters will go both ways, including Pawdzik as middle linebacker in the Bolts’ 4-3 alignment. He will be flanked by Hahn and Sheridan. Herr, Thomas, Unger and Smith will patrol the secondary. As always, Lippy is optimistic.
“We could go 3-7 or 7-3 — it depends how quickly they develop,” he said. “We can’t have injuries. Everybody is excited. This new group is working hard to earn the respect of the community.”
Libby dubbed York Catholic as the team to beat in the league.
“They have set themselves above the field the last five or six years,” he explained. “Somebody will have to step up to compete with them. You almost have to beat them to be in the mix. We’ll have to be lucky and get a break here or there.”
Bermudian Springs and Delone Catholic are always in the equation, Lippy added.
The loyalty of Lippy’s assistants is further evidence of his high regard among his colleagues. Corey Bittle, Joe Bowman, Steve Lane, Todd Gantz, Scott Staub and Jason Popoff have all served 20-plus years. The staff includes Chris Grelli, Wes Chrismer and Chad McClintock, as well as a bevy of volunteers.
“Our assistants live and breathe Littlestown football,” Lippy proudly affirmed.
The celebration of the 75th season will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17th at 7 p.m. when the Bolts host local nemesis Hanover.
“We moved it to Saturday so working folks can attend,” he said. “All players are invited. It should be quite an event.”
While the program looks to honor its past, Lippy is buoyed for the future.
“There were 110 youth football players in uniform during the Good Ole Days parade last week,” he said. “We have a pipeline of kids.”
Lippy makes it sound like the Thunderbolts might be a year away, but he’s secretly hoping the future is now.
Littlestown Thunderbolts
Head coach: Mike Lippy, 20th season, 136-72
First varsity season: 1947
Record in first season: 1-4-1
Program record: 488-278-16
Record by decade: 1940s (12-8-1), 1950s (51-35-4), 1960s (44-35-3), 1970s (39-57-2), 1980s (57-47-2), 1990s (76-41), 2000s (62-41), 2010s (68-33), 2020s (8-9)
Last 5 seasons: 9-2, 7-4, 7-4, 4-3, 4-6
2021 record: 4-6
District 3 playoff appearances: 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
District 3 championships: 1984 Class 1A, 1989 Class 1A, 2004 Class 2A
District 3 playoff record: 14-21
2021 Results
Boiling Springs 69, Littlestown 8
Susquehannock 14, Littlestown 13
Annville-Cleona 43, Littlestown 20
York Catholic 41, Littlestown 12
Delone 24, Littlestown 13
Littlestown 35, York Tech 0
Littlestown 35, Biglerville 3
Bermudian 33, Littlestown 21
Littlestown 28, Fairfield 7
Littlestown 28, Hanover 14
2022 Schedule
Fri 8/26 Boiling Springs at Littlestown
Fri 9/2 Littlestown at Susquehannock
Fri 9/9 Littlestown at Annville-Cleona
Sat 9/17 Hanover at Littlestown
Fri 9/23 Littlestown at Delone
Fri 9/30 Littlestown at Fairfield
Fri 10/7 York Tech at Littlestown
Fri 10/14 York Catholic at Littlestown
Fri 10/21 Littlestown at Biglerville
Fri 10/28 Bermudian at Littlestown
Returning Leaders
Rushing
Colby Hahn: 46 carries, 270 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
Zyan Herr: 19 receptions, 373 yards, 3 TDs
Passing
Alex Popoff: 10-14, 131 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
Team Statistics
Offense
Scoring: 21.3 ppg
Rushing: 167,9 ypg
Passing: 117.3 ypg
Total: 285.2 ypg
Defense
Scoring: 24.8 ppg
Rushing: 187.5 ypg
Passing: 97.1 ypg
Total: 284.6 ypg
Turnover Margin
Takeaways: 14
Giveaways: 23
Ratio: -9
