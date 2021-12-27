At the 3:43 mark of the second quarter, Gettysburg’s Trent Ramirez-Keller knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Warriors in front by a deuce.
Unfortunately for the Maroon and White, not much went their way for the rest of the night as visiting Waynesboro rolled past them, 81-44, on the opening night of the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament in boys’ basketball action on Monday night at Gettysburg.
Waynesboro (6-1) will face Chambersburg (5-1) in the championship tilt tonight. The Trojans knocked off South Western (3-4) in the other semifinal, 60-49. Chambersburg handed Waynesboro its only loss of the campaign on the opening night of the season, 70-54 on Dec. 10.
Gettysburg (3-3) faces the Mustangs in the consolation tilt scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Ramirez-Keller’s triple from the right wing made it 23-21, but the Indians responded immediately with a bucket from Jaylon Bean to even things and that began a 15-4 run by the visitors to end the half as they went to the locker room holding a 36-27 lead.
Gettysburg turned the ball over nine times in the opening quarter, 16 in the first half and 24 times for the game.
“We’ve got to be smarter with the basketball and we’ve got to make the right passes,” Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean said. “We have to run our offense and stop trying to play 1-on-5.”
The opening two minutes of the second half saw Gettysburg trim two points off of its deficit and the Warriors trailed 40-33 after Brody Wagner’s lay-in at the 6:01 mark of the third quarter.
However, Waynesboro ripped off a 14-2 run over the next four minutes to pull away. The guest led 61-38 after three quarters and kept pouring it on in the fourth. The Indians led by as many as 38 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s very frustrating when they score immediately after we do,” McLean said. “I counted at least four times that that happened in the first half. It’s like we’re content that we scored and we don’t hustle back on defense.”
The game opened with issues for both sides, turnovers for Gettysburg and missed shots for Waynesboro.
While Gettysburg was turning it over nine times in the opening frame, the visitors missed 12 of their first 13 shots from the field.
Gettysburg held an 8-3 lead after Brandon Myers’ hoop at the 1:11 mark of the opening stanza, but the Indians tossed in seven points in the last 48 seconds of that stanza and the horn sounded with things even, 10-10.
“If we don’t defend and get after it better than we did tonight, we’re really going to struggle,” McLean said. “We’ve got to work harder than we did tonight.”
Due to illness, Gettysburg hadn’t played in 11 days and didn’t have a full practice in a week.
“Last Wednesday and Thursday, we only had four guys at practice,” McLean said. “I didn’t expect us to look great tonight, but I did expect us to look better than we did.”
Gettysburg was paced by the sophomore duo of Ian McLean (12 points) and Josh Herr (10 points).
Meanwhile, Michael Young came off the bench to lead the winners with 16 points.
Waynesboro 10 26 25 20 — 81
Gettysburg 10 17 11 6 — 44
Waynesboro (81): Michael Young 7 0-0 16, Cooper Hough 0 0-1 0, Reese Cover 5 2-3 13, Evan Stein 1 0-0 3, Rhyan Day-Lloyd 2 0-0 5, Blake Carbaugh 1 3-4 6, Ryan Shaffer 4 1-2 9, Tanyon Shaull 2 1-4 5, Jaylon Bean 4 1-2 9, Drew Brizan 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Rhodes, Blount, Stum. Totals: 32 9-18 81.
Gettysburg (44): Brandon Myers 3 3-4 9, Chris Boone 0 0-1 0, Trent Ramirez-Keller 2 0-0 5, Brody Wagner 1 3-4 5, Ian McLean 6 0-0 12, Carson Kuhns 0 1-2 1, Ethan Wagner 1 0-0 2, Josh Herr 3 4-4 10. Non-scorers: Drew Cole, Jonathan Darnell, Anthony Colon. Totals: 16 11-15.
3-pointers: W-Young 2, Lindsay 2, Cover, Stein, Day-Lloyd, Carbaugh; G-Ramirez-Keller.
Other score: Chambersburg 60, South Western 49
JV scores: Gettysburg 49, Waynesboro 44; South Western 47, Chambersburg 41
