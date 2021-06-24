Littlestown’s Trevor Walzl came to the plate with the go-ahead run at third base and two down in the top of the eighth inning.
Walzl and Brushtown reliever Alex Meckley battled to a 2-2 count when Walzl fouled a pitch off of his knee that sent him to the ground in pain. He gathered himself and two pitches later, ripped a double to right-center that plated Joe Murren and helped the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory in South Penn League action on Thursday evening at the Brushtown Athletic Association.
“With a runner on third, my approach was to get the ball through the infield,” Walzl said. “He hung a curveball and I got a barrel on it.”
Brushtown (6-15) was anything but quiet in its last chance at bat as the Bulldogs were able to create quite a quandary for Littlestown reliever Nick Rampone.
Following a punchout to start the eighth, Chet Haifley singled and Luke Rickrode drew a walk. A lineout by Ethan Slusser brought Landis Grove up and he also worked a free pass to pack the sacks for Josh Sherdel with two down.
Sherdel fell behind 1-2 and grounded to first baseman Sam Wertz, who just beat Sherdel to the bag for the unassisted putout to end it.
“They’re a much improved team,” Littlestown acting manager Calvin Benevento said. “You have to come ready to play when you face them.”
Brushtown had lost 50 straight games from the 2018 playoffs through the end of the 2020 regular season before earning a win in last year’s playoffs.
“We’ve had some guys together now for a third straight year and the chemistry on our team is great,” Brushtown manager Chris Slusser said. “We’ve added some good high school and college guys this year and we’re really growing as a team.”
Benevento took the ball to start the game and worked the first three innings, posting a trio of zeroes. He allowed one hit with four strikeouts and no walks, tossing strikes on 30 of his 38 pitches.
He gave way to Justin Gladhill, who went two frames, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with three walks and one strikeout.
Then Rampone guided the visitors through the final three frames and struck out six, while walking three.
“We’ve got a lot of games coming up and we didn’t want to overwork anybody tonight,” Benevento said. “I was trying to hit my spots and I had good movement on my pitches.”
Beau Boyers greeted Gladhill rudely as he belted the right reliever’s first offering over the left field fence for a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth for the game’s first run.
Littlestown (15-3) answered back with a two-spot in the fifth as Murren delivered a sac fly to score Gladhill, then Wertz followed with a run-scoring single to chase Rampone around.
A bases-loaded free pass by Boyers in the bottom of the fifth scored Grove to level things, 2-2.
Brushtown had a chance to end it in the seventh when Tyler Hillson drew a one-out walk and then stole second and third, but was stranded after Rampone fanned the next two batters.
Ethan Slusser got the start for the ‘Dogs and turned in five good frames as he allowed two runs (both unearned), on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Then Meckley handled the final three.
“Our pitching has been getting stronger as the year has gone along,” Chris Slusser said. “I’m confident in all of our pitchers any time I put them out on the mound.”
Haifley, Brushtown’s 42-year old backstop, had two of his team’s five hits and also swiped two bases.
“Chet has been a huge addition to our team,” Chris Slusser said. “He’s been as big of a reason for the chemistry we’ve built here as anyone. He gives us a leader behind the plate, too.”
Meanwhile, Walzl, who last played in the SPL in 2016 with North Carroll, had two knocks for the Dodgers.
“I always liked this league a lot,” Walzl, who also plays for Glen Rock in the Central League said. “I’ve got some friends that play here, so when the team I played for in Baltimore folded, it was natural for me to come here.”
Littlestown returns to action with a twinbill at Biglerville (11-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m., while the Bulldogs’ next contest is at Mason-Dixon (6-11) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Littlestown 000 020 01 — 3 7 3
Brushtown 000 110 00 — 2 5 2
Calvin Benevento, Justin Gladhill (4), Nick Rampone (6) and Blake DiPietro; Ethan Slusser, Alex Meckley (6) and Chet Haifley. SO-BB: Benevento 4-0, Gladhill 1-3, Rampone 6-3; Slusser 3-3, Meckley 6-0. W — Rampone. L — Meckley. 2B: L — Trevor Walzl. HR: B — Beau Boyers.
