With both starting pitchers having yet to allow an earned run this season, it figured to be a pitcher’s duel between Cashtown’s Anthony Lippy and Littlestown’s Jordan Patterson on Tuesday evening.
The game lived up to its billing in the Pirates’ 2-1 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the South Penn League semifinals at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Cashtown (28-5-1) trailed 1-0 to begin the bottom of the seventh and Patterson was two outs away from a shutout after he punched out Brock Carpenter to start the frame.
Zach Ketterman followed with a walk, then D.J. Cool reached on an error to bring Tyler Reinert to the plate. Reinert’s bloop single to center chased Ketterman home from second to level the game as Cool zoomed around to third on the throw home.
That brought Chase King to the plate with the winning run 90 feet away. After King took the first two pitches for a 1-1 count, Cool broke for the plate as King laid down a perfect suicide squeeze to win it for the hosts.
“(Patterson) was throwing strikes all night, so I was expecting a pitch that I could bunt,” King said. “I just wasn’t sure which pitch it would be.”
Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman added, “We expected to have an opportunity to score in the seventh with the top of our order coming up. I told everybody to expect to bunt if we had a runner on third and less than two outs.”
Cashtown’s two hits in the seventh were half of the team’s production for the night as Patterson allowed four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and two walks. He threw strikes on 62 of his 92 offerings.
“Anything that (Patterson) threw had crazy movement,” Littlestown player-manager Justin Keith said “He was hitting spots and they weren’t making much solid contact.”
Ketterman said of Patterson, “I’m very impressed with him. He kept us off-balance all night and did a great job.”
Not to be outdone, Lippy went the route on just 76 pitches, 58 for strikes. He allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
“They were swinging at a lot of first pitches and I was surprised by that,” Lippy said. “Their guy was throwing a great game, so I knew that I had to lock it down after they scored a run.”
Lippy was well-rested, having last pitched on July 6 before taking a two-week vacation.
“Lip is a vet and he knows how to keep himself in shape,” Ketterman said. “He threw a few times while he was at the beach and he came back and threw really well tonight.”
Cashtown didn’t get a runner past first base until the seventh, as Carpenter
singled in the first, Zach Ketterman walked in the fourth and Robert Rohrbaugh singled in the sixth.
Littlestown (23-10) threatened in the fourth when Sam Wertz singled and Travis Inch drew a free pass with two down, but Lippy fanned Jake Saylor to keep the contest scoreless.
In the fifth, Jacob Crawmer singled to begin the inning and took second on a one-out groundout. He came around to score when he beat King’s throw home from center field on Trent Copenhaver’s single.
“Both pitchers threw great games tonight,” Keith said. “They had hitters on both teams looking silly at times.”
Wertz and Curtis Harman were the only multiple-hit players in the game as they both each had two singles.
Game 2 of the best-of-5 series is slated for Thursday at Littlestown at 6 p.m.
Littlestown 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
Cashtown 000 000 2 — 2 4 0
Jordan Patterson and Jake Saylor; Anthony Lippy and Dylan Ed. SO-BB: Patterson 8-2; Lippy 8-1. W-Lippy. L-Patterson.
