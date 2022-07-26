PIRATES
Buy Now

Members of the Cashtown Pirates look on from the dugout, with their mounted, good-luck charms behind them, during Game 1 of their South Penn League semifinal series on Tuesday against the Littlestown Dodgers. The Pirates scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 2-1 win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

With both starting pitchers having yet to allow an earned run this season, it figured to be a pitcher’s duel between Cashtown’s Anthony Lippy and Littlestown’s Jordan Patterson on Tuesday evening.

The game lived up to its billing in the Pirates’ 2-1 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the South Penn League semifinals at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.