GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Faifield 46, Waynesboro 27
Maddie Neiderer drilled four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points as the Green Knights took a non-conference road win over Waynesboro on Saturday.
Breana Valentine scored 11 points and Madison Cromwell added nine as the Green Knights moved to 4-11 on the year.
Fairfield 13 10 7 17 — 47
Waynesboro 0 4 15 7 — 26
Fairfield (46): Madison Cromwell 2 4-5 9, Emma Dennison 2 0-0 5, Breana Valentine 4 2-2 11, Braidan Wastler 1 0-1 3, Maddie Neiderer 7 0-0 18, Kira Weikert 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Battern, Bollinger. Totals: 16 7-10 47.
Waynesboro (27): Davis 2 0-0 4, Miller 0 1-2 1, Witte 1 0-2 2, Pryor 2 4-4 8, Freels 1 3-4 5, Fisher 2 2-2 6. Totals: 8 10-12 26.
3-pointers: F-Neiderer 4, Cromwell, Valentine, Dennison, Wastler
Eastern York 68, New Oxford 39
Ella Billman scored a team-high 14 points but it wasn’t enough as the Colonials (1-9, 2-13) fell to YAIAA-2 leaders Eastern York (10-0, 14-1).
Maci Stambaugh followed behind with nine of her own. Breana Grim’s 22 points led all scorers for the Golden Knights, who hit 11 3-pointers in the contest.
Eastern York 16 17 23 12 — 68
New Oxford 9 11 13 6 — 39
Eastern York (68): Shank 1 0-0 3, Doll 1 0-0 2, Setiz 4 0-0 3, Zerbe 5 3-6 13, Henise 1 0-0 2, Grim 7 4-4 22, Weaver 4 2-3 14. Totals: 23 9-13 68.
New Oxford (39): Sydney Flesch 1 1-2 3, Carmen West 0 2-2 2, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Ella Billman 5 4-5 14, Maci Stambaugh 2 5-6 9, Timberley Linebaugh 1 2-2 4, Riley Strausbaugh 2 0-3 4. Non-scorers: Wampler, Altland, Motter, K. Linebaugh. Totals: 11 14-20 39.
3-pointers: EY-Weaver 4, Grim 4, Seitz 4, Shank. NO -H. Linebaugh.
York Catholic 51, Biglerville 21
Brylee Rodgers and Emily Woolson scored six and five points respectively to lead the way for the Canners (7-7) on Saturday.
Drew Kile’s 12 points paced all scorers for the Irish (7-3, 8-6), who led 25-15 at the halftime break.
Biglerville 6 9 2 4 — 21
York Catholic 15 10 11 15 — 51
Biglerville (21): Brylee Rodgers 2 1-4 6, Morgan Martin 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 2 1-2 5, Paige Miller 0 0-2 0, Katie Woolson 2 0-1 4, Tori Pirich 0 0-1 0, Abigail Reckard 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Kline, Showalter. Totals: 8 4-12 21.
York Catholic (51): Kile 5 1-2 12, Bana 3 1-2 8, Smith 4 0-0 9, Collins 2 0-0 4, Alexander 1 1-3 3, O’Brien 2 0-0 5, Rauch 1 0-0 2, Patterson 0 2-4 2, Baumgardner 0 0-1 0, Reed 2 2-2 6. Totals: 20 8-14 51.
3-pointers: YC-Kile, Bana, Smith, O’Brien.
Greencastle-Antrim 49,
Bermudian Springs 43
Bailey Oehmig poured in 19 points but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles 10-5) fell to the homestanding Blue Devils (10-3) on Saturday evening.
Lillian Peters followed in double figures with 10 for Bermudian Springs, while Mia Libby led Greencastle with 16 followed closely by Haley Noblit with 15.
Bermudian Springs 8 5 16 14 — 43
Greencastle-Antrim 8 14 13 14 — 49
Bermudian Springs (43): Avery Benzel 1 2-2 4, Keri Speelman 1 0-0 3, Lillian Peters 4 2-3 10, Bailey Oehmig 8 2-2 19, Hannah Chenault 1 2-3 4, Amelia Peters 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 8-10 43.
Greencastle-Antrim (49): Noblit 4 4-6 15, Powell 2 0-0 4, Libby 5 2-2 16, Wilhide 1 5-6 8, Pool 2 1-3 6. Totals: 14 12-17 49.
3-pointers: BS — Speelman, Oehmig, A. Peters. GA — Libby 4, Noblit 3, Pool, Wilhide.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Central York 89, New Oxford 72
Braden Carver continued his strong season with 25 points, but the Colonials (3-6, 4-7) were unable to best host Central York (9-3, 11-4) in a YAIAA-1 track meet.
Gabe Guidinger turned in a game-high 36 points, drilling seven 3-pointers in the process for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Connor Jenkins chipped in with 15 for New Oxford.
New Oxford 11 19 28 14 — 72
Central York 20 23 19 27 — 89
New Oxford (72): Brytin Eakins 3 0-1 7, Aden Strausbaugh 6 0-1 13, Connor Rebert 1 0-0 2, Braden Carver 10 2-2 25, Adam Pascoe 2 0-0 4, Connor Jenkins 5 2-2 15, Torbyn Eakins 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Rickroad, Floyd. Totals: 29 6-8 72.
Central York (89): Baker 4 0-0 9, Luckenbaugh 2 0-0 5, Betancur 1 0-0 3, Brown 8 2-2 19, Botson 3 0-0 7, Guidinger 11 7-7 36, Smeltzer 3 1-2 8, Stroman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 32 12-13 89.
3-pointers: NO-Carver 3, Jenkins 3, B. Eakins, Strausbaugh. CY — Guidinger 7, Wright-Pauls, Botson, Brown, Betancur, Luckenbaugh, Baker.
