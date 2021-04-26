Gettysburg freshman Tegan Kuhns and South Western junior Josh Berzonski were nearly unhittable on Monday, matching each other with zeroes on the scoreboard.
It took until the ninth inning for the game’s first runs, when the Warriors put two on the board and came away with a 2-0 victory in YAIAA action in Hanover.
Kuhns worked the first six frames for the visitors and allowed three hits with six strikeouts and four walks. He threw 60 strikes out of the 100 pitches that he threw in the game.
“Our team knew how good that Tegan is, but he kind of announced himself to everyone else with the way that he pitched today,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. “He was fantastic and we’re comfortable with him on the mound every time that it’s his turn to pitch.”
Berzonski worked 7 1/3 innings and allowed two hits with 13 punchouts and one free pass. He also threw exactly 100 pitches, 76 of them for strikes.
“Josh is a very good pitcher and he gives us a chance to win every time that he pitches,” South Western head coach Mike Resetar said. “He was excellent today.”
With the game scoreless in the top of the eighth, Berzonski departed after he struck out the Warriors’ first hitter of the inning.
Carlos Caraballo came on in relief and after Logan Newell reached on an error, Caraballo retired Kuhns on a pop-out.
Bryce Rudisill then smoked the first pitch he saw from Caraballo to the fence in right for a double. A perfect relay to the plate cut down Newell trying to score from first and kept the game scoreless.
South Western (4-4, 3-4) threatened in its half of the eighth when Ty Cromer walked and Garrett Smith singled with one down, but Gettysburg reliever Logan Moseley induced a flyout and grounder to end the threat.
Gettysburg (8-3, 7-3) finally broke the deadlock in the ninth when Alex Meckley came home on a balk. Meckley had walked with one out and went around to third on Marshall Mott’s single to right-center.
That brought sophomore Cody Furman to the dish and he followed the balk with a single on a 2-2 pitch that plated Mott from second to increase Gettysburg’s advantage to 2-0.
“My focus was just putting the ball in play and trying to get a run in,” Furman said. “I was able to relax a little bit after the balk. But my focus stayed the same.”
Brady added, “Cody is a grinder and he’s not going to give up on an at-bat. He had a couple of tough at-bats before that, but he stepped up with a big hit in a big spot.”
Moseley struck out the side in the ninth to end it as he pitched the final three frames to earn the win in relief. He allowed two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“This was a great high school baseball game and their pitcher threw one of the best games that I’ve seen in a while,” Brady said. “We knew coming in that he was an excellent pitcher. Our reliever was a little bit better than their relievers were.”
The best chance that the Warriors had to score against Berzonski came in the third when they had two on and one out.
A groundout by Rudisill moved the runners up to second and third, but Berzonski induced another ground ball to escape the jam.
South Western had two on and none out in the first and ultimately loaded the bases with two down in that frame before coming up empty.
“We got some guys on and we couldn’t get them in, unfortunately,” Resetar said. “When the game speeds up, we have to slow ourselves down and relax.”
The Warriors have two more games this week as they host Spring Grove on Thursday, before playing at Shippensburg on Friday.
Gettysburg 000 000 002 — 2 5 1
South Western 000 000 000 — 0 5 1
Tegan Kuhns, Logan Moseley (7) and Cody Furman; Josh Berzonski, Carlos Caraballo (8), Levi Loughry (9) and Ty Cromer. WP: Moseley. LP: Caraballo. SO-BB: Kuhns 6-4, Moseley 5-1; Berzonski 13-1, Caraballo 0-2, Loughry 1-1. 2B: G-Bryce Rudisill.
