For a quarter and a half, Fairfield stayed right with York Catholic, as the Knights trailed by just two points midway through the second quarter.
Unfortunately for Fairfield, it would score just three of the next 19 points over the next 11 minutes, on the way to a 52-28 loss to the visiting Fighting Irish in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Friday night at Richard E. Stroup Gym in Fairfield.
“Fairfield played harder than us and they out-hustled us early in the game,” York Catholic head coach Kevin Bankos said. “I challenged the girls during a timeout to play harder and they responded. They knew that if they didn’t that they’d be having a really hard practice (Saturday).”
A baseline drive for a bucket by Fairfield junior Braiden Wastler made the count 15-13 with 4:31 remaining in the first half.
But the hosts managed just one more point before intermission, which came when Maddie Neiderer split a pair of free throws at the 1:19 mark of the second quarter.
York Catholic (3-1, 2-0) carried a 23-14 lead into intermission.
“We played great defense in the first half,” Fairfield head coach Andrew Ditty said. “To hold them to 23 points in a half is good.”
A 10-2 spurt out of the half by the Irish allowed them to seize control of the game as the Knights couldn’t handle the press that YC threw at them.
Fairfield (1-3, 0-2) turned it over seven times in the third quarter and 26 in the game.
“They came out and played with a lot of intensity in the third quarter and we didn’t handle it well,” Ditty said. “We didn’t value the ball enough and turned it over too much. That gave them too many easy points.”
Buckets by Wastler and Kira Weikert brought the Knights to within 33-20 heading for the final stanza.
Any chance of a comeback quickly fizzled for Fairfield, as YC ran off 14 of the first 16 points of the frame over the first four minutes and a hoop by Amanda Reed with 2:33 remaining gave the Irish their largest lead of the night, 49-22.
Following a win in its season opener, the Knights have dropped three straight, including a 31-point loss at Bermudian Springs on Wednesday, but Ditty believes that his team is improving.
“The scores were kinda similar, but we played much better (Friday) than we did against Bermudian,” he said. “Our girls played hard until the end tonight and they didn’t give up.”
Junior Maddie Neiderer led Fairfield with game-highs in both points (12) and rebounds (18), while Wastler tossed in nine to go with six boards.
“They have kids that are capable of shooting the ball and putting up points,” Bankos said. “I thought we defended them well tonight. We put pressure on them, created some turnovers and that helped us to score.”
Drew Kile and Juliana Bona both tossed in 10 points for the winners, while Bona collected a team-high eight rebounds.
The Knights return to the hardwood on Tuesday when they play at Biglerville for a contest scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
York Catholic 11 12 10 19 — 52
Fairfield 8 6 6 8 — 28
York Catholic (52): Drew Kile 4 1-6 10, Sam Bulik 2 2-4 7, Keely Brennan 2 3-6 7, Julianna Bona 3 4-6 10, Meredith Smith 2 5-6 9, Paige O’Brien 1 0-0 2, Abby Rauch 1 0-0 2, Amanda Reed 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Patterson, McKeague. Totals: 17 16-30 52.
Fairfield (28): Madison Cromwell 0 0-2 0, Kayleigh Bollinger 1 0-0 2, Emma Dennison 0 0-2 0, Breana Valentine 1 0-0 3, Braiden Wastler 4 1-2 9, Maddie Neiderer 4 2-4 12, Kira Weikert 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-10 28.
3-pointers: YC-Kile, Bulik); F-Neiderer 2, Valentine. JV: York Catholic 29, Fairfield 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.