It was an interesting start to the District 3 Track and Field Championships on Friday at Shippensburg University. With the first field events scheduled to start at 1 p.m., the athletes were warmed up and ready to go when the National Anthem played over the loudspeakers. At 1:09 the skies opened up.
The rain, thunder and lightning forced everyone under cover to wait out the storm. The first four or five jumpers and throwers had gotten their first marks in, but their events were postponed indefinitely. Two hours later, competition resumed outside, as the 3A girls’ pole vault was getting settled inside Heiges Fieldhouse. The delay did not seem to affect the athletes, and the rest of the day went off without a hitch.
Not only is the district meet for area bragging rights, it serves as the qualifying meet for the state championships. The top eight finishers in each event win a district medal, and the top five in 3A competition qualify for states, as well as the top two in the 2A events.
Many area athletes had exceptional performances, but none better than Hanover’s Matthew Nawn. Nawn who has set three Nighthawk records on the track this year (800, 1600, and 3200) took charge halfway through the 3200-meter race and never looked back. His winning time of 9:38.42 broke his own school record, set at the YAIAA meet, by seven seconds.
Content to let Trinity’s Jasper Burd lead the race in the first mile, Nawn stayed right on his tail. The duo led the rest of the pack by 30 meters after four laps, and went through the 1600 mark at 4:53. It was then that Nawn lit the afterburners and took off.
“I don’t like to run out front, but I do like to close fast,” Nawn said. “It is easier to chase someone and let them do the hard work, and then finish hard and go by them.”
He did indeed finish hard, covering the final 400 meters in 68 seconds, besting second-place Burd by 14 seconds and about 100 meters.
“I have run a lot this year with the AAA guys from York Suburban and Northeastern, and when I started doing that I was like the runt of the litter, just trying to keep up,” Nawn said. “I learned a lot from them on how to run, and this was definitely a strategy race.”
Also in the 3200, Littlestown’s Peyton Small race his best race ever, placing fifth in a personal-best 10:13.45.
The 2A girls’ javelin title was up for grabs as the throwers in the later session had a dry runway to throw from. Bermudian Springs’ Emma Hartman threw 107-feet even to place second and earn her first-ever ticket to states. Delone Catholic’s Laura Knobloch was not far behind with 104-3, but her third-place effort fell just short of state qualifying.
Honey Strosnider of Fairfield and Delone Catholic’s Samantha Smith each earned a medal in the 2A 3200 meter run. Strosnider led the trailing pack for much of the race before falling back to sixth place in a personal-best time of 12:33.82. Smith ran a personal-best 12:51.00 to place eighth.
Gettyburg’s Emili Scavitto decided in her senior year to forego softball and give track and field a try. She ended up being one of the best throwers in the Times Area and in fact, all of District 3. On Friday, Scavitto made it into the final of the shot put, throwing 34-3.5 to place eighth.
While in one way she was amazed that she was throwing in a setting such as districts, she also knows that she can throw farther. At Thiel College next year, Scavitto, a key component of the district champion Warriors’ basketball team, will play roundball.
“I didn’t really know where I would go with this season,” Scavitto said. “I just wanted to do my best and put all I had into it. It was definitely good to make it into finals and I just think it is cool to have made it this far. There is a lot of crazy energy here. I did not expect all these people and there is a bigger crowd than I have ever seen before. I am so glad I got to experience it. I have definitely enjoyed this.”
Annika Ermold of Governor Mifflin won the shot on her penultimate throw with a heave of 39-3.75.
Bermudian’s Aaron Weigle threw 139-8 to place fourth in the AA discus. He was just three-and-a-half feet from making it to states. J’Ven Williams of Wyomissing won the event with a phenomenal throw of 187-0.
Also for Gettysburg, sophomore Gabe Pecaitis extended his season in the pole vault. Still learning the event, Pecaitis cleared 13-3 to advance to the state meet. His effort placed him fourth, and he would have needed to clear a career best to move up. The event was won by Hershey’s Justin Rogers, who won with a district record vault of 16-4.
He jumped 17-2 at last week’s Mid-Penn meet.
“It is pretty nice to be going to states, but I feel I could have done a lot better,” Pecaitis said. “For a while we thought we would be jumping inside, but then they said we were going outside. That messed with some people’s heads a little bit, but it didn’t bother me. I don’t think I had the best day, but I do have another chance.”
Bermudian Springs’ Ricky Pacana qualified for states last year in the triple jump, and he will try to repeat that feat today. But on Friday, Pacana was in the long jump, and he very nearly qualified for states in that event. His best jump of the day came on the first jump of the final, where he soared 20-6 to claim third place. He was three-and-a-half inches from making it to states and four inches from winning the event.
Pacana had one monster jump, but it was a foul.
“I thought that one jump was pretty close, but you have to live with it,” Pacana said. “I will just try to come back tomorrow in the triple. I am a little disappointed, because I wanted to go to states in the long and the triple.”
Tyler Rossi of Trinity won the long jump with a 20-10.5 leap. Fairfield’s Nate Snyder placed seventh (19-6.5). Snyder also placed sixth in the high jump (5-10), while Green Knight teammate Jacob Ogle tied for second with the best jump of his life at 6-0 to qualify for states.
Anne Bair medaled last year in the 3A PIAA triple jump, and she will get a chance to go for the gold once again after a third-place finish in the triple on Friday. Bair, who has jumped Gettysburg’s school record of 37-10.5 this year, hit 37-5.5, and was only the length of her finger from winning.
“I am disappointed that I didn’t jump farther, but I am super excited for next week,” Bair said. “I came in here thinking that anyone could have a good day, and it was kind of wide open. For the top three or four of us, we all had a kind of good day, but it was so close and any one of us could have won it.”
Bair will compete in the long jump Saturday and is looking for big things in that event as well.
In the 2A girls’ long jump, sophomore Alison Watts jumped 16-4 to place fourth. Her best this year is 17-9. Watts will defend her district championship in the triple jump today.
Many area athletes have set themselves up well for Saturday’s sprint events, having advanced to the final after two rounds of qualifying. Zyan Herr of Littlestown and Delone Catholic’s Gage Zimmerman sneaked into the 2A 100 meter dash final. Herr ran 11.59 in his semifinal to qualify seventh, while Zimmerman qualified eighth in 11.64.
Davina Cunningham and Lily LaBure put together a nice day in the 200. The Bermudian Springs teammates qualified fifth and seventh, respectively, with Cunningham dashing 27.04 and LaBure 27.43.
In the straight hurdles races, Bermudian dominated in 2A competition. Lily Carlson, in her first district meet, had the fastest qualifying time in the 100 meter hurdles, running a career-best 16.17. LaBure was the fourth qualifier at 16.48, and Aliza Staub grabbed the eighth and final spot with a 17.24. Fairfield’s Emma Dennison ran her best race of the year, qualifying third in 16.41.
In the 3A hurdles, Maya Richwine had an outstanding semifinal, running 15.85 to qualify for today’s final.
For the boys, Bermudian’s Mike Carlson looked great in winning his 2A semifinal heat of the 110 hurdles in 14.78, which qualified him second. To defend his district title he will have to beat Trinity’s Danny Britten, who qualified first with 14.64.
South Western’s Bernard Bell looked great in winning his 3A 110 hurdle semi, running 14.72. Demaris Walters of Harrisburg is the top qualifier, having run 13.99.
Districts will continue Saturday at Shippensburg University, and the PIAA Championships will be held on next Friday and Saturday at the same venue.
District 3
Track & Field Championships
Friday — Shippensburg University
Top 5 finishers each final in 3A and top 2 finishers each final in 2A qualify for PIAA Championships
BOYS
Class 3A
Field Events (Finals)
Triple jump: 1. Kelly (Cham) 47-0, 2. Walker (Read) 45-8, 3. Kater (Ship) 45-1.25, 4. Epps (JPM) 44-11, 5. Edey (Ship) 44-10.5, 6. Sample (Muhl) 44-9,25, 7. James (RLi) 43-11, 8. Austin Martin (SW) 43-8; Shot put: 1. Shomper (CuV) 61-7.25, 2. Kleinhaus (PM) 49-11.25, 3. Vessah (Cham) 49-3, 4. Pham (CY) 48-7, 5. Popejoy (CCr) 47-2.75, 6. Stauffer (Coc) 47-1.25, 7. Angelo (EP) 46-10.75, 8. Reed (Ship) 46-8.50; Pole vault: 1. Rogers (Her) 16-4, 2. Swope (EP) 15-3, 3. Bucks (Pal) 14-3, 4. Gabe Pecaitis (Get) 13-3, 5. Risser (LD) 13-3, 6. Engle (GM) 12-9, 7. Shank (GA) 12-9, 8. Neafcy (Exe) 12-9
Track Events
100 dash finalists: 1. Sloboh (MH) 10.79, 2. Cook (Har) 10.86, 3. Lewis (CCr) 10.90, 4. Springer (TV) 11.07, 5. Mansfield (Pal) 10.94, 6. Weaver (LS) 11.14, 7. Smith (SG) 11.04, 8. Morris (CCl) 11.15; 110 hurdles finalists: 1. Waters (Har) 13.99, 2. Bernard Bell (SW) 14.72, 3. Crow (TV) 14.81, 4. Conrad (BM) 14.88, 5. Kelly (Cham) 14.96, 6. Jones (Cham) 15.19, 7. McGallacher (MC) 14.98, 8. Baumgartner (Cham) 15.09; 200 dash finalists: 1. Phennicie (Dal) 21.86, 2. Sloboh (MH) 21.92, 3. Cook (Har) 22.19, 4. Townsend (Pal) 22.20, 5. Noss (CuV) 22.30, 6. Premici (CDE) 22.46, 7. Cammauf (MT) 22.48, 8. Springer (TV) 22.49; DNQ: 13. Chris Lesher (SW) 22.97; 3200 final: 1. Long (GA) 9:06.63, 2. O’Brien (Sus) 9:09.49, 3. Hodge (Hemp) 9:10.14, 4. Stevens (MT) 9:17.90, 5. Perry (NE) 9:18.24, 6. Shank (Car) 9:18.51, 7. Adams (YS) 9:20.37, 8. Whitaker (LS) 9:23.39
Class 2A
Field Events (Finals)
Long jump: 1. Rossi (Trin) 20-10.5, 2. McCraw (SH) 20-9.5, 3. Ricky Pacana (Berm) 20-6, 4. Dyer (Mil) 20-2.5, 5. Mammarella (BH) 20-2, 6. Delp (Wyo) 19-7, 7. Nate Snyder (Fair) 19-6.5, 8. Joseph Wilkinson (Han) 19-3.5, 9. Robert Salazar (Big) 19-1, 13. Ethan Beachy (Berm) 18-3.5; Javelin: 1. Lehman (WSC) 160-1, 2. Singley (Sus) 155-1, 3. Focht (Wyo) 147-8, 4. Forrey (Wyo) 145-11, 5. Keck (LC) 140-11, 6. Glassmire (SV) 140-10, 7. Trent Witte (Fair) 136-9, 8. Niedrowski (Wyo) 136-5; 10. Connor Bauerline (DC) 126-1, 11. Jack Regentin (Big) 125-7, 12. Jacob Mead (Big) 121-0; High jump: 1. Gunderson (AC) 6-6, T2. Jacob Ogle (Fair), Green (AC) & Rossi (Trin) 6-0, 5. Geddio (BC) 6-0, 6. Snyder (Fair) 5-10, 7. Britten (Trin) 5-10, 8. Jordan (BC) 5-8; 10. Pacana (Berm) 5-6; Discus: 1. Williams (Wyo) 187-0, 2. Miller (BC) 144-2, 3. Bennett (Green) 141-11, 4. Aaron Weigle (Berm) 139-8, 5. Craig (Trin) 135-7, 6. Huddleson (BC) 135-4, 7. Niedrowski (Wyo) 128-9, 8. Sensenig (LCC) 118-6; 9. Connor McVey (Fair) 117-11
Track Events
100 dash finalists: 1. Nelman (Kutz) 11.29, 2. Peterson (BH) 11.31, 3. McGeary (BC) 11.36, 4. Sutton (BC) 11.53, 5. Mammarella (BH) 11.50, 6. Harter (AC) 11.57, 7. Zyan Herr (Lit) 11.59, 8. Gage Zimmerman (DC) 11.64; DNQ: 9. Wilkinson (Han) 11.68, 14. Roger Romany (Han) 11.87; 110 hurdles finalists: 1. Britten (Trin) 14.64, 2. Michael Carlson (Berm) 14.78, 3. McCraw (SH) 15.33, 4. Thompson (Wyo) 15.79, 5. Scort (LC) 15.79, 6. W. Delp (Wyo) 15.99, 7. Hoffard (LC) 15.93, 8. A. Delp (Wyo) 16.24; DNQ: 12. Colton Kehr (Berm) 17.04, 15. Ryan VanDyke (Big) 18.44; 200 dash finalists: 1. Thompson (Wyo) 22.51, 2. Mitchell (HC) 22.76, 3. Brungard (CH) 22.78, 4. Brenkacs (Trin) 23.05, 5. Weiand (Trin) 23.08, 6. McGeary (BC) 23.12, 7. Harter (AC) 23.13, 8. Sutton (BC) 23.34; DNQ: 9. Herr (Lit) 23.35, 10. Zimmerman (DC) 23.36; 3200 final: 1. Matthew Nawn (Han) 9:38.42, 2. Burd (Trin) 9:52.49, 3. Monsour (Wyo) 9:52.74, 4. Singley (Sus) 10:04.28, 5. Peyton Small (Lit) 10:13.45, 6. Kornfeind (Kutz) 10:13.79, 7. Hostetter (AC) 10:15.32, 8. Linkey (LC) 10:23.92
GIRLS
Class 3A
Field Events (Finals)
Pole vault: 1. Urbine (Sol) 12-0, 2. Bender (ELCO) 11-6, 3. McNamee (CD) 11-6, T4. Grubb (SG) & Concannon (RLa) 11-0, 6. Beigh (EP) 11-0, 7. Donegan (Her) 10-6, 8. Rank (Eli) 10-6, 9. Alexandra Nice (SW) 10-0; Shot put: 1. Ermold (GM) 39-3.75, 2. Jackson (Har) 39-3.75, 3. Biegel (TV) 36-11.25, 4. McIntire (RLi) 36-10.5, 5. Love (CuV) 36-3.5, 6. Lawrence (Dal) 35-1.75, 7. Burton (Don) 34-6.75, 8. Emili Scavitto (Get) 34-3.5; Triple jump: 1. Mitchell (Car) 37-7.75, 2. Tirko (Nor) 37-5.75, 3. Anne Bair (Get) 37-5.50, 4. Pyles (CuV) 37-0, 5. Weidler (ST) 36-10.25, 6. Wilt (LD) 36-6.75, 7. Etter (Cham) 36-0.75, 8. Brooks (BM) 35-6.50
Track Events
100 dash finalists: 1. Campbell (SG) 11.61, 2. Morrison (Her) 12.17, 3. Holmes (Cham) 12.36, 4. Long (Eph) 12.39, 5. Mitchell (Car) 12.43, 6. Rivera (Exe) 12.61, 7. Wall (LS) 12.63, 8. Campbell (ST) 12.64; 100 hurdles finalists: 1. Kay (YS) 15.26, 2. Brooks (BM) 15.33, 3. Kelly (GS) 15.49, 4. Brown (Wil) 15.78, 5. Maya Richwine (NOx) 15.85, 6. Galligani (Dov) 16.11, 7. Malcolm (LS) 16.09, 8. Reed (MC) 16.26; 200 dash finalists: 1. Campbell (SG) 23.93, 2. Sydnor (Ship) 24.99, 3. Wright (JPM) 24.99, 4. Dorsey (ST) 25.77, 5. Hess (GM) 25.84, 6. Rivera (Exe) 26.03, 7. Boback (Car) 25.94, 8. Gawne (LS) 26.05; 3200 final: 1. Paci (GA) 10:38.10, 2. Walter (Mech) 10:41.32, 3. Rippey (Wil) 10:44.02, 4. Tolerico (Dal) 10:45.03, 5. Pritchett (NE) 10 45.27, 6. Kiser (Cham) 10:49.46, 7. Preputnick (Her) 10:50.24, 8. Highduch (GM) 10:51.01
Class 2A
Field Events (Finals)
High jump: 1. Moore (LC) 5-2, 2. Rolston (Green) 5-2, 3. Hoover (AC) 4-10, 4. Prokop (Trin) 4-10, 5. Lillian Peters (Berm) 4-8, T6. Marissa Miller (DC) & Alison Watts (Berm) 4-6, T8. Fina Mochi (DC), Cassler (Wyo) & Aubrey Feeser (Lit) 4-6; Discus: 1. Deyarmin (SV) 118-1, 2. Roes (Trin) 117-10, 3. Lee (BoS) 104-3, 4. Bile (LC) 99-5, 5. Heliodore (Wyo) 97-10, 6. Vasquez (Wyo) 96-3, 7. Baker (LC) 93-9, 8. Natalie Brown (Fair) 93-8; 10. Haylee Smith (Big) 88-2, 12. Abigail Robinson (Berm) 83-5; Long jump: 1. Ziska (SV) 17-6.5, 2. Gao (SV) 17-4.75, 3. Bogia (OV) 16-7, 4. Watts (Berm) 16-4, 5. Marissa Miller (DC) 16-2, 6. Wechsler (Sus) 16-1.5, 7. Wagner (SV) 15-10, 8. Weibner (Mill) 15-3; 13. Makenna Mummert (DC) 14-0.75; Javelin: 1. Akers (Kutz) 115-0, 2. Emma Hartman (Berm) 107-0, 3. Laura Knobloch (DC) 104-3, 4. Dellinger (BoS) 101-9, 5. Miller (BH) 100-1, 6. Foltz (WSC) 93-6, 7. Sperow (AC) 92-9, 8. Reagan Wildasin (Han) 92-3; 10. Smith (Big) 85-0, 11. Molly Fleming (DC) 77-9, 13. Kaitlyn Schwarz (DC) 75-11
Track Events
100 dash finalists: 1. Hardy (Wyo) 12.69, 2. Ahner (Tulp) 12.90, 3. Ziska (SV) 12.83, 4. A. Cooper (AC) 13.05, 5. K. Cooper (AC) 13.07, 6. Ames (HC) 13.23, 7. Conroy (Kutz) 13.27, 8. Matter (Mil) 13.42; 100 hurdles finalists: 1. Lilyana Carlson (Berm) 16.17, 2. Kimmel (BoS) 16.42, 3. Emma Dennison (Fair) 16.41, 4. Lilly LaBure (Berm) 16.48, 5. Wechsler (Sus) 16.54, 6. Brinser (Green) 16.59, 7. Costa (HC) 17.08, 8. Aliza Staub (Berm) 17.24; DNQ: 9. Emma Bunty (DC) 17.50, 10. Sarah Nagy (Fair) 17.66, 16. Anna Chen (Han) 18.43; 200 dash finalists: 1. Hardy (Wyo) 25.93, 2. Ziska (SV) 26.10, 3. Ahner (Tulp) 25.94, 4. K. Cooper (AC) 26.87, 5. Davina Cunningham (Berm) 27.04, 6. Ames (HC) 27.13, 7. LaBure (Berm) 27.43, 8. Matter (Mil) 27.66; 3200 final: 1. Cohen (Wyo) 11:24.87, 2. Peters (AC) 11:35.28, 3. Lottig (OV) 11:38.81, 4. Thomas (LM) 12:08.74, 5. Riddle (Wyo) 12:13.82, 6. Honey Strosnider (Fair) 12:33.18, 7. Singley (Sus) 12:39.51, 8. Samantha Smith (DC) 12:51.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.