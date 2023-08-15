The template is in place.
When Mike Lippy ended a successful two-decade run as Littlestown head coach after last season, the Thunderbolts didn’t have far to look to find his replacement.
Corey Bittle is a Littlestown graduate who has served as an assistant coach in the program for 24 years, first under legendary George Shue, then Chris Hull and finally with Lippy. He’s the top man now.
“I’ve coached every position group,” explained Bittle, who has head coaching experience as the mentor for the boys and girls track teams for the past 15 years. He was also head basketball coach for three seasons.
Bittle played collegiately at Lycoming before returning to his alma mater to teach social studies and coach. He has paid his dues.
The area’s second-rated quarterback, a pair of hard-running halfbacks and a do-it-all wide receiver all return to assure a smooth segue for the coaching shuffle.
Alex Popoff completed 96 of 166 passing attempts for 1,571 yards and a QB rating of 165. He threw 20 TD tosses against 10 picks.
Running backs Colby Hahn (90-373, 4 TDs) and Dylan Herr (40-299, 4 TDs) were both among the top 15 rushers in 2022.
“They are slashers,” said Bittle of the duo. “They have speed to get outside.”
All are seniors. So is Herr’s cousin, Zyan Herr. All Zyan does is catch passes, make acrobatic interceptions, place kick and punt. He led the area in scoring last year with 82 points (10 TDs and 22 XPs). He snagged 27 aerials for 677 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Herrs both make big plays. Dylan averaged 7.5 yards per tote. Zyan’s average reception covered 25.1 yards.
“Zyan is special,” said Bittle. “He competes in many events in track, is an elite basketball player and even golfs. He punts and kicks and throws the occasional halfback pass. He is a superb athlete and is pursuing his options for the future.”
Before Lippy was Hull and before him Shue. Bittle is the logical extension of the coaching fabric.
“Last year we celebrated the 75th anniversary of our program,” said Bittle. “We want to build on our history. Littlestown is a big football town. We have had very few losing seasons. We want to keep that going.”
The Bolts finished 6-4 last year after a 1-3 start.
The numbers have been good with at least 50 (12 seniors) on the roster, according to Bittle. A scrimmage with Dover will give the new head coach a chance to evaluate performance.
“We have to put ourselves in position to win each game,” said Bittle. “If we do, then we have to make the best of those situations. We didn’t do that early last season.”
On offense, the Thunderbolts will look to spread the field.
Center Matthew DeLoach and interior linemen Jeffery Prawdzik, Carson Miller and Cooper Sarborough will protect Popoff along with whomever emerges from a talented group that includes new players and some who missed last year but have returned after a hiatus.
“We’ve had great competition,” said Bittle.
On defense, DeLoach lines up as an inside linebacker. The aforementioned linemen will look to wreak havoc behind enemy lines. Lucas Bacher, Logan Conaway and Colton Rill fill out the linebacking corps. Hahn and the Herrs will get reps as defensive backs and so will Bryson Lookingbill, Kaleb Smith and Brody Bittle.
Bittle expects the Bolts to contend for the YAIAA-3 title, along with perennial favorites Delone Catholic and Bermudian Springs.
Littlestown opens at Boiling Springs on Friday, Aug. 25th.
“We’ve struggled against them the last two seasons,” explained Bittle, whose other non-league opponents are Susquehannock and Annville-Cleona. The goals for the team are simple.
“We want to compete in practice and get better every day,” concluded Bittle. “We must not defeat ourselves.”
LITTLESTOWN THUNDERBOLTS
2023 Schedule
8/25 Littlestown at Boiling Springs
9/1 Susquehannock at Littlestown
9/8 Annville-Cleona at Littlestown
9/15 Littlestown at Hanover
9/22 Delone Catholic at Littlestown
9/29 Fairfield at Littlestown
10/7 Littlestown at York Tech
10/13 Littlestown at York Catholic
10/20 Biglerville at Littlestown
10/27 Littlestown at Bermudian Springs
2022 Results
Boiling Springs 66, Littlestown 18
Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 7
Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 14
Littlestown 50, Hanover 6
Delone Catholic 27, Littlestown 21
Littlestown 13, Fairfield 6
Littlestown 48, York Tech 21
Littlestown 29, York Catholic 24
Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7
Littlestown 21, Bermudian Springs 7
2022 Stat Pack
(Times Area rank in parentheses)
OFFENSE
Scoring
26.9 points per game (3rd)
Rushing
126.8 yards per game (7th)
Passing
181.6 yards per game (1st)
Total Offense
308.4 yards per game (3rd)
DEFENSE
Scoring
21.6 points per game (3rd)
Rushing
212.7 yards per game (7th)
Passing
86.7 yards per game (1st)
Total Defense
299.4 yards per game (3rd)
Turnover Ratio
21 giveaways, 23 takeaways: +2 (3rd)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: Colby Hahn 103 carries, 477 yards, 5 TDs
Receiving: Nathan Thomas 37 receptions, 529 yards, 5 TDs
Passing: Alex Popoff 103-for-180, 1,655 yards, 21 TDs, 12 INTs
Scoring: Zyan Herr 10 TDs, 25 XPs - 85 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.