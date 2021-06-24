SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Cashtown 3, Hanover 0
Josh Topper and Austin Kunkel combined on a five-hit shutout as the Pirates improved to 11-4 on Thursday.
Topper fanned five over four innings before Kunkel worked the final three frames. Offensively, Ryan Jones drove in two of three runs on the night, with Travis Black picking up the other RBI. Mike Tempel and Tyler Reinert had two hits each, with both players hitting a double.
Pat Brady and Austin Kibler singled for the Raiders (5-15).
Cashtown 010 100 1 — 3 7 3
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Josh Topper, Austin Kunkel (5). Clint Roche, Bobby Taylor (6). WP: Topper. LP: Roche. SO-BB: Topper 5-0, Kunkel 2-0, Roche 3-2, Taylor 1-1. 2B: C-Mike Tempel, Tyler Reinert
New Oxford 5, Winfield 4
Daren Bievenour went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to help the Twins slip past the Nightmare (2-14) on Thursday.
Gavin Miller, Joel Clabaugh and Andrew Warthen cracked two hits apiece, with Clabaugh legging out a triple.
Derek Huff came within an out of a complete game, striking out eight and walking two. Jordan Arnold got the final out for the save for the Twins (12-6).
New Oxford 011 130 0 — 5 11 0
Winfield 100 000 3 — 4 7 1
Derek Huff, Jordan Arnold (7). Winfield players not provided. WP: Huff. SO-BB: Huff 8-3, Arnold 1-0. 2B: NO-Daren Bievenour. 3B: Joel Clabaugh
Hagerstown 1, Biglerville 0
Chris Martin singled home Corey Jamison with the lone run on Thursday, giving the Braves a narrow win at Oakside Community Park.
Hagerstown (15-3) was limited to four hits but Brave hurlers John Carter and Steven Ricketts were one better, keeping the Black Sox (11-8) to only three base knocks. Carter and Ricketts combined for eight strikeouts and no walks against Biglerville, which has scored one run over its last four games.
Hagerstown 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
John Carter, Steven Ricketts (7). Brandon Miller, Shawn Redding (7), Tanner Byers (7). WP: Carter. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Carter 6-0, Ricketts 2-0, Miller 2-4, Redding 1-1, Byers 0-0.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Gettysburg 9, New Oxford 8
New Oxford put the tying run on third base with one out, but Mason Rebert buckled down to record the save for Gettysburg on Thursday.
Gettysburg went up 6-2 after pushing five runs across the plate in the home half of the second inning. Zach Williams delivered a key two-run single and Landon Felix plated another run with a groundout during the outburst.
New Oxford, which leads the York Adams West Division, scored in each of the final four frames but could not pull even. Coy Baker and Jacob Little had two RBI apiece in the loss.
Williams paced Post 202 by going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Austin Keller and Kyle Meckley had two hits each, with Keller plating a pair. Williams and Hunter Gillin finished with doubles as well.
New Oxford 200 311 1 — 8 7 1
Gettysburg 150 210 x — 9 11 4
Ethan Diehl, Cade Baker (3). Hunter Gillin, Curtis Rebert (2), Carson Kuhns (4), Mason Rebert (6). WP: C. Rebert. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Diehl 4-3, Baker 5-0, Gillin 1-4, C. Rebert 3-1, Kuhns 1-1, M. Rebert 1-1. 2B: G-Gillin, Zach Williams
Hanover 13, Spring Grove 4
Blake DiPietro pounded out four hits as Post 14 powered past Spring Grove on Wednesday.
DiPietro doubled and knocked in three runs for Hanover, which used a seven-run second inning to take command. Jaxon Dell was 3-for-4 with a double and Brayden Unger tripled home a pair of runs.
Alex Forsythe and Colin Dehaas swatted two hits apiece in support of starting pitcher Andrew Olvera, who went the distance. The righty whiffed nine and scattered seven hits.
Hanover 171 300 1 — 13 13 0
Spring Grove 300 001 0 — 4 7 4
Andrew Olvera. Fetterman, Vitale (3), Luta (6). WP: Olvera. LP: Fetterman. SO-BB: Olvera 9-4, Fetterman 2-2, Vitale 2-4, Luta 2-3. 2B: H-Jaxon Dell, Blake DiPietro. 3B: H-Brayden Unger; SG-Allison
