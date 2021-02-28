Eight Times Area teams have qualified for the District 3 Basketball Championships, according to official brackets released on Sunday.
Defending district Delone Catholic highlights four local girls’ teams in the playoff mix. The Squirettes, who won the D3 Class 3A title last season, are the top seed in 4A. They receive a first-round bye and will play Friday, when they could see familiar faces on the opposite end of the court should Bermudian Springs take care of things in its opener.
The Eagles, seeded eighth in the 4A field, host Wyomissing in a first-round matchup on Wednesday, with the winner heading to McSherrystown two days later.
The Gettysburg girls locked up the No. 5 seed in 5A, earning a home game against No. 12 Manheim Central.
The Biglerville girls are returning to the playoffs for the first time in six years after landing the No. 7 seed in 3A. The Canners (7-9) travel to face No. 2 Upper Dauphin (15-3) on Wednesday.
On the boys’ side, Littlestown earned a No. 4 seed and first-round bye in 4A after its 15-3 regular season. The Bolts play host to No. 5 Oley Valley on Thursday.
Littlestown is joined by Bermudian Springs in the 4A field. The Eagles (11-6) enter as the No. 10 seed and will visit No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (10-7) in a first-round matchup Tuesday evening. Should Berm win its opener, it would then face No. 2 Middletown (12-4) on Thursday.
Biglerville nabbed the last spot in the 3A field at 3-15, booking a date with top-seeded Lancaster Catholic (14-3) on Tuesday.
A late start didn’t derail the South Western boys, who are No. 15 in Class 5A. The Mustangs travel to No. 2 Lower Dauphin (15-3) on Tuesday.
District 3
Basketball Championships
(All games at 7 p.m. Records per final District 3 power rankings. Records will be updated)
BOYS
Class 6A
Wednesday — First Round
9. Manheim Township (11-3) at 8. Red Lion (16-2)
12. Cedar Cliff (11-3) at 5. Cumberland Valley (14-4)
10. Hempfield (10-3) at 7. Lebanon (14-3)
11. Central York (12-6) at 6. Warwick (13-2)
Friday — Quarterfinals
Manheim Twp.-Red Lion winner vs. 1. Reading (18-1) at Berks Catholic
Cedar Cliff-Cumberland Valley winner at 4. Muhlenberg (13-2)
Hempfield-Lebanon winner at 2. Wilson (15-1)
C. York-Warwick winner at 3. Central Dauphin (14-1)
Class 5A
Tuesday — Quarterfinals
16. Susquehannock (9-7) at 1. Northern (17-0)
9. Mechanicsburg (11-7) at 8. York Suburban (13-5)
13. Palmyra (10-8) at 4. Hershey (11-4)
12. West York (11-5) at 5. Cocalico (13-3)
15. South Western (6-8) at 2. Lower Dauphin (15-3)
10. Manheim Central (11-5) at 7. Conrad Weiser (12-5)
14. Big Spring (10-8) at 3. Shippensburg (13-2)
11. Northeastern (11-6) at 6. Lampeter-Strasburg (7-3)
Class 4A
Tuesday — First Round
9. Schuylkill Valley (11-6) at 8. Trinity (9-6)
10. Bermudian Spr. (11-6) at 7. Bishop McDevitt (11-6)
Thursday — Quarterfinals
Schuylkill Valley-Trinity winner at 1. Wyomissing (11-2)
5. Oley Valley (12-2) at 4. Littlestown (15-3)
Bermudian-Bishop McDevitt winner at 2. Middletown (12-4)
6. Kennard-Dale (13-5) at 3. Susquehanna Twp. (11-5)
Class 3A
Tuesday — Quarterfinals
8. Biglerville (3-15) at 1. Lancaster Catholic (14-3)
5. Tulpehocken (7-14) at 4. Camp Hill (8-10)
7. Pequea Valley (3-9) at 2. Columbia (14-2)
6. Brandywine Heights (5-12) at 3. York Catholic (11-7)
Class 2A
Thursday — Semifinals
4. Antietam (11-5) at 1. Greenwood (15-0)
3. Millersburg (14-5) at 2. Lancaster Mennonite (13-6)
Class 1A
Tuesday — First Round
9. West Shore Christian (11-9) at 8. Lancaster County Christian (8-6)
10. Lititz Christian (6-6) at 7. Covenant Christian (10-8)
Thursday — Quarterfinals
West Shore Christian-Lancaster County Christian winner at 1. Mount Calvary (18-0)
5. LaAcademia Partnership Charter (8-7) at 4. Linville Hill (12-4)
Lititz Christian-Covenant Christian winner at 2. Conestoga Christian (19-3)
Lancaster Country Day (10-6) at 3. High Point Baptist (12-4)
GIRLS
Class 6A
Tuesday — First Round
9. Warwick (9-5) at 8. Cedar Cliff (10-7)
12. Dallastown (9-8) at 5. Governor Mifflin (14-4)
10. Cedar Crest (10-6) at 7. Red Lion (13-5)
11. Harrisburg (7-6) at 6. Hempfield (12-4)
Thursday — Quarterfinals
Warwick-C.Cliff winner at 1. Cumberland Valley (15-0)
Dallastown-Governor Mifflin winner at 4. Ephrata (12-3)
C. Crest-Red Lion winner at 2. Central Dauphin (12-3)
Harrisburg-Hempfield winner at 3. Central York (12-3)
Class 5A
Wednesday — First Round
16. Hershey (8-10) at 1. Mechanicsburg (15-3)
9. York Suburban (14-4) at 8. Greencastle (13-3)
13. Fleetwood (10-5) at 4. Cocalico (14-2)
12. Manheim Central (11-6) at 5. Gettysburg (15-2)
15. Northern (10-8) at 2. Spring Grove (16-2)
10. Twin Valley (15-6) at 7. Shippensburg (14-3)
14. Palmyra (8-7) at 3. Elizabethtown (11-2)
11. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-5) at 6. Lower Dauphin (8-7)
Class 4A
Wednesday — First Round
9. Wyomissing (10-5) at 8. Bermudian Springs (12-5)
10. Schuylkill Valley (11-7) at 7. ELCO (12-7
Friday — Quarterfinals
Wyomissing-Bermudian winner at 1. Delone Cath. (16-0)
5. Big Spring (14-3) at 4. Berks Catholic (15-3)
Schuylkill Valley-ELCO winner at 2. Eastern York (16-1)
6. Bishop McDevitt (14-4) at 3. Lancaster Catholic (10-2)
Class 3A
Wednesday — Quarterfinals
8. Oley Valley (10-8) at 1. Trinity (15-1)
5. Lancaster Mennonite (12-5) at 4. Susquenita (16-3)
7. Biglerville (7-9) at 2. Upper Dauphin (15-3)
6. Brandywine Heights (9-8) at 3. York Catholic (11-6)
Class 2A
Friday — Semifinals
4. Lancaster Country Day (7-9) at 1. Linden Hall (7-3
3. Halifax (13-3) at 2. Columbia (13-4)
Class 1A
Wednesday — First Round
9. Covenant Christian (2-16) at 8. Lancaster County Christian (5-7)
10. Dayspring Christian (2-17) at 7. Lititz Christian (6-5)
Friday — Quarterfinals
Covenant Christian-Lancaster County Christian winner at 1. Harrisburg Christian (15-0)
5. Greenwood (7-7) at 4. Mount Calvary (13-5)
Dayspring Christian-Lititz Christian winner at 2. Veritas Academy (14-4)
NewCovenant Christian (10-7) at 3. High Point Baptist (10-3)
Saturday’s Results
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 46, Susquehannock 38
Camryn Felix was dialed in from distance on Saturday, burying four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points. The junior guard added four two-point field goals as the Warriors closed out the regular season at 15-2.
Anne Bair tossed in 14 points for Gettysburg, which outscored Susky 25-14 in the middle quarters.
Susquehannock 10 8 6 14 — 38
Gettysburg 10 13 12 11 — 46
Susquehannock (38): T. Elliott 4 1-2 10, Galbreath 2 0-0 5, D. Ellott 1 0-0 2, Womack 1 1-2 4, Gemmill 5 0-0 15, Duvall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4 38
Gettysburg (46): Camryn Felix 8 1-2 21, Karli Bortner 1 0-2 2, Emili Scavitto 0 0-3 0, Skye Shepherd 2 0-0 5, Anne Bair 4 5-6 14, Brianna Abate 2 0-1 2. Totals: 17 6-11 46
3-pointers: S-T. Elliot, Galbreath, Womack, Gemmill 5; G-Felix 4, Shepherd, Bair
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 58, Hanover 54
Nik Nordberg and Eric Ball combined for 42 points in Saturday’s victory over the Nighthawks.
Nordberg’s 22 points led all scorers and included 18 combined in the middle periods. Ball piled up 20 points, 14 coming after the intermission.
Trey Griffith added seven for Fairfield (10-7).
Kyle Garman topped the scoring charts for Hanover (9-9) with a dozen points, followed by Chase Roberts with 11 and Zyaire Myers with nine.
Fairfield 7 13 19 19 — 58
Hanover 10 16 10 18 — 54
Fairfield (58): Nik Nordberg 7 5-7 22, Trey Griffith 3 1-4 7, Eric Ball 8 2-6 20, Griffin Tabler 0 4-4 4, Peyton Stadler 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: J. Myers, W. Myers, Valentine, Beaudette. Totals: 20 13-23 58
Hanover (54): Ty Meckley 1 2-2 5, Zyaire Myers 2 4-6 9, Ben Kime 2 0-2 4, Casey Lara 2 0-0 5, Kyle Garman 5 2-6 12, Michael Killinger 2 0-0 6, Chase Roberts 4 0-0 11, Beau Gebhart 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Smith, Feeser. Totals: 19 8-15 54
3-pointers: F-Nordberg 3, Ball 2; H-Meckley, Myers, Lara, Killinger 2, Roberts 3
Red Lion 78, New Oxford 43
Davonte Dennis unleashed a 42-point performance against the Colonials in their YAIAA matchup on Saturday.
Dennis made 19 shots from the floor as the Lions improved to 16-2.
Braden Carver tossed in 22 pace New Oxford (5-12), and Connor Jenkins tacked on seven.
New Oxford (43): Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Strausbaugh 1 0-0 3, Carver 10 0-0 22, Rex 1 0-0 3, Floyd 1 0-0 2, Pascoe 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 3 0-1 7, Rickrode 0 2-4 2. Totals: 18 3-5 43
Red Lion (78): Vaught 2 0-0 4, Virata 3 1-3 8, Dennis 19 3-4 42, Lindsey 1 0-0 2, Wellsandt 3 0-1 7, Watt 2 2-2 7, Heiland 1 0-1 2Urey 1 4-4 6, Burchett 0 0-1 1. Totals: 28 4 10-16 78
3-pointers: NO-Strausbaugh, Carver, Rex, Jenkins; RL-Virata, Dennis, Wellsandt, Watt.
