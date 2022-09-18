FOOTBALL
Delone Catholic 49, York Tech 25
The Squires rolled up 28 first-half points on Saturday as they marched past the host Spartans in YAIAA-3 play.
Brady Dettinburn paced the rushing attack with a big afternoon, carrying 12 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Dettinburn scored on runs of 15, 9 and 60 yards.
Gage Zimmerman needed only five carries to reach 100 yards rushing, thanks to a 75-yard scoring burst. The junior found the end zone twice.
Quarterback Denver Ostrum picked apart the Tech secondary for 197 yards on a 6-for-9 effort. Ostrum hit Ryder Noel three times for 103 yards and a 75-yard scoring strike, while connecting with Landon Smith three times for 70 yards and a 55-yard TD.
For Tech, Anthony Torres piled up 202 yards rushing and a touchdown, and KingZion Matai ran for 119 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
Delone Catholic 14 14 14 7 — 49
York Tech 7 0 12 6 — 25
Team Statistics
DC YT
First downs 8 11
Rushing 30-302 48-366
Passing 6-9-0 1-6-0
Passing yards 197 5
Total yards 499 371
Penalties-yards 2-10 4-35
Punting 1-36 2-28.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Brady Dettinburn 12-155, Dom Giraffa 5-30, Denver Ostrum 2-(-2), Ryder Noel 2-18, Gage Zimmerman 5-100, Levi Hohenstein 1-4, Brayden Clabaugh 1-1, Zach Staub 1-(-5), Landon Smith 1-1; YT-Anthony Torres 32-202, KingZion Matai 11-119, Colton Nafe 2-15, Bailey Eberwein 2-27, Mason Smith 1-3
Passing: DC-Ostrum 6-9-0 197; YT-Matai 1-6-0 5
Receiving: DC-Smith 3-71, Noel 3-103, Zimmerman 1-23; YT-Eberwein 1-5
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 2, Biglerville 1
Hannah Metzger and Jamylett Lua booted goals for the Eagles as they held off the Canners in YAIAA play on Saturday.
Metzger assisted on Lua’s marker, which gave Berm a 2-0 lead. The Canners cut the deficit in half when Emily Woolson scored on an assist by Ava Slusser at the 15:20 mark.
Eva Hollabaugh had 16 saves for Biglerville while Chloe Stuart made a dozen stops for Bermudian.
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Bermudian Springs 1 1 — 2
Goals: Big-Emily Woolson; BS-Hannah Metzger, Jamylett Lua. Assists: Big-Ava Slusser; BS-Metzger. Corners: Big-5; BS-12. Saves: Big-Eva Hollabaugh 15; BS-Chloe Stuart 12
Delone Catholic 5, Littlestown 0
Maddie O’Brien added to her impressive list of credentials with another hat trick, the latest coming in a 5-0 shutout of the Bolts on Saturday.
O’Brien netted the first three goals of the game to send the Squirettes on their way. Olivia Knox and Aubrey Harrington added first-half tallies for the victors.
Abigail Moroz recorded 16 saves in goal for Littlestown.
Delone Catholic 5 0 — 5
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Olivia Knox, Aubrey Harrington. Assists; DC-Mary Crideri, Maggie Rabaiotti, Fina Mochi, Harrington. Shots: DC-21; L-8. Corners: DC-11; L-3. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming 8; L-Abigail Moroz 16. JV: Delone 1, Littlestown 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Berks Catholic 2
Delone Catholic 3, Bethlehem Cath. 2
The Squirettes posted a pair of five-set wins over highly-ranked foes on Saturday, holding off rallies to turn back Berks Catholic and Bethlehem Catholic.
Against Berks, Denae Bello drilled 19 kills and Meredith Keefer clocked 18 more as Delone posted a 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 18-16 triumph. Campbell Chronister had 48 assists and five service aces, while Emma Anderson came up with 23 digs.
Versus Bethlehem, Bello came through with 16 more kills and Keefer had 13 as the Squirettes won 25-23, 26-24, 12-25, 24-26, 15-10.
Chronister piled up 39 assists and 17 digs, with Anderson adding 27 to her tally and Bello delivering 15.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Northeastern 3, New Oxford 0
Evan Jennings assisted on the Bobcats’ first tally before scoring the next two as the visitors blanked the Colonials in YAIAA action on Saturday.
Northeastern 2 1 — 3
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
Goals: NE-Anthony Weekley, Evan Jennings 2. Assists: NE-Jennings, Hunter Bambule, Lincoln Wertz.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hanover 2, Brandywine Heights 0
Reese Wilkinson and Emily Leonard drilled goals and the Hawkette defense yielded only two shots in a win over the Bullets on Saturday.
Hanover 1 0 1 0 — 2
Brandywine Heights 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: H-Reese Wilkinson, Emily Leonard. Shots: H-5; BH-2. Corners: H-6; BH-8. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 2; BH-Gehris 3
GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Western 5, Littlestown 0
The Mustangs dropped just one game in their victory over the Thunderbolts. Cassie Maqueda, Kayley Skibicki and Lillian Smith posted singles wins for South Western.
Singles: 1. Cassie Maqueda (SW) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Lily Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lillian Smith (SW) d. Nicole Hersh 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Mikayla Bond/Kloey Batchellor (SW) d. Elizabeth Hanna/Katie Lookingbill 6-0, 6-0; 2. Absiana Basit/Bryn Sheridan (SW) d. Destiny Andrew/Malaina Kowalczyk 6-0, 6-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.