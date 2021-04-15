In the 21st class of waterways conservation officers at the H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety, Cadet Rachel Thurner-Diaz just missed being the top graduate by half a point.
Anglers and others who have met WCO Thurner-Diaz since then will tell you that she is the best of the best.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) thinks so too. The PFBC has named Thurner-Diaz as its Northeast Conservation Law Enforcement Association 2020 Officer of the Year !!!
In 2016, the East Berlin native became only the seventh woman to serve as a waterways conservation officer in Pennsylvania.
The Commission recognized Thurner-Diaz as an outstanding ambassador of goodwill to the angling and boating communities.
She participated in 25 educational events, including school programs, boating safety courses, sportsman club events, Trout-in-the-Classroom activities, and legislative office visits.
In law enforcement patrolling Adams and western York counties, she investigated 27 incidents covering 13 environmental issues, three boating accidents, and one boating under the influence case.
Her husband, Chuck Thurner-Diaz, from Camp Hill, is a fish culturist, raising trout at the PFBC Huntsdale Hatchery in Carlisle.
Rachel grew up fishing and boating on the water at Lake Meade with her younger brother and father who, she says, have been a wealth of knowledge. Her parents moved to the East Berlin community so their children could experience the outdoors.
She has hunted in just about every kind of season and can skin a deer. “I am a tomboy,” she admits with a laugh. “I grew up hating girl’s things, not wearing shoes, and not afraid to get my hands dirty.”
Enforcing fishing and boating regs is the core responsibility for WCOs, but keeping an eye on the long-term value of mixing education with citation is equally important.
“Writing citations is one thing, but if we have to write a citation, educating that person so that it doesn’t happen again is important,” Thurner-Diaz says. “Everyone who buys a fishing license, they want me out there to enforce the laws. The person not following the rules has an unfair advantage over people who do the right thing.”
PLENTIFUL PERMITS
Antlerless deer hunters in this region will be able to get their hands on more permits for the upcoming seasons.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) statewide license allocation of 925,000 may be 7,000 fewer than in 2020-21, but Wildlife Management Unit 5A will get more.
WMU 5A’s allocation will be 31,000 antlerless permits, up from 26,000.
The move to allow concurrent hunting of antlered and antlerless deer statewide throughout the 14-day regular firearms season decreased the number of antlerless licenses available in many WMUs while goals to maintain higher harvests in WMUs affected by chronic wasting disease led to increased license allocations there.
The regular firearms deer season, which begins on Saturday, Nov. 27, will allow statewide concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer throughout the season’s 14 days. The season includes a day of Sunday hunting on Sunday, Nov. 28. The season ends on Dec. 11.
SIX-PACK O’ PERMITS
Meanwhile, hunters will now be able to hold up to six, SIX, unfilled antlerless licenses at a time.
Game commissioners adopted a measure that removes the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide.
Once a hunter obtains six licenses, the hunter can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. At no time is a hunter able to possess more than six unfilled antlerless licenses.
There is no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter can obtain in a license year. As long as licenses remain available, and a hunter holds fewer than six unfilled antlerless licenses, the hunter can purchase another.
EXTENDED TROUT
SEASON CHANGES
A rule change to the Extended Trout Season given preliminary approval by Pennsylvania Fish and Boat commissioners, and further defining sections of stocked trout waters, will open up thousands of miles of water downstream for fishing all year long.
As the Extended Trout Season currently stands, stocked trout waters and all waters downstream have a creel limit of three trout per day from the day after Labor Day until the last day of February and are closed to fishing from March 1 until 8 a.m. on the opening day of trout season.
The rule change excludes all waters downstream of stocked trout waters from Extended Trout Season limitations.
Next, the Commission intends to more clearly communicate the parameters of stocked trout waters. Most stocked trout streams are not stocked throughout their entire length, and many have sections managed for wild trout.
Adding the section limits for stocked trout streams to the annual Fishing Summary/Boating Handbook beginning in 2022 will clearly identify where stocking occurs to increase angler participation, especially for anglers unfamiliar with a stream. It will increase angling opportunities downstream of stocked trout water sections. It will provide increased protection to the stream sections managed for wild trout during the extended seasons and increase angling opportunities for wild trout in sections that are open to year-round fishing.
These stream section limits are currently published on the Commission website and FishBoatPA mobile app.
If approved on final rulemaking at a future meeting, the amendment would go into effect January 1, 2022.
