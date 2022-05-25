The 2022 baseball season hadn’t gone entirely to plan for the Gettysburg baseball team.
The Warriors fought injuries and roster turnover and barely snuck into the PIAA District 3 Class 5A tournament as the 16th seed.
That all went out the window on Monday night when Gettysburg upset top-seeded Muhlenburg, 8-7, in 10 innings to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Muhls knocked the Warriors out of last year’s tournament with a 2-0 opening-round win, something that Gettysburg coach Ryan Brady said stuck with his team.
“Oh, 100 percent. We kind of ended last year with a bad taste in our mouth,” he said. “If you’ve never played there, you can’t really prepare for it. It’s one of the craziest home crowds you’ve ever seen at a high school baseball game. They’re yelling at you the whole game and their student section is up and involved. So our guys who were there last year knew what to expect and for those who didn’t, we kind of told them what it would be like.”
The win over Muhlenberg didn’t come easy and it didn’t come without controversy.
First, the Warriors stopped the game when they discovered that Muhls runners had been stealing signs from their pitchers and relaying back to the hitters at home.
“It was pretty obvious what was going on,” Brady said. “We had kind of picked up on it and I was watching their batter and we threw a curveball and it really fooled the batter, because he was told from the runner at second that a fastball was coming. Well he was so angry, I guess, that the batter stepped out of the box and sort of threw his hands up at the runner on second base.
“So I called time and went to walk out of the dugout because we need to change up our signs and I go to do that and before I could even get out on the field the home plate ump stops me and says ‘coach, I saw exactly what you just saw I’m going to take care of it.’”
Brady said that the three umpires then conferred with one another before issuing a warning to the Muhls’ bench that if it happened again, the coach would be ejected.
But the drama didn’t end there. With two outs in the bottom of the 10th and Gettysburg holding a one-run lead, Carson Kuhns struck out Muhlenburg’s Cameron Burr to end the game. The problem, however, was that the scoreboard operator had the count listed at 1-1. Though all three umps and Brady each had the count at 0-2, Muhlenburg’s coaches attempted to argue the matter, though to no avail.
“The count was definitely 0-2,” Brady said. “The scoreboard operator had it wrong, but the scoreboard isn’t the official book. If the count is 0-2 and the scoreboard says 2-2, the count is still 0-2. It was pretty standard. And the batter knew it was 0-2 because it was a checked swing and he looked at the first-base umpire who actually called the swing and he was upset with that. So we’re celebrating while their coaches are on the base paths sending runners, but the game was over. It was one of the crazier endings I’ve ever been a part of.”
Brady said that the Warriors didn’t arrive back to Gettysburg until 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and that Tuesday’s practice was light, but the team is now looking forward to Thursday’s matchup with No. 9 Donegal.
“We were all pretty tired so Tuesday was pretty light and then we got back to work out there today,” Brady said.
The game against the Indians (15-6) was moved up from 4:30 to 2 p.m. due to Gettysburg’s graduation taking place at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.
“That threw a little bit of a wrench into things,” Brady said. “We actually were hoping we could make it noon, but they said 2:30 was the earliest they could do so we appreciate that.”
Brady says that senior Logan Moseley, who has played four years of varsity baseball and played in the 2019 District 3 title game against Cedar Cliff, will get the start on the mound.
“Logan Moseley is going to throw. He’s a senior and a four-year varsity kid who has big-game experience. So we’re going to start with him and from there it’ll sort of be about what my gut is telling me,” Brady said.
A win for the Warriors would ensure a spot in the state tournament as well as Tuesday’s semifinals, while a loss would drop them to the consolation bracket where they’d have to win twice to reach the state tourney.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
