CRABBS
Buy Now

New Oxford’s Holden Crabbs clears a hurdle on his way to winning the 110-meter event during Tuesday’s YAIAA meet against Susquehannock. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Except for the weather, all the stars seemed aligned for New Oxford’s boys for the final dual meet of the track and field season.

Both the Colonials and visiting Susquehannock were 5-0 in YAIAA-2 dual meet competition, with the meet essentially being for the division championship. It was Senior Day for New Oxford, and head coach Jason Warner had challenged his team to do what it had to do to de-throne the defending division champion Warriors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.