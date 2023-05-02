Except for the weather, all the stars seemed aligned for New Oxford’s boys for the final dual meet of the track and field season.
Both the Colonials and visiting Susquehannock were 5-0 in YAIAA-2 dual meet competition, with the meet essentially being for the division championship. It was Senior Day for New Oxford, and head coach Jason Warner had challenged his team to do what it had to do to de-throne the defending division champion Warriors.
Alas, it was not to be, as Susquehannock took the win, 81-64, in a meet that was back and forth all afternoon.
In the girls’ competition, the Colonials, who had not beaten Susquehannock in a very long time, performed well in the throws and the horizontal jumps to win 82-68.
Susquehannock’s depth in the distance events was key to its win for the boys. Senior Matt O’Brien, District 3 champion and a state medalist in cross country, paced the Warriors with a monster day. O’Brien opened with an easy 4:43.0 win in the 1600, placed second in the 400 (54.6), won the 800 (2:07.8), and capped his day with a win in the 3200 (10:08.0). That is nearly four miles of racing, and he made it look easy.
In the 3200, New Oxford’s Neal Price led for five laps, before O’Brien made his move. Over the final 1200 meters, O’Brien increased his lead to over 200 meters, beating Price by 38 seconds. Price also placed second in the 1600.
“When you get to talk about competing for a championship, that’s a good thing,” said Warner. “But they have a good team, and have just enough guys in just the right places. You have to work hard to win. It actually ended up pretty close to the way we thought it would play out. But they moved some guys around, like O’Brien being in the 400. It really comes down to how you strategize – who you use and how you use them.”
Before that 1600, New Oxford had forged a 17-15 lead after four events. The Colonials, led by Holden Crabbs, swept the 110-meter hurdles. Crabbs ran 16.9 for the win. He also came back to win the 300 hurdles, just ahead of teammate Sebastian Kaehler.
The Colonials outscored Susky in the hurdle events, 17-1.
After winning the 4 x 100 (44.2), the Warriors went one-two in the 400 to take a 34-21 lead, and things looked grim for New Oxford. But the next three events saw the Colonials storm back, as senior Jett Moore threw the javelin 152-9 to lead an Ox sweep, freshman Brayden Billman won the triple jump (39-9), and then Crabbs and Kaehler did their thing in the 300 hurdles. New Oxford had jumped to a 44-38 lead after 10 events.
“We scored it out before the meet, and came up with 80-70,” said Warner, on his predicted outcome. “The message in the lockerroom was, what can you do to get us six more points? I think we had some kids step up in some places, but they did, too. It wasn’t always personal bests that did it, but some were and they helped carry us in the events we have normally dominated. Credit to our kids though. It was a good meet.”
The Warriors sweep of the 800 gave them a two-point lead, but Crabbs put his team up 49-46 after winning the high jump. The cold and blustery conditions wreaked havoc on the high jumpers, as everyone missed opening height, except for Crabbs. He won at 5-4, but after running the 300 hurdles, he came back to try to get a personal best, narrowly missing his attempts at 6-1.
However, the 200 and the discus put things away for Susquehannock. Nick Torregrossa ran a speedy 23.5 to lead a 1-2 finish in the 200, and then, surprisingly, the Warriors swept the discus, led by Henry Kopp’s toss of 135-1. That big throw was seven feet farther than any Colonial has managed this season.
Clayton Nieves had a good day for New Oxford, as he won both the 100 meters (11.4) and the long jump (18-8.25). Luke Aiello won the pole vault with a leap of 11-0, and had three attempts at a personal best 12-2.
For the girls, it was a fitting way to end a fine season. In head coach Eva Karkuff’s tenure as the Colonials’ coach, they had never beaten Susquehannock.
“Normally, we get destroyed by them,” said Karkuff. “So I told the girls yesterday that I had scored it out a couple of different ways, and there was a way that we could win the meet. After three events, we were ahead of that prediction. That was very encouraging and exciting.”
The Colonials started out with a fine race in the 4 x 800, winning in 11:14.6, very nearly their fastest time of the year. Then came what appeared, to the Colonial girls on the infield, an upset. Susquehannock hurdler Kyleigh Marks, won the 100-meter hurdles, beating Colonial standout and school record holder Maya Richwine. Marks ran 14.7 to Richwine’s 15.4. What Richwine’s teammates did not know was that Marks has the fastest time in District 3 thus far this season (13.69). She showed it, as the hurdlers ran right into a headwind, and still ran impressive times.
Richwine avenged that rare loss in the meet’s very next event. In the 100-meter dash, she had a great start, got an early lead, and hung on for the victory. Her time of 13.1 was three-tenths ahead of the field, and was a fine time into the wind.
Richwine also ran the 300 hurdles, and had the lead at the final barrier. However, Marks dashed home with a good lean and eked out the narrow win, running 46.0. Richwine’s time of 46.1 was her personal best by over a second and set a new school record.
“I told them that they always seem to show up and just do what they do,” said Karkuff. “There were some very impressive performances, like Maya winning the 100, I did not anticipate that. We swept the triple jump, and we did better in the throws than I anticipated.”
Marks and distance runner Nicole Dauberman kept the Warriors in the meet, but New Oxford’s RyLee Haugh (32-8.25) and Wrenna Wentz (30-9) led the triple jump sweep, and Haugh also threw the javelin 97-10 to lead a 1-2 placing in that event. Haugh also jumped 4-6 to win the high jump. The triple jump sweep put the Colonials up 42-31, giving them a lead they would not relinquish.
Dauberman had quite a day for Susquehannock. After running a leg in the 4 x 800, she won the 1600 (5:43.0), the 800 (2:35.8), and the 3200 (13:17.0). But it was not enough to stop the Colonials, especially with the day Kelbie Linebaugh was having.
Linebaugh placed a modest third (13.5) in the 100 meters, but came roaring back in the 400 to win in a personal best time of 1:02.9. Next up for her was the 200, where she won in 27.9, and then she ran a monster leg on the winning 4 x 400. New Oxford’s winning time of 4:20.2 was the team’s fastest time this season.
“I thought that the only way we could win the meet was to win the 4 x 400, and that is why I put Maya and Kelbie in that instead of the 4 x 100. It turns out we had the meet won before then. Kelbie’s performance was huge today, with another personal best in the 400.”
The boys’ team finishes the dual meet season with a division record of 5-1, while the girls end up 4-2. Both teams will have qualified individuals compete in the Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle High School on Saturday, in a final tune-up before the YAIAA Championships on May 12 at Central York.
Susquehannock boys 82, New Oxford 64
3200 relay- 1.Susquehannock (Mayrock, Elliot, Hartman, Rosul) 9:37.9; 110 hurdles- 1.Hunter Crabbs NO 16.9, 2.Sebastian Kaehler NO 17.7, 3.Brayden Billman NO 18.0; 100- 1.Clayton Nieves NO 11.5, 2.Brett Smiley S 11.7, 3.Ron Pugaczewski S 12.0; 1600- 1.Matt O’Brien S 4:43.0, 2.Neal Price NO 4:52.0, 3.Robert Rosul S 5:07.0; 400 relay- 1.Susquehannock (Smiley, Pugaczewski, Torregrossa, Lampkin) 44.2; 400- 1.Grant Hartman S 53.9, 2.O’Brien S 54.6, 3.Mason Richter NO 55.4; 300 hurdles- 1.Crabbs NO (nt), 2.Kaehler NO (nt), 3.Oliver Dance S (nt); 800- 1.O’Brien S 2:07.8, 2.Andrew Hetzer S 2:14.7, 3.Harrison Mahon S 2:22.5; 200- 1.Nick Torregrossa S 23.5, 2.Kaden Lampkin S 23.7, 3.Tyler Arigo NO 23.8; 3200- 1.O’Brien S 10:08.0, 2.Price NO 10:46.0, 3.Rosul S 11:09.0; 1600 relay- 1.Susquehannock (Johns, Smiley, Hetzer, Hartman) (nt); High jump- 1.Crabbs NO 5-4; Long jump- 1.Nieves NO 18-8.25, 2.Torregrossa S 18-7.75, 3.Pugaczewski S 18-4.25; Triple jump- 1.Billman NO 39-9, 2.Torregrossa S 38-0, 3.Tyler Fett NO 36-3.75; Pole vault- 1.Luke Aiello NO 11-0, 2.Pugaczewski S 10-0, 3.Isaac Beichler NO 9-6; Shot put- 1.Henry Kopp S 48-2.75, 2.Jon Rineman NO 46-2.75, 3.Kaden Snedegar S 45-2.25; Discus- 1.Kopp S 135-1, 2.Snedegar S 124-2, 3.Nick Johns S 121-4; Javelin- 1.Jett Moore NO 152-9, 2.Joey Fuhrman NO 141-4, 3.Kylan Lamke NO 133-10.
New Oxford girls 82, Susquehannock 68
3200 relay- 1.New Oxford (Bailey, Neiderer, Deak, Kraus) 11:14.6; 100 hurdles- 1.Ryleigh Marks S 14.7, 2.Maya Richwine NO 15.4, 3.RyLee Haugh NO 17.5; 100- 1.Richwine NO 13.1, 2.Niamh Fanning S 13.4, 3.Kelbie Linebaugh NO 13.5; 1600- 1.Nicole Dauberman S 5:43.0, 2.Anya Rosenbach NO 6:11.0, 3.Erin Deak NO 6:16.0; 400 relay- 1.Susquehannock (Fisher, Saidel, Fanning, Marks) 52.2; 400- 1.Linebaugh NO 1:02.9, 2.Abigail Fisher S 1:05.4, 3.Emily Walker S 1:06.2; 300 hurdles- 1.Marks S 46.0, 2.Richwine NO 46.1, 3.Jess Wagner S 57.3; 800- 1.Dauberman S 2:35.8, 2.Rosenbach NO 2:39.4, 3.Emily Kraus NO 2:51.5; 200- 1.Linebaugh NO 27.9, 2.Fanning S 28.0, 3.Fisher S 28.2; 3200- 1.Dauberman S 13:17.0, 2.Deak NO 13:52.0, 3.Kraus NO 13:58.0; 1600 relay- 1.New Oxford (Rosenbach, Richwine, Wentz, Linebaugh) 4:20.2; High jump- 1.Haugh NO 4-6, 2.Lily Crabbs NO 4-6, 3.A Fowler S 4-4; Long jump- 1.Marks S 17-6.25, 2.Wrenna Wentz NO 14-8, 3.Olivia Becker NO 14-3; Triple jump- 1.Haugh NO 32-8.25, 2. Wentz NO 30-9, 3.Becker NO 30-5.25; Pole vault- 1.McKenna Porter S 7-9, 2.Emory Millar-Kellner NO 7-0, 3.Abby Foster S 6-6; Shot put- 1.Ava Holloway S 34-11, 2.Kaelyn Balko NO 28-4, 3.Alaina Myers NO 28-1; Discus- 1.Elena Martin S 109-4, 2.Maddie Marks S 86-4, 3.Balko NO 76-6; Javelin- 1.Haugh NO 97-10, 2.Audrey Crabill NO 97-8, 3.Juliet Elias S 82-11.
