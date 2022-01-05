For years, the Gettysburg wrestling program and coach Chris Haines have been at the forefront of the push to get girls’ wrestling sanctioned in Pennsylvania.
The Warriors took another step forward in that crusade on Wednesday as they hosted the first girls’ dual meet in school history, welcoming Big Spring for a charity exhibition match benefiting the Four Diamonds Fund, which helps aid childhood cancer research.
In front of a large, loud crowd, Gettysburg picked up seven victories by fall on the way to a 47-6 win over the Bulldogs.
“It was heartwarming for our wrestling community to come out and support our girls’ dual tonight,” Haines said of the turnout. “...I think there was plenty of credibility here tonight. We’ve had a couple of duals here this year and that was the best dual we’ve had from a wrestling standpoint. It doesn’t matter if they’re male or female. Both sides wrestled hard tonight, which was outstanding.”
Zalika Roberts began the dual by getting the crowd into it for the hosts, coming from 4-1 down to pick up a victory via pin in the first tiebreaker period. Subsequent pins by Rachel McKinney, Colleen Giglio, Ella Nevada and Zoey Haines put the dual in no doubt at 30-0 at the intermission.
Big Spring got on the board after the break as Ava Weibley took a hard-fought, 5-3 decision win over McKayla O’Malley before Chloe Hagenbuch made it two in a row for the Bulldogs with a 3-0 win over Peyton Kissel.
The Warriors then finished the dual in style, as Kylie Monroe, Haines and Kate Keller won the last three matches of the night with a pin, a technical fall and another pin, respectively, to cap the team victory.
While the showing on the mat was impressive, the strides that the Gettysburg program has made toward getting the sport sanctioned in the state of Pennsylvania are perhaps even more so, something Zoey Haines and Kate Keller both expressed gratitude for.
“It was really fun, because this is the first real dual meet in Pennsylvania and it was a huge honor to have our team be a part of it,” Zoey Haines said.
Keller, a third-place finisher in the MyHouse Pennsylvania girls’ state championships in March as a freshman, said that competing in a home dual was one of the top moments of her young career.
“It was exciting,” she said. “Like Zoey said, it’s one of the first times that something like this has gone on. And it was very exciting to watch all these new girls get the opportunity to experience the same thing as our guys do all the time.”
Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston, who noted that she’s largely followed the lead of Chris Haines in this venture, said that she was happy to start to see the fruits of Haines’ labor.
“I thought this was really cool tonight,” Thurston said. “Chris is a leader in the girls’ wrestling movement here in PA and I’m just sort of along for the ride while trying to be as supportive as possible. We had a great turnout tonight and Chris is a mastermind in terms of promoting the sport and I think that’s what makes something like this unique.”
Thurston also noted that the growth of the sport has added the school’s offering of extracurriculars for its students.
“I think the kids of today want to be involved in something,” she said. “And this in an outlet for some of them. So the more things that we can offer, the better off I think we are a district, and that doesn’t necessarily have to be athletics. It’s just a way to reach kids and form relationships and I think that’s what Chris is really good at.”
Beyond the sporting aspect, Chris Haines said that he was pleased to be able to be a part of the school’s charity efforts as well.
‘It’s huge,” he said. “We have the mini-THON organization here at Gettysburg High School and those kids are responsible for doing a variety of different things to get people involved, get awareness out there for those things. So it’s always nice to be able to tie that in and make that connection for that entire community.”
Haines will be back at it on Thursday as he leads the boys’ team into action in a home dual against visiting Kennard-Dale at 7 p.m.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Gettysburg 47, Big Spring 6
Zalika Roberts (G) p. Haley Fraker, 7:20; Rachel McKinney (G) p. Chloe Hagenbuch, :55; Colleen Giglio (G) p. Sarah Lynn, 4:58; Ella Nevada (G) p. Emma Barrick, 1:12; Zoey Haines (G) p. Faith Walker, 1:05; Ava Weibley (BS) dec. McKayla O’Malley, 5-3; Chloe Hagenbuch (BS) dec. Peyton Kissel, 3-0; Kylie Monroe (G) p. Sarah Lynn, 1:38; Zoey Haines (G) tf. Evelyn Hippensteel, 17-2; Kate Keller (G) p. Chloe Hagenbuch, :17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.