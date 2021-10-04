Despite a loss a week ago to Northern York, things are looking pretty good these days for the Littlestown girls’ volleyball team.
That’s especially true after Monday night, when the Thunderbolts went on the road and rolled past Gettysburg, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 in a non-divisional matchup.
The win not only got Littlestown back on track, but it moved them to 7-2 and up into second place in a the District 3-2A power rankings, jumping ahead of YAIAA Division 3 rival York Catholic.
“It means a lot,” Bolts’ coach Steve Staub said of rebounding from the loss to Northern. “We had some things to change and we had some things to do. And we got to work and we worked hard to try to fix those things the best we could. We were definitely the team tonight that I know we know how to be.”
Littlestown was dominant throughout in Monday’s matchup. In the opening set, the two teams found themselves locked at 4-4 early, but then the Bolts ripped off a 12-4 run behind a strong showing from Maddie Dunbar and Makayla Orwig to take a 16-8 lead. From then on, they never looked back.
The second set started similarly, with Littlestown racing out to a 7-3 lead. Though Gettysburg (6-5) chipped away, pulling the Bolts’ lead back to 10-8 on Carly Eckhart kill. After a timeout, however, Littlestown went on a 6-1 lead to push the lead to 16-9 and the Warriors never got within touching distance.
In the final set, it was once against Littlestown getting up big early, this time to the tune of a 10-4 lead, and then taking care of business to close out the set and the win.
Orwig finished the contest with a match-high eight kills, while Dunbar led the way with six aces. But it was Carli Thayer who was the standout performer for the Bolts. Thayer, a senior setter, paced all players with 25 assists and eight digs.
“We’ve definitely been looking back at what we did and what we can improve on instead of just being like ‘oh, that’s all we need to do to win,’” Thayer said of her team making improvements as they near the postseason. “We’re trying to put that aside and improve ourselves more in the season instead of just celebrating all the good.”
With that said, Thayer was also quick to praise the performance of her teammates against the Warriors.
“Something I think we did well tonight was keeping up our energy,” she said. “Everyone has a certain role and everyone plays that role, it gets us excited and it makes us play a lot better.”
Now the Thunderbolts, who sit just a half game behind York Catholic for the Y-3 lead, stare down a matchup with third-place Delone Catholic on Thursday, Though Staub isn’t letting his group look ahead.
“We’re excited for the rest of the season, it’s like we’re starting our second half tonight,” he said. “But we’ve got Hanover (on Tuesday) to worry about before we get to the rest of the week. So that’s what we’re going to concentrate on tomorrow and then we’ll get ready for the rest of the week after that.”
On the other side, Gettysburg now finds itself precariously perched at No. 15 in the District 3-3A power rankings, just two spots above the playoff cut and on the wrong end of a four-match slide. The Warriors will hope to rebounds on Tuesday as they welcome York High for a Y-2 contest.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.