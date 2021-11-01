The Gettysburg College men’s soccer team will appear in the Centennial Conference playoffs for the fourth season in a row and will take on Swarthmore College in the first-round match on Tuesday at Clothier Field Stadium. The game between the Bullets (1-4-2, 5-3-1 CC) and Garnet (11-3-2, 6-2-1 CC) begins at 7 p.m. and can be seen live at https://www.centennialconference.tv/swarthmoreathletics/.
Championship Contenders
Since Johns Hopkins University claimed the No. 1 seed in field hockey, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer, the format for the CC Tournament is slightly different from the year prior. Johns Hopkins will host the semifinals match of the Gettysburg/Swarthmore winner on Friday with the championship set for Sunday in Baltimore, Md. on Homewood Field. Washington College, who earned the No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 seed Franklin & Marshall College on Friday.
Gettysburg’s Playoff History
Gettysburg is making its 12th tournament appearance and fourth straight. The Orange and Blue advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 conference tournament after winning the opening round match at Haverford College. The Bullets were Centennial championships in 1993, 1999, and 2001, and were crowned tournament champions in 2001.
All-Time Series
Gettysburg and Swarthmore will be meeting for the 34th time in program history on Tuesday night. The two teams hold an all-time series record at 16-16-2 with the Garnet winning the last three meetings.
Previous Meeting
Gettysburg came up on the short end of a 2-1 decision at Swarthmore College back on Sept. 25. The Bullets scored seven minutes into the opening half when senior Jonathan Molina found junior Connor Fife for the tally, but the Garnet tied it up five minutes later, and the score stayed at a 1-1 deadlock at halftime. Swarthmore’s eventual game-winning goal took a deflection that unfortunately went into the back of the net in the 85th minute to take the victory. The hosted finished the second half with a 9-4 edge on shots.
Team Comparison
GC SC
41 Goals 28
39 Assists 20
248 Shots 231
60 Saves 44
95 Corner Kicks 82
1.15 Goals-Against 0.96
5 Shutouts 5
Season Leaders
Gettysburg
Goals: Connor Fife ’23 11
Shots: Connor Fife ’23 33
Assists: Connor O’Donnell ’23 8
Points: Connor Fife ’23 24
Saves: Kevin Muhic ’24 59
Save %: Kevin Muhic ’24 .747
Swarthmore
Goals: Harry Nevins 5
Shots: Charley Ward 34
Assists: Three players 3
Points: Woojin Shin 11
Saves Max Kral 41
Save %: Max Kral .774
WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Gettysburg College women’s soccer team will make its tenth appearance in 11 seasons in the Centennial Conference Championship when it hosts Franklin & Marshall College in the first-round match on Tuesday at Clark Field. The game between the Bullets (11-3-2, 5-3-2 CC) and Diplomats (11-3-2, 5-3-2 CC) begins at 7 p.m. and can be seen at https://www.centennialconference.tv/gettysburgbullets/.
Championship Contenders
Since Johns Hopkins University claimed the No. 1 seed in field hockey, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer, the format for the CC Tournament is slightly different from the year prior. Johns Hopkins will host the semifinals match of the Gettysburg/F&M winner on Friday, with the championship set for Sunday in Baltimore, Md. on Homewood Field. McDaniel College, who earned the No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 seed Swarthmore College on Friday.
Gettysburg’s Playoff History
The Bullets will be making their 17th appearance in the conference tournament. Under the guidance of head coach Matt Garrett, Gettysburg has competed in the postseason in ten of the last 11 campaigns. Gettysburg has won five Centennial titles (1993-94-98-99-2004) and one tournament championship since its inception in 2001 (2004).
All-Time Series
Last week’s game marked the 33rd time that Gettysburg and F&M have competed against each other in a series that started in 1989. The Bullets hold the all-time series record at 26-6-1, with Gettysburg capturing ten straight wins before last week’s 1-1 draw. Tuesday night’s matchup will be the first between Gettysburg and F&M in the conference tournament.
Previous Meeting
The Bullets and Diplomats met just five days ago in Lancaster, with the game ending in a hard-fought 1-1 double-overtime draw. Neither team registered a goal until the second half when Kelly Gaudian headed the ball into the back of the net off a corner kick taken by Emma Bedell in the 71st minute. Seven minutes later, the Diplomats’ Meg O’Callahan netted one in off a penalty kick to tie it up 1-1. F&M outshot Gettysburg 7-2 between both overtimes, with only one shot on goal that goalkeeper Maddie Cunningham turned aside.
Team Comparison
GC F&M
24 Goals 45
14 Assists 36
241 Shots 318
51 Saves 49
77 Corner Kicks 96
0.61 Goals-Against Avg. 0.48
7 Shutouts 10
Season Leaders
Gettysburg
Goals: Erika Muskus ’22 8
Shots: Erika Muskus ’22 51
Assists: Emma Bedell ’22 5
Points: Erika Muskus ’22 17
Saves: Maddie Cunningham ’22 47
Save %: Maddie Cunningham ’22 .825
F&M
Goals: Sierra Brophy 12
Shots: Meg O’Callahan 52
Assists: Meg O’Callahan 10
Points: Sierra Brophy 25
Saves: Emily Senko 35
Save %: Emily Senko .875
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.