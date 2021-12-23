Biglerville senior Charles Zavala didn’t believe the news when he was first told he was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s all-state team.
“I was in school, in culinary (class) and a friend told me I thought he was joking,” Zavala said. “Then he showed me on his phone and I was just really, really happy.”
Zavala, a center back, is one of just seven defenders across all classifications named to the all-state team. He plied his trade at the heart of a Canners’ back line that allowed just 13 goals over the entirety of an undefeated regular season. Just eight of those goals came in YAIAA Division 4 play, where Biglerville went 12-0 to win a division crown.
“Last year, he got hurt trying to clear the ball and got tangled up in the net and we didn’t really have him, and when we did play he was hurt,” Canners’ coach Jebb Nelson said. “Having him back this year and healthy was huge. It was really night and day.”
Zavala said dealing with the injury a year ago was something that made this year so special.
“I really just wanted to get out there and help my team,” he said. “Last year I couldn’t really play and when I did play I don’t think I was able to be my best. So it was exciting to get out there and be able to help.”
Zavala was a force in all facets of the game, whether it was reading the game, clearing set pieces, or scoring at the other end. He finished the season with seven goals to his name and led Biglerville to 11 clean sheets.
“I think it’s really the whole package,” Nelson said of Zavala’s game. “Nothing got through him this year. Even when we played these top notch teams with these really great strikers, I saw him shutdown player after player.”
While Zavala said he had a feeling that the Canners could be good going into the season, it was a non-conference victory mid-way through the year that reinforced his belief.
“I think it was when we went on the road to Lancaster Catholic, a really good team outside of our conference, and we won 5-2. That’s when I sort of knew we could be really good,” he said.
His ability to impact a game went far beyond individual contributions, as Nelson said that his star defender lifted the game of everyone around him.
“It definitely builds their confidence,” he said of Zavala’s influence on his other defenders. “And it was a team effort. With the four of them and our defensive midfield,they just locked it down. Everybody there knew their part.”
Zavala says that his relationships with his fellow defenders, and particularly with his center back partner Tyler Daron, helped the team form a solid core.
“We were really connected. We just always knew where everyone else was,” he said. “My center back partner Tyler and I have been friends for a long time and it just goes to show on the field. We really played as a unit.”
That confidence and comfortable style permeated the rest of the players on the field, leading Biglerville to an historic 20-2 record on the year.
“Anytime that all the players on the field can play the ball with confidence and know that the ball is going to be taken care of, it’s big,” Nelson said. “Because then you’re able to possess the ball, move the ball backwards, and then move it out, rather than just kicking it up the field back to the other team.”
Zavala says that he’s not yet sure what his future holds in regards to soccer, but that he hopes this isn’t the end of the line.
“I’ve been thinking about it a lot recently,” he said. “I’ve been looking at different colleges, but at this point I’m still kind of undecided. So we’ll see.”
