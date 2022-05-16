Central York’s Ava Beamesderfer is considered one of the best pitchers in the state of Pennsylvania for a reason.
Standing at 6-foot-1, the senior Appalachian State commit features a near unhittable riseball and the intensity to match.
On Monday, Beamesderfer showed off both in a one-hit gem to lead the Division 1 champion Panthers past Y-3 champ Bermudian Springs, 8-1, in the YAIAA softball tournament semifinals.
“Ava does a tremendous job, so obviously that’s a big boost for us,” Central York coach Shane Walker said of his ace. “But I would say the backing we get defensively is also huge. We make a lot of really good defensive plays and we make some very difficult plays look routine.”
The Panthers (19-1) gave Beamesderfer an early cushion with two runs in the top of the first inning off Bermudian starter Tori Murren. First it was Rylee Dreyer coming around to score on a groundout after being hit by a pitch to start the game, then Ella Heap made it 2-0 after a wild pitch.
Beamesderfer held the Eagles (16-4) scoreless in their half of the first, but the defending District 3 Class 3A runners-up halved the deficit in the second.
Ashlyn Smith was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, then after an hour-long lightning delay, came around to score on a Hannah Metzger swinging bunt. Bermudian could have added more, but Hannah Chenault lined a ball straight to Central York shortstop Riley Nace, who proceeded to double off the runner in third.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to restore the two-run advantage as Heap singled to start the top of the third, swiped second, took third on a wild pitch and then scored on a one-out ground out to make it 3-1.
Both Murren and Beamesderfer then began to settle in and score remained 3-1 through the third, fourth and fifth innings.
In the sixth, Beamesderfer helped to give herself a little more insurance. Her one-out single put the Panthers in business before a courtesy runner came around to score and make it 4-1 on a two-out single by Dreyer.
The Eagles tried to respond, but Beamesderfer only seemed to get stronger as the game progressed. She struck out two in the process of retiring the side in order in the bottom half of the sixth.
Central then took advantage of defensive troubles by Bermudian in the top of the seventh to score four runs, essentially salting the game away at 8-1 headed to the bottom of the seventh.
Beamesderfer then closed the show with another 1-2-3 inning, sending the Panthers to Wednesday’s league championship game against South Western (16-3). The Central York ace finished the day with a complete-game in which she allowed just one hit and struck out nine Eagles’ batters.
“The opportunity to compete is just really important,” Walker said of his team’s participation in the league tournament. “Bermudian Springs is a good quality team. So to have the opportunity to get a quality game in like that is good.”
Eagles’ coach Ed Kennell said that while he would’ve liked to win the game, Bermudian has larger fish to fry as it enters the District 3 Class 3A tournament as the top seed.
“Between the regular season and playoffs you have that week or two off and you don’t have a competition in there,” he said. “This was definitely a bonus game and what we proved today is that we at least belong on the same field. They just played a little bit better than us. What we need to do is just use this as some momentum.”
After making the district final last year as the fifth seed, Kennell says this year will be a bit different as the hunted rather than the hunter.
“Sometimes that is what it is. You have that target on your back,” he said of the top seed. “But these kids are having a wonderful year and you can’t take that away from them.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Central York 210 001 4 — 8 12 2
Bermudian Springs 010 000 0 — 1 1 2
Ava Beamesderfer; Tori Murren and Hannah Chenault. WP: Beamesderfer. LP: Murren. SO-BB: Beamesderfer 9-4; Murren 5-2. 2B: CY-Beamesderfer, Devor. 3B: CY-Weigle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.