Bermudian Springs had been flying high to start the 2022 softball season.
Fresh off an appearance in the District 3 3A title game a year ago, the Eagles started the new season 8-0 with aims of even higher goals.
Standing in their on Wednesday was reigning YAIAA Division 3 champion Littestown.
After an up and down 4-2 start to the season, the Thunderbolts welcomed Bermudian eager to send a message and did just that, as senior Chelsey Stonesifer delivered a walk-off single to right-center field to deliver the hosts a dramatic 4-3 victory.
“We wanted to set a tone,” Stonesifer said of the big victory.
The senior, who also started and went the distance in the pitching circle, began the game strongly. After three strikeouts in a scoreless top half of the first, she was hit by a pitch in the bottom half and later came around to score on a Destiny Henderson RBI single to give Littlestown (5-2 overall, 2-1 in YAIAA-3) an early lead. It would then double that lead in the third when Stonesifer reached on an error that scored Carli Thayer to make it 2-0.
Following a scoreless fourth inning, Bermudian began to chip away. Hannah Metzger reached base on a one-out bloop single before a Maddie Reever single to center put runners on the corners for Eagles’ starting pitcher Tori Murren. This time, it was the visitors who took advantage of an error for Murren to reach base and Metzger to come home and cut the lead to 2-1.
After a walk to load the bases, Stonesifer worked out of the jam when she forced Ashlynne Smith to pop up to second and end the threat.
The Bolts went down quietly in the bottom half of the inning and Stonesifer worked around a leadoff single to keep the Eagles off the board in the top half of the sixth, putting Bermudian down to its last three outs.
Littlestown and Stonesifer both received a bit of insurance in the bottom half of the sixth when senior second baseman Kaylie Miller barreled up a 2-1 pitch from Murren and sent it just over the fence in left field for a solo home run to push the lead out to 3-1.
But the Eagles entered without a loss on their record for a reason, and with their 2-3-4 hitters due up, they felt confident.
Hannah Chenault began the inning by working a five-pitch walk before a Reever single put runners on the corners with no outs. Murren then helped herself, walking on six pitches to load the bases.
With the bases full, Maya Kemper stepped up to the place and hammered the first pitch she saw to center field, scoring Chenault and Reever to tie the game at 3-3.
“Berm’s got a great team,” Littlestown coach James Lovelace said of the rally. “They came in here 8-0 for a reason and hats off to them for not letting their heads drop.”
With the game now tied, two runners on and no outs recorded, Stonesifer went back to the circle and steadied herself. She notched the first out on a fielder’s choice by Smith that moved both runners into scoring position. She then struck out Maddie Stephens for the second out of the inning and got Abby Myers to fly out into foul territory to end the inning with her team still tied, 3-3.
“We just needed base hits,” Stonesifer said when asked what was going through her head after the tough top of the seventh. “We need to work together, and if we get one we can build off it.”
The game appeared headed for extra innings when Murren quickly retired the first two batters in the bottom half of the inning. But then the lineup turned over and that’s when things began to get difficult.
Thayer, a senior, battled to work a nine-pitch walk. Then junior Bailey Rucker stepped up and followed suit, reaching on a six-pitch walk and ending the afternoon for Murren.
That brought Stonesifer to the plate with a chance to be the hero against the newly-inserted Reever. On the first pitch she saw, she did just that, driving the ball into right-center just out of a reach of a diving Stephens to score Thayer and send the Bolts home with the victory,
“I definitely wanted to be aggressive,” Stonesifer said of the at-bat. “But I was just kind of looking for my pitch and that was what I was looking for.”
The win puts Littlestown alongside Bermudian, Gettysburg and Kennard-Dale with one loss early in the Y-3 division race and could propel them forward, according to Lovelace.
“Every division game, Berm, Eastern (York), Gettysburg, Kennard-Dale, they’re all huge,” he said. “You’re not going to get a free pass from any one of these teams. You’ve got to work hard to take a win.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Bermudian 000 010 2 — 3 8 2
Littlestown 101 001 1 — 4 6 2
Tori Murren, Maddie Reever (7) and Hannah Chenault; Chelsey Stonesifer and Destiny Henderson. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Murren. SO-BB: Murren 10-2, Reever 0-0; Stonesifer 6-4. 2B: L-Carli Thayer. HR: L-Kailey Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.