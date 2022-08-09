PIRATES
Hagerstown shortstop Andrew Mathias looks to make a throw to first base after forcing out Cashtown’s Zach Ketterman during Game 4 of the South Penn League championship series on Tuesday in Cashtown. The Braves won, 6-1, to force a decisive Game 5 on Thursday in Hagerstown. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

For the first time all season, Hagerstown was in a must-win situation. Brave pitchers Tanner Dixon and Izzy Reed responded with a combined no-hitter to lead their team to a 6-1, darkness-shortened five-inning affair in Game 4 of the South Penn League championship series Tuesday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

Hagerstown’s win sets up a winner-take-all Game 5 at North Hagerstown High on Thursday at 6 p.m.

