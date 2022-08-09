For the first time all season, Hagerstown was in a must-win situation. Brave pitchers Tanner Dixon and Izzy Reed responded with a combined no-hitter to lead their team to a 6-1, darkness-shortened five-inning affair in Game 4 of the South Penn League championship series Tuesday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Hagerstown’s win sets up a winner-take-all Game 5 at North Hagerstown High on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“Nothing changed with us,” Hagerstown player-manager Justin Lewis said. “We came ready to play and that’s what I expect us to do every game.”
Cashtown (32-8-1) handed the ball to Josh Topper, who had defeated the Braves in a winner-take-all game to lead the Pirates to the league title in 2020.
However, Topper had been away for the past seven weeks with an internship in Raleigh, N.C. and had only thrown two innings all season.
Topper looked good in the opening frame, retiring the visitors in order, then struck out the first batter of the second.
With one down in the second, Corey Walters singled and Ozzie Abreu followed with a single. After a ground out, a walk loaded the bases with two away for Nick Jacoby.
Jacoby attacked the first pitch he saw from Topper and inside-outed a two-run single that plated Walters and Abreu.
“I was surprised when I saw (Topper) out there, because I knew he hadn’t thrown many innings this season,” Lewis said. “He was fastball, changeup only. We wanted to make him work and we did.”
Hagerstown (36-2-1) earned back-to-back walks from Lewis and Andrew Mathias to begin the third, followed by a strikeout. Then Walters belted a ground-rule double on a 3-1 pitch from Topper to score Lewis and ended Topper’s night on the hill in the process.
Simeon Davis relieved Topper and walked the first hitter before striking out the next two hitters to limit the damage and keep the Pirates in it.
Cashtown (32-8-1) got a run back in the third when Aden Juelich reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, took third on an error and then came home on a wild pitch.
Dixon issued two additional free passes that inning, but retired Chase King on a comebacker to end the threat.
“You’ve got to be both lucky and good to win a championship,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “The two-out hits just aren’t coming for us. It’s been that way for most of the season.”
In the fourth, Lewis walked with two down and took second on a wild pitch. He came around to score on Mathias’ booming ground-rule double that one-hopped the fence in left-center to make it 4-1.
Cashtown’s half of the fourth began promisingly when Mike Tempel reached on an error and took second on a passed ball. He went no further, though, as Dixon fanned the next two batters and induced a ground out to end the inning.
“Tanner had some trouble throwing strikes at times, but he was good when he had to be,” Lewis said. “He made the big pitches when he needed to.”
Hagerstown struck for two more in the fifth when Corey Jamison reached on an error to score Maddox Brooks and Ryan Talbert.
With darkness quickly closing in, Zach Ketterman began the fifth by working a walk, spelling the end of the line for Dixon, who left after four-plus innings that saw him allow one unearned run with five strikeouts and five walks.
Reed relieved him and got Robert Rohrbaugh to hit into a double play, then after hitting Tyler Reinert with a pitch, fanned Davis to end it.
“They played better than we did tonight and that’s baseball,” Eric Ketterman said. “That’s why this is a five-game series. We’ll come ready to go and leave it all out there Thursday night.”
Hagerstown 021 12 — 6 6 2
Tanner Dixon, Izzy Reed (5) and Nick Jacoby; Josh Topper, Simeon Davis (3) and Dylan Ed. SO-BB: Dixon 5-5, Reed 1-0; Topper 3-3, Davis 3-3. W-Dixon. L-Topper. 2B: H-Andrew Mathias, Corey Walters.
