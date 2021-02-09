Delone Catholic dropped a heartbreaker to Bermudian Springs on a banked in 3-pointer at the buzzer last Wednesday, but the Squires haven’t lost since.
They ran their winning streak to three straight following a 63-19 pasting of Biglerville in YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball action Tuesday night at Pitzer Gymnasium in Biglerville.
Delone’s other victories during the stretch have come over Hanover (67-48) on Friday and York Tech (69-54) on Monday.
“We’ve got a resilient group of guys here,” Delone head coach Brandon Staub said. “They’ve come back well after that tough loss to Bermudian last week. We had a great practice (Thursday) and we’ve played well since then.”
Delone (6-7, 5-5) led 15-8 after the opening stanza following a baseline jumper by Matt Rineman off of a drive and dish from Camdyn Keller.
Keller, the area’s leading scorer among freshmen at 12 ppg, finished Tuesday’s contest with nine points, 10 boards and three assists. He made 4-of-5 from the field.
“The coaches talked last season that Cam could’ve helped us, even though he was only an eighth grader,” Staub said. “He just knows what he’s doing out there and that’s not always the case with a freshman playing on the varsity.”
After a competitive opening frame, the wheels fell off the cart for the Canners in the second quarter.
They turned the ball over nine times and missed every shot they attempted, while the Squires posted a 21-point quarter and went to the break in front, 36-8.
“We’ll have a quarter where we play well, but then we have one where we can’t score and we don’t defend. That was the second quarter tonight,” Biglerville head coach Neil Weigle said. “We can’t string two good quarters of basketball together and that’s been a problem for us all season.”
Biglerville (2-11, 0-9) was competitive in the third quarter, but the Delone lead continued to swell and the Squires carried a 52-16 lead into the final stanza.
“We want to be strong with the ball, defend well and rebound well,” Staub said. “We did all three of those things tonight and have in each of our last three games.”
Overall, Delone held Biglerville to 6-of-31 (19 percent) shooting from the field and forced 24 turnovers. The Squires enjoyed a 29-22 advantage on the glass.
Both coaches emptied their benches in the fourth quarter with every player on the roster seeing action for both sides.
“Our guys have to realize that we’re here to compete and we’re here to win games,” Weigle said. “We’re not just here to play basketball.”
Trent Kopp paced the Squires with 14 points, while Matt Rineman chipped in with 11.
Biglerville was led by senior Drew Parker, who has now led the Canners in scoring in 11 of their 13 games this season. He scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.
“We do too much standing around and watching Drew play,” Weigle said. “He’s a really good player, but he can’t carry us by himself. We need other guys to step forward and score.”
Eli Weigle is second on the team at 9.8 ppg, but was scoreless on Tuesday.
Both teams return to action on Friday with home games. Delone welcomes Littlestown, while Fairfield makes the trip to Biglerville.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Delone 15 21 16 11 — 63
Biglerville 8 0 8 3 — 19
Delone Catholic (63): Ryan Wildasin 2 0-0 5, Camdyn Keller 4 1-2 9, Coltyn Keller 1 0-0 3, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmar 1 0-0 2, Asher Rudolph 1 1-2 3, Ryan Moore 1 0-0 2, Trent Kopp 6 2-2 14, Jake Sherdel 0 2-2 2, Bryson Kopp 1 3-3 6, Matt Rineman 5 1-2 11, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 2, Dylan Staub 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Will Didio, Ryan Murphy, Brody Collins, Noah Crawford. Totals: 25 10-14 63.
Biglerville (19): Christian Shaffer 1 0-2 2, Drew Parker 3 6-6 12, Brady Salter 0 1-4 1, Cam Tyson 1 0-0 2, Lucas Smelser 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Ben Wicker, Eli Weigle, Anthony Cervantes, Caden Althoff, Nolan Miller, Montell Green. Totals 6 7-12 19.
3-pointers: DC-Wildasin, Col. Keller, B. Kopp.
