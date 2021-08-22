When it comes to Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy and developing quarterbacks, the numbers don’t lie.
Since 1997, Thunderbolt signal callers have produced five of the top 11 single season marks for passing yards in the Times’ Area with Lippy being the head coach during four of those seasons and on the staff for the other.
Here’s the kicker: It’s been done by five different quarterbacks.
A year ago, Xavier Benner won a competition to be the man under center and he threw for 609 yards, the most of any returning player in the area, after starting six games in the Covid-19 shortened season.
Benner, now a senior, threw four touchdowns and four interceptions.
“Xavier did well last season and he’s really worked on all of the things that you have to do to be a successful quarterback, other than have a strong arm. Which he already had,” Lippy said. “His leadership, the accuracy of his passes and how he encourages his teammates has all drastically improved.”
The quarterback from the past that Lippy cited as most similar to Benner was 2011 graduate Austin Reynolds, who piloted the Bolts to an undefeated regular season in 2010 while throwing for 2,045 yards and 23 touchdowns.
“Austin knew how to read a defense very well, he could make all of the throws and he was a leader,” Lippy said. “Xavier is very much like that.”
Benner’s top target, junior Nathan Thomas (17 catches, 274 yards, 3 TDs), could be on the cusp of exploding after bursting onto the scene a year ago. Thomas’ breakout game came against Hanover when he reeled in six balls for 87 yards and a score.
“Nathan is very athletic, maybe even more so than his brother, Jacob, and that’s saying something,” Lippy said. “He’s very physical and I expect him to get time in the secondary, as well.”
Benner said of Thomas, “Nathan and I have a great relationship. Coaches were calling plays to get him the ball, he got open and I threw it to him. I trust him to catch the ball when I throw it to him. I trust all of our receivers, really.”
Also returning on the outside is senior Austin Grammes (5 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD), while Nathan King returns at tight end.
Of knowing all offseason that he would be the guy under center Benner said, “It feels good. I’ve busted my butt to get where I am. I’ve focused on maturing a lot and realized that being a quarterback means that I’ve got to be a leader.”
Lippy added, “Everybody knew all offseason that Xavier was going to be the guy and that helps you to prepare for the season better. You can focus your practice reps on one guy, instead of having to spread them around and decide who your starter is going to be.”
Littlestown will need to find a replacement for Will Shoemaker who rushed for 689 yards and 11 scores. Shoemaker accounted for 63 percent of the Bolts’ yards on the ground and the leading returning rushers are senior Kurtis Shifflett (11 carries, 43 yards) and senior Nathaniel Holt (8 carries, 17 yards).
“Shoemaker was a big part of our team and we’ll miss him, both on offense and defense,” Lippy said. “Nathaniel Holt and Kurtis Shifflett aren’t the same type of backs as Will is, they don’t have the same speed as he does. But they’re both tough kids and I think they’ll do well.”
On the offensive line, first team YAIAA-3 guard Dakota Kroft and second team YAIAA-3 center Reese Huth both graduated. But second team tackle Bryce Redding, a senior, returns to anchor the line.
Redding is expected to be joined upfront by Tommy Carucci, Aydin Chrismer, Logan Lanning and Matthew Manzo. All five are seniors and they tip the scales at an average of 241 pounds.
King (23 tackles) and Redding (45 tackles) are among the returnees on the defensive line.
While Shifflett (15 tackles) and Holt (6 tackles) are back as part of the linebacker group.
Shoemaker was a YAIAA-3 first team selection a year ago at cornerback, while Lucas Denault earned a first team nod at safety after recording 44 tackles and two interceptions.
A junior, Denault, is out for an undetermined amount of time due to injury.
Lippy has guided Littlestown to five division titles and 13 district tournament appearances in his 18 years at the post. His teams have accumulated a 132-66 record with the last division title coming in 2017. Their last district victory was in the semifinals in 2013.
Last year’s 4-3 season is the first time that the squad didn’t reach the postseason since 2016.
“It would be nice to win another division championship,” Lippy said. “That’s everyone’s goal, of course, so you have to put in the work if you want to do it.”
The Bolts open the 2021 campaign with two straight road games, first at Boiling Springs on Friday, then at Susquehannock on Sept 3. Their home opener is against Annville-Cleona on Sept 10.
