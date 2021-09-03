They were out-numbered but not out-manned.
Nearly every one of the 21 players in uniform had a hand in Fairfield’s 40-19 defeat of visiting Eastern York at Finafrock Field on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Jake Myers ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and averaged 44.8 yards on three punts.
Peyton Stadler plowed ahead for 124 yards on 19 attempts and a score and led a stout defense that bent but never broke.
Cody Valentine twice found the end zone in breakaway fashion.
Andrew Koons made a juggling touchdown grab in the final seconds of the first half and had two interceptions to help keep Eastern’s high-powered passing attack at bay.
“Their quarterback has a really strong arm and his receivers doing a good job of catching the ball,” said Green Knights head coach Jason Thurston, who couldn’t remember that last time Fairfield put up 40 points on an opponent. “We tried to pressure him and limit yards after the catch. That was the key on defense.”
The Golden Knights were one-dimensional in the extreme. QB Austin Billet heaved it 49 times and his sure-handed corps of receivers hauled in 31 receptions for 349 yards and three scores.
Koons’ first pick came on the initial possession of the contest. His 37-yard return set up Myers’ one-yard plunge and the home team drew first blood. The conversion attempt was blocked.
Later in the quarter, Valentine sprinted off right tackle and pored it on from 45 yards out to make it 13-0.
With its quick-strike potential, Eastern York (0-2) is never buried. Billet found tight end Brody Hinkle on a 24-yard jaunt to nirvana that put the guests on the board. Fairfield answered when Connor Joy bolted 17 yards on a double reverse to the one and Myers took it in from there.
Billet marched his club downfield and found Levi Ayala on a flair to trim the deficit to a seemingly manageable 19-13 deficit with less than a minute until intermission.
Myers had other ideas. The senior and three-year starter found Joy for a 32-yard hookup and tossed a perfect spiral toward Koons at the five. Koons made a juggling grab and danced into the end zone to give the hosts a 27-13 advantage with just six seconds to spare.
“He’s really come alive this year on both sides of the ball,” Thurston said of Koons. “He’s a big target and runs good routes. Defensively, he gets himself in position to make plays.”
Stadler did the heavy lifting in the third stanza as the Green Knights (1-1) piled up 24 first downs to help keep Billet on the sideline. The senior workhorse bull-rushed in from the seven early in the third to push it to 33-13.
“We’re definitely going to miss him next year,” said Thurston of his senior fullback and linebacker. “We still have at least eight more games with him. We’re just going to keep giving him the football. He’s earned it.”
Billet connected again with Hinkle get the Golden Knights within 33-19. Valentine added the icing when he skated in from 15 yards. Koons’ second interception and a fourth-down sack by Johnathan Anders doused any hope a miracle finish for Eastern.
“Any play-calling works when they are executing,” said Thurston. “Our kids executed tonight. It didn’t matter what we called, they got it done on the field. We just tried to keep the sticks moving and work the clock. We wanted to feed different people so they couldn’t just key on one person.”
Fairfield hosts St. James of Hagerstown, MD on Friday.
“We’ve been working hard since freshman year,” said Stadler. “We’re seeing it pay off right now. All of us want to win. We don’t care who gets the ball or who scores.”
Eastern York 7 6 6 0 — 19
Fairfield 13 14 6 7 — 40
First quarter
F — Jake Myers 1 run (kick blocked) 8:08
F — Cody Valentine 45 run (Myers kick) 5:27
EY — Brody Hinkle 27 pass from Austin Billet (Adam Smith kick) 1:55
Second quarter
F — Myers 1 run (run failed)1:37
EY — Levi Ayala 5 pass from Billet (kick failed) 00:46
F — Andrew Koons 34 pass from Myers (Peyton Stadler run) 00:06
Third quarter
F — Stadler 7 run (kick blocked) 6:25
EY — Hinkle 5 pass from Billet (kick failed) 2:38
Fourth quarter
F — Valentine 15 run (Myers kick) 3:42
Team statistics
EY F
First downs 16 24
Rushes-yds 14-(-15) 49-279
Passing 29-44-2 5-11-0
Passing yards 349 85
Total yards 334 364
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yds 5-35 6-55
Punts-avg 1-26 3-44.8
Individual statistics
Rushing: EY — Mason Crumling 6-24, Bryce Currier 2-11, Levi Ayala 1-2, Austin Billet 5-(-52); F — Peyton Stadler 19-124, Cody Valentine 6-75, Dominic Smitley 1-36, Connor Joy 3-28, Stephen Higgs 6-26, Camden Bryant 1-6, Jake Myers 7-3, Kaiden Merson 2-(-3), Jayden Bell 49-6).
Passing: EY — Billet 31-46-349-2; F — Myers 5-10-85-0; Andrew Koons 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: EY — Currier 12-137, Javier Parks 10-166, Brody Hinkle 4-46, Ayala 4-36, Talan Knaub 1-15; F — Koons 3-47, Joy 2-38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.