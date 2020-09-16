If he needed a sign to know just how badly his team wanted to play this season, Jason Thurston got it when the Fairfield weight room was opened.
Thurston was thrilled to see 17-20 players putting in work on a daily basis, which was a tremendous turnout when considering the Knights had just 22 on their roster last season.
“I couldn’t push them hard enough,” he said. “Something just clicked in these guys and it’s a whole new level of desire.”
The prospect of losing their season to COVID-19 concerns lit a fire under the Knights according to Thurston, who oversaw speed and agility workouts three days per week following the PIAA’s announcement that a football season would indeed be held.
“We weren’t allowed to use footballs, just air and our imagination,” he said. “It was extremely strange but every day could’ve been our last and we treated it like that.”
Thurston is excited about the amount of experience Fairfield is returning in 2020. Five seniors on the roster are four-year players and several underclassmen were throw into the fire last season.
Senior Jared Estes and junior Will Myers look to man the guard spots with tackles Johnathan Anders and Conor McVey on their flanks at tackle. Nathan Baker, a transfer from Francis Scott Key High School, gets the nod at center.
Anders and McVey took their lumps as freshmen last fall but Thurston is impressed by what he has seen heading into the season.
“Our line is really gelling right now as far as calls and responsibilities,” he said. “Those two freshmen had to play last year and they came back bigger and stronger. I really think experience is our strength this year.”
Senior Nathan Roberts slides from tackle to tight end and sophomore Andrew Koons gets the first look at receiver.
The Knights have seasoning in the backfield where junior Jake Myers returns as the starting signal caller. Myers completed nearly half of his 50 attempts last season for 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’ll have juniors Cody Valentine and Peyton Stadler at halfback and fullback behind him. Valentine rushed for 228 yards while Stadler picked up 193, and both players found the end zone three times.
Connor Joy and Joel Miller will both see time at wingback.
Fairfield averaged just under 17 points and 170 yards per game last year, seeing potential drives vanish because of missed assignments or turnovers. Thurston believes those things have been ironed out.
“I expect our focus will be a little more crisp,” said Thurston of his offense. “The teams in our league are solid programs, but we beat ourselves a lot with mental mistakes and being undisciplined. There should be a lot less of that this year with maturity coming through.”
On the other side of the ball, the linebacking unit will be the backbone of a defense looking for improvement across the board. The Knights allowed 40 points per game on their way to a 2-9 record.
Stadler and Will Myers are being counted on to be active on the inside, shutting down opposing ground games.
“I’ve been impressed with our linebackers,” said Thurston. “They’ve been flying to the football and shedding blocks.”
The secondary features experienced players with Jake Myers at free safety and Valentine at strong safety; Koons and sophomore Aiden Graffius will be the starting cornerbacks.
Estes, Anders and McVey look to control things in the trenches.
“Our kids have done a nice job of understanding they need to be gap sound,” said Thurston. “We’re pretty solid tacklers most of the time. What has hurt us is the numbers and being exhausted in the fourth quarter. Hopefully, we can keep guys fresh.”
Nathan Mickley knocked seven extra points through the uprights last year and Jake Myers can also kick or punt, according to Thurston. Tyler Weible, a converted soccer player, may compete for the kicking job.
With non-divisional games stripped from the schedule, the Knights have just seven opportunities to take the field this season as they attempt to make a repeat trip to the District 3 Class 1A championship game. The players don’t need to be reminded of the urgency at hand.
“We want to go 1-0 and after that go 2-0, just one game a time,” said Thurston. “We’re getting to play seven games and we could be playing zero games.”
Thurston said football at Fairfield is a team effort that extends beyond the locker room through the high school and entire community.
“I’m really impressed with the resilience and that goes for the whole community,” he said. “This is a difficult situation but we get the opportunity to play on Friday nights and reflect the same kind of resilience our community can be proud of.”
