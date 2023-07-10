SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Cashtown 5, Biglerville 0
Josh Topper delivered a complete-game shutout just when the Pirates needed it most, lifting his team to a 5-0 win over the visiting Black Sox on Monday. With the win, Cashtown improved to 12-14 and moved ahead of Frederick into sixth place in the league standings. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.
Topper allowed only four hits, two coming from Teegan Byers. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
At the plate, Dylan Ed rattled a pair of doubles and drove in a run while Jacob Berzonski produced a pair of RBI from the bottom of the Cashtown lineup.
Branson Diller went the distance for Biglerville (15-11), striking out four and allowing four earned runs on eight hits.
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Cashtown 002 021 x — 5 8 2
WP: Josh Topper. LP: Branson Diller. SO-BB: Diller 4-1, Topper 8-0. 2B: C-Dylan Ed 2
Hanover 5, Brushtown 0
The Raiders used a four-spot in the second inning and a seven-inning shutout by Kyle Bowman to pick up a victory on Monday. Hanover moved to 10-16 overall, inching just behind New Oxford (10-15) for eighth place in the regular season standings.
Bowman, Clint Roche and Joe Capobianco stroked two hits apiece in the win, which saw five different players drive in runs for the visitors. On the hill, Bowman walked four and gave up six hits but kept the Bulldogs (6-21) off the scoreboard.
Hanover 040 000 1 — 5 10 1
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
WP: Kyle Bowman. LP: Ethan Slusser. SO-BB: Bowman 1-4, Slusser 5-1.
Hagerstown 3, Littlestown 2
Matt Kulikowski hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to push the Braves past the visiting Dodgers on Saturday. Hagerstown improved to 25-1 with the win over Littlestown, coupled with a forfeit victory over Brushtown on Saturday as well.
Littlestown (18-9) plated a single run in the second inning on Brandon Naill’s groundout, and another run in the third on a Noah Milum fielder’s choice.
Jacob Crawmer was 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Dodgers while Kameron Jackson led eight Braves with base hits by going 2-for-2.
Littlestown 011 000 0 — 2 6 0
Hagerstown 200 001 x — 3 9 0
Calvin Benevento. Ethan Caudo, Jack Hamilton (6). WP: Hamilton. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 1-1, Caudo 4-3, Hamilton 1-2. 3B: H-Ryan Talbert
AMERICAN LEGION
St. Thomas 2, Biglerville 1
Parker Summers plated a pair of runs in the fourth inning and Trey Daugherty made it stand up by firing a complete-game to beat Biglerville on Monday. Daugherty fanned five, walked two and scattered seven base hits.
Biglerville (2-14) trimmed the deficit in half in the sixth when Jared Hollabaugh singled and later came around to score on Gavin Taylor’s two-out base hit. Hollabaugh and Taylor both finished with two hits for the visitors.
Post 262 put a pair of runners on base with no outs in the seventh, but Daugherty would eventuall get a pair of flyballs to end the game.
Biglerville 000 001 0 — 1 7 0
St. Thomas 000 200 x — 2 8 0
Nolan Miller, Kolton Trimmer (6). Trey Daugherty. WP: Daugherty. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Miller 3-5, Trimmer 0-0, Daugherty 5-2. 2B: ST-Hunter Scofield
Greencastle 7, Biglerville 2
Greencastle 7, Biglerville 6
Post 262 dropped both ends of Saturday’s Franklin County doubleheader, which featured a pair of five-inning games.
Matt Trimmer went 2-for-2 for Biglerville, which saw Bo Forney and Nolan Miller score runs.
Biglerville outhit Greencastle 8-3 in the second game but four walks and an error helped Post 373 secure the sweep. Austin Black and Miller swatted two hits apiece in the loss, with Miller and Gavin Taylor both doubling. Taylor posted a team-high three RBI.
Greencastle 024 10 — 7 8 0
Biglerville 000 02 — 2 5 1
Austin Black, Jared Hollabaugh (4). Szaflarski. WP: Szarflaski. LP: Black. SO-BB: Black 2-4, Hollabaugh 3-0, Szarflaski 6-0.
Biglerville 320 01 — 6 8 1
Greencastle 212 2x — 7 3 0
Tavian McAuliffe, Bo Forney (3). Green, Barnhart (3), Grudzenski (5), Cook (5). SO-BB: McAuliffe 5-2, Forney 1-2, Green 3-2, Barnhart 3-1, Grudezenski 0-1, Cook 1-0. 2B: B-Gavin Taylor, Nolan Miller; G-Grudzenski. 3B: G-Rohm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.