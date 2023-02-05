If you are looking for a nearby state park to visit that has some good hiking, the choices for us in Adams County are numerous. Some of those hikes have been chronicled here in On the Trail, and many more will be discussed in the future.
A few weeks ago, my wife and I got together with eight other volunteers and spouses from the Appalachian Trail Museum in Pine Grove Furnace. Our intent was to hike from one state park to another in one hike, and surprisingly, it is not as big a deal as it sounds. Plus, it was a nice bonding experience for some of a group of dedicated volunteers.
Pine Grove Furnace State Park, where the Appalachian Trail Museum is found, is located off of Rt. 233 in Cumberland County. It is a wonderful park, with lakes and hiking trails throughout. Kings Gap Environmental Education Center is located near Carlisle, and is just under six miles as the crow flies from Pine Grove Furnace. Kings Gap is one of a few Pennsylvania State Parks that are designated specifically for environmental education. It is also a wonderful park for hiking, with over 25 miles of trails through the park.
Similar to many other parks with hiking trails, many different hikes can be constructed, using all or part of many different trails. On this day, we chose to leave most of our cars at Pine Grove Furnace, shuttle to Kings Gap, and then hike back to our cars on the Buck Ridge Trail.
The Buck Ridge Trail is one of my favorite trails in the area. It is not because there are amazing views, though there are a couple of nice ones. It is not because of the great streams and lakes you pass by, because there are none, other than two small streams that you must cross. And it is not because of the great feeling of having completed a tough challenging trail, because it is not. It is just a nice path through the woods, starting at one state park, and ending six miles later in another state park. It is just a nice walk, full of quiet and serenity, with plenty of opportunity to slow down and enjoy the woods.
The Buck Ridge Trail, blazed in yellow to mark the obvious path, has a milepost every mile from Pine Grove to Kings Gap. That is a nice feature, because from either end, a hiker can gauge exactly how far they have gone. If you want to just try it out, walk to the first milepost and back. If you are feeling energetic, hike the whole six miles. And if you are an experienced hiker who can hike extended miles, start at one end and hike a 12-mile out-and-back route.
A common route for those not completely into hiking, but who want to experience what it is like, is to start at the Pine Grove Furnace ranger station right on Rt. 233. Cross 233, go past the church and north on 233 for about 100 yards, and the dirt road right after the creek is right where the trailhead is. The first three miles up the trail is but a very gradual uphill, or is flat. The wide, smooth path is easy to walk, even side by side with a partner, and there is a nice big rock near the 3-mile mark to eat lunch. Simply turn around there, return, and you have a nice six-mile hike without having to shuttle your cars.
At Kings Gap, there is the Kings Gap Mansion at the top of the hill in the middle of the park. All trail in Kings Gap can be accessed from here and the parking area. On the north side of the mansion is a spectacular view of the Cumberland Valley looking north, and that can be a nice place to start. A map of the entire park, including all the trail, can easily be found online.
The Buck Ridge Trail goes east from the mansion, and meets the Scenic Vista Trail at a parking lot. From there, a big sign points to the right after about 200 yards, and you are off towards Pine Grove Furnace.
About one mile into the hike is a cutoff side trail that goes to a scenic view, and that cutoff loops back to meet the Buck Ridge about a half mile later. From there, the trail goes up. It is a pretty good grade for about a quarter mile, levels off, and then gets somewhat significant for the last push out of Kings Gap. The first 1.8 miles of the trail are in the park.
The footing on the hills is somewhat rocky, so good shoes are important. Over the top, and starting down the other side towards Pine Grove, the rockiness continues, and many side trails meet the Buck Ridge. Most of these side trails are mountain bike trails, and they are very popular. Access to those bike trails is most easily gained by driving up Cold Springs Road from Pine Grove Road in Pine Grove Furnace, but biking is not permitted on the Buck Ridge.
Once the narrow, downhill rocky trail flattens out, it joins an old 19th century road bed at about 3.5 miles. From there, the rest of the trail is well-graded and smooth.
The Buck Ridge Trail was perfect for our group hike. We were not all of the same ability, age, and speed, but it was nice to take a break as we occasionally waited for those in the back to catch up, and that break was never very long. It is an easy trail to travel at a nice pace, especially when the rocks and hills are done with.
The one stream that had a wooden bridge crossing it was a perfect place for lunch, with rocks and logs or just mossy ground to serve as dining spaces.
Towards the end of the hike at Pine Grove, there were a few blowdowns that have been there for years. They were not difficult to navigate, as some could be passed underneath, some could be climbed over, and some had a new path going around, which is typical of woods trails.
It was nice to hike this trail in January, as there were no bugs, and no leaves on the trees to block the views. We were aware that there may be hunters in the area this time of year, so some of us wore blaze orange, and it is safe to say that we were not a quiet group.
So, if you are looking for a nice trail, and want to hit two state parks in one day, this hike may be for you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.