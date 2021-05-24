David Holbrook knows exactly what to do when Steve Owings is closing in and looking for a Trail-Way Speedway win.
There is no choice, really. Owings is the top driver at the speedway, so the only thing you can do is mash the accelerator and get up on the wheel.
That’s what Holbrook did last Friday night at Trail-Way. He took the lead at the start and held off the charging Owings late to capture the 25-lap 358 sprint car main event on York County Racing Club Night. It was his 11th career win at the speedway in the division.
“You just got to gas it up, because he’s [Owings] going to,” Holbrook said. “They kept telling me the top was the fastest way around, and he wasn’t really making ground on the bottom. So, I knew as long as I didn’t miss it and I hit every mark, we’d be good.
“I want to thank Brad Hostetter for leaving the racetrack the way it was. It was two good grooves and a lot of racing. I guess I didn’t see much, but it was good for me.”
There was plenty of racing, but there were also some incidents that slowed action. As for Holbrook, he took the lead at the start over Bo Gordon Jr.
Owings wasted little time carving his way to the front. After starting eighth on the grid, he worked his way up to third on Lap 2 and passed Gordon for the runner-up position on the third circuit.
Gordon retook the position on Lap 3. Owings was too much in the scrum and was back into second by the completion of Lap 4.
The first red flag of the event came out on Lap 8, when Tim McClelland and Dylan Orwig flipped. Holbrook remained out front on the restart, but Owings was within striking distance and ready to challenge for the lead.
Holbrook got into heavy lapped traffic just past the halfway point on Lap 15. Owings was there, but the complexion of the race changed when Riley Emig spun in Turn 4, and Austen Treuchet clipped him and flipped.
That was the break Holbrook needed. He moved to the top of the speedway and stayed there the rest of the way to take the win by .875 seconds.
Owings settled for a runner-up finish. Cody Phillips, Cameron Smith, and Kyle Rohrbaugh completed the top five. Opening Day winner Mike Bittinger and Riley Emig were heat winners in 358 Sprint competition.
In Street Stock action, Russ Shoop took top honors in the prestigious Brian Blank Jr. Memorial, which paid $1,700 to the winner.
Zach Meyers got the jump at the start of the 25-lap affair and led Danny Beard and Shoop through the first and second corner.
Shoop stayed in third until Lap 6, when he shot by Beard to grab the runner-up spot. Four laps later, he was challenging the leader for the win.
Myers continued to lead through the 12th circuit. Shoop stalked and made the winning pass on Lap 13 and never looked back in taking the victory.
Shoop’s teammate Sam Rial finished in the runner-up spot followed by Myers. Craig Wagaman and Aaron Beard collided at the line, with Wagaman finishing inches ahead of Beard, completing the top five. Beard, and Dalton Myers were heat winners.
Wyatt Rotz wired the field to claim the 20-Lap 270 Micro Sprint feature. It was his first career win in the division at the speedway.
Greg Emlet was slated to start on the pole but elected to tag the rear. That put Rotz on the point, and he led the entire race distance to take the win by .599 seconds.
Craig Myers, Adrian Shaffer, Cory Myers, and Bill Laughman completed the top five. Rotz, Laughman, and Myers were heat winners for the 19-car field.
Matt Worley started third on the grid and surged to the front to win the 15-Lap Limited Stock main event. It was his sixth career victory at the speedway.
Outside pole-sitter Justin Mong led the opening 13 laps before Worley took over and drove away over the last two circuits to take the 1.565-second victory.
Robert Nicklow, Cody Klinedinst, Robbie Carroll, and Chad Martin completed the top five. Justin Mong fell to seventh in the last two laps.
Joe Brown won the Classic Car Main event. He took the win over Bill Brown Jr., Jimmy Combs, Roland Brown, and Dylan Brown.
TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY
Friday, 5/21
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook[1]; 2. 35-Steve Owings[8]; 3. 1-Cody Phillips[3]; 4. 69-Cameron Smith[6]; 5. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[10]; 6. 12-Mike Bittinger[7]; 7. 13-Bo Gordon Jr[4]; 8. (DNF) 33-Riley Emig[5]; 9. (DNF) 51-Austen Treuchet[12]; 10. (DNF) 44-Steven Cox[11]; 11. (DNF) 69X-Justice Forbes[14]; 12. (DNF) 6-Tim McClelland[2]; 13. (DNF) 2D-Dylan Orwig[9]; 14. (DNF) 22B-Nat Tuckey[13].
Lap leaders: Holbrook (1-25)
Heat 1 (10 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 12-Mike Bittinger[2]; 2. 35-Steve Owings[6]; 3. 6-Tim McClelland[5]; 4. 69-Cameron Smith[4]; 5. 2D-Dylan Orwig[1]; 6. (DNF) 69X-Justice Forbes[7]; 7. (DNF) 51-Austen Treuchet[3].
Heat 2 (10 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 33-Riley Emig[1]; 2. 77-David Holbrook[4]; 3. 1-Cody Phillips[6]; 4. 13-Bo Gordon Jr[2]; 5. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[5]; 6. 44-Steven Cox[7]; 7. (DNF) 22B-Nat Tuckey[3].
Street Stocks
Feature (25 laps): 1. 11S-Russell Shoop[3]; 2. 2M-Sammy Rial[7]; 3. 94M-Zachary Myers[1]; 4. 99X-Craig Wagaman[4]; 5. 60A-Aaron Beard[6]; 6. 6T-Jacob Toney[5]; 7. 04-Jim Jacobs[16]; 8. 3D-Shane McQuay[15]; 9. 14-Kyle Saylor[11]; 10. 83-Mikey Guise[14]; 11. (DNF) 81J-Jamie Zentmyer[9]; 12. (DNF) 60-Danny Beard[2]; 13. (DNF) 81F-Dylan Welsh[10]; 14. (DNF) 18-Chris Transeau[18]; 15. (DNF) 28S-Kelly Seal[17]; 16. (DNF) 30-Ricky Howes[19]; 17. (DNF) 59-Ryan Smith[13]; 18. (DNF) 18X-Bailey Tolson[8]; 19. (DNF) 94-Dalton Myers[12]; 20. (DNS) 54J-Jimmy Combs
Lap leaders: Z. Myers (1-12), Shoop (13-25)
Heat 1 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 2M-Sammy Rial[4]; 2. 99X-Craig Wagaman[1]; 3. 81F-Dylan Welsh[3]; 4. 14-Kyle Saylor[5]; 5. 59-Ryan Smith[7]; 6. 04-Jim Jacobs[6]; 7. (DNS) 54J-Jimmy Combs.
Heat 2 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 60A-Aaron Beard[1]; 2. 60-Danny Beard[4]; 3. 94M-Zachary Myers[2]; 4. 18X-Bailey Tolson[7]; 5. 83-Mikey Guise[5]; 6. (DNF) 28S-Kelly Seal[3]; 7. (DNF) 30-Ricky Howes[6].
Heat 3 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 94-Dalton Myers[5]; 2. 6T-Jacob Toney[4]; 3. 11S-Russell Shoop[1]; 4. 81J-Jamie Zentmyer[3]; 5. 3D-Shane McQuay[6]; 6. (DNF) 18-Chris Transeau[2]. 2
270 Micro Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 166-Wyatt Rotz[3]; 2. 20M-Craig Myers[10]; 3. 21A-Adrian Shaffer[7]; 4. 20-Cory Myers[2]; 5. 2-Bill Laughman[11]; 6. 4T4-Joe Long Jr[6]; 7. 1-Brian Marriott[8]; 8. 84-Zachary Glass[12]; 9. 33-Lake Laughman[9]; 10. 19-Stevie Daron Jr[16]; 11. 14-Jordan Racine[20]; 12. 96-Brock Whisler[17]; 13. 88-Dennis Brill[21]; 14. 48-Greg Emlet[1]; 15. 33B-Tanner Byers[13]; 16. (DNF) 37-Tyler Brown[5]; 17. (DNF) 46-Colton Hendershot[14]; 18. (DNF) 17-Cody Racine[4]; 19. (DNS) 12-Bryce Trone; 20. (DNS) 18-Jeremy Strock; 21. (DNS) 0Z-Austin Bower.
Lap leaders: Wyatt Rotz (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 166-Wyatt Rotz[5]; 2. 20M-Craig Myers[4]; 3. 37-Tyler Brown[6]; 4. 17-Cody Racine[7]; 5. 33B-Tanner Byers[2]; 6. (DNF) 19-Stevie Daron Jr[3]; 7. (DNS) 0Z-Austin Bower.
Heat 2 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 2-Bill Laughman[2]; 2. 4T4-Joe Long Jr[6]; 3. 84-Zachary Glass[4]; 4. 33-Lake Laughman[7]; 5. 46-Colton Hendershot[5]; 6. (DNF) 96-Brock Whisler[3]; 7. (DNS) 14-Jordan Racine.
Heat 3 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 20-Cory Myers[3]; 2. 1-Brian Marriott[1]; 3. 21A-Adrian Shaffer[5]; 4. 48-Greg Emlet[7]; 5. (DNF) 12-Bryce Trone[2]; 6. (DNS) 18-Jeremy Strock; 7. (DNS) 88-Dennis Brill.
Limited Stocks
Feature (15 laps): 1. 6-Matt Worley[3]; 2. 77J-Robert Nicklow[4]; 3. 99-Cody Klinedinst[5]; 4. 69-Robbie Carroll[12]; 5. 22-Chad Martin[6]; 6. 38-Jason Chronister[1]; 7. 77-Justin Mong[2]; 8. 17-Carl Cassell[7]; 9. 8-Tyler Kline[8]; 10. 46-Donald Smith[11]; 11. 82-Eric Moats[13]; 12. 18W-Trenton Fitz[9]; 13. J6-Jason Jarvis[10]; 14. 74S-John Bumbaugh[14]; 15. 95-Jon Ankney[17]; 16. 9-Robert Chittum[18]; 17. 66-Louis Heffner III[16]; 18. (DNS) 5X-Brandon Beacham.
Lap leaders: Mong (1-13), Worley (14-15)
Heat 1 (6 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 38-Jason Chronister[2]; 2. 77-Justin Mong[3]; 3. 77J-Robert Nicklow[7]; 4. 22-Chad Martin[5]; 5. 8-Tyler Kline[8]; 6. J6-Jason Jarvis[6]; 7. 82-Eric Moats[4]; 8. (DNF) 5X-Brandon Beacham[1]; 9. (DNF) 95-Jon Ankney[9].
Heat 2 (6 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 69-Robbie Carroll[6]; 2. 6-Matt Worley[4]; 3. 99-Cody Klinedinst[5]; 4. 17-Carl Cassell[2]; 5. 18W-Trenton Fitz[1]; 6. 46-Donald Smith[7]; 7. 74S-John Bumbaugh[3]; 8. 66-Louis Heffner III[9]; 9. (DNF) 9-Robert Chittum[8].
Classic Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 89-Joe Brown; 2. 53-Bill Brown Jr.; 3. 54J-Jimmy Combs; 4. 87-Roland Brown; 5. 9-Dylan Brown; 6. 07-Nathan Todt; 7. 80-Tom Hall; 8. 27-Connor Cantwell; 9. 09-Ron Grove; 10. 20-Steve Cantwell Jr. (DNF); 11. 17-Jim Rost Sr (DNF); 12. 100-Jim Rost Jr (DNS).
Lap leaders: Brown (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 89-Joe Brown; 2. 20-Steve Cantwell; 3. 54J-Jimmy Combs; 4. 9-Dylan Brown; 5. 27-Connor Cantwell; 6. 09-Ron Grove.
Heat 2 (8 Laps/All Qualify): 1. 87-Ronald Brown; 2. 53-Bill Brown Jr.; 3. 17-Jim Rost Sr.; 4. 80-Tom Hall; 5. 07-Nathan Todt; 6. 100-Jimmy Rost Jr. (DNF).
