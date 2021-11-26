Nolan Peterson may be new to the position of varsity girls’ basketball head coach, but he isn’t new to his players. And he believes that familiarity can pay dividends at Biglerville, where the Canners look to continue their program’s ascension.
Peterson takes over for Jeff Kahlbaugh, who stepped down after doing a masterful job rebuilding Biglerville from a one-win program four years ago to one that bagged 16 combined victories over the last two seasons, and the team’s first District 3 playoff appearance in nearly a decade. Peterson spent the last two seasons as a middle school assistant at Biglerville, and was the middle school head coach for a season when this year’s seniors were in seventh grade.
“I’ve coached all but three of them so it’s been a pretty easy transition because they know how I coach and what I expect of them,” said Peterson. “It’s also been nice to have (assistant) Coach (Becca) Isaac here as a bridge between now and the last few years with Coach K.”
Adding to Peterson’s comfort level is having versatile guard Brylee Rodgers back in the fold. Rodgers is an end-to-end player who averaged 11 points per game last season — twice hitting 20 points — despite being limited to 13 contests after battling through a knee injury. She has the ability to pick a pocket and go coast-to-coast just as easily as spot up for a jumper.
“She’s a playmaker, one of the best players in the league and it’s really good to have her,” said Peterson of the junior dynamo. “She’s not only capable of putting up 10, 12 or 15 points a game but also 10 or 12 assists. She sees the floor as well as anybody I’ve been around. When Brylee gives the effort she’s the best player on the floor.”
The return of Rodgers offsets the loss of graduated four-year varsity players Katie Woolson and Morgan Martin, an outside-inside duo that combined for 18 points per game and served as the team’s top rebounders. The Canners will not be without a Woolson, however, as junior Emily Woolson is back for a third varsity season. Emily, who averaged 5.5 points per game a year ago, will share ball-handling duties with Rodgers to give the Canners a veteran backcourt.
“Emily’s leadership is big-time,” said Peterson. “She takes the reins with the younger players when we get scattered in practice.”
New wrinkles have been added to Biglerville’s offense, which averaged 38.8 points per game last season to rank fifth locally.
“We’re running a new offense which benefits Brylee and Emily with the ball in their hands,” said Peterson. “We have a lot of playmakers and we’ve given the girls freedom with ball screens and things like that. They can either get to the rim or turn and kick it out. I think we’re going to be a pretty decent shooting team.”
Senior Joscelynn Anglin (3.2 ppg) is expected to help carry the load offensively. Anglin showed her ability to fill the net with 27 points over a two-game stretch in the early part of last season. Classmate Abby Reckard returns to provide a presence in the defensive end and on the boards.
A promising group of freshmen arrive on the varsity level to compliment the experienced returnees. Claire Roberts, in just her second year of basketball, caught Peterson’s eye with her speed and rapid skill development. He believes a host of newcomers will factor into the mix this winter.
“I could see them getting varsity minutes at any given time,” he said of the large freshmen group. “They have to get used to the speed of the varsity game compared to junior high. We need to go 10-12 deep to be competitive.”
Depth is a luxury the Canners haven’t been afforded in recent years, but Peterson has 16 players in uniform, meaning they can once again field a JV squad.
“That is huge,” said the new coach. “We have 12 or 13 girls that could get varsity minutes, so we’re pretty deep.”
Peterson declined to tip his hand in terms of schematics but wasn’t coy about Biglerville needing to give consistent effort to compete in a rugged division that includes perennial heavy hitters Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic and York Catholic.
“Our effort has to be up and we have to be tough to score against,” he said. “They have to keep learning what they’re supposed to learn and give effort. I think we can be pretty solid.”
Biglerville tips off the season on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Big Spring Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.