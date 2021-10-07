The first week of the bow season in Pennsylvania for me was highly successful.
This was the first time out carrying a crossbow. So, all of its different accessories and techniques had to be accommodated and dealt with.
This was an ambush site that has been highly productive in previous years and confidence was at a high level, even though I’ve scouting with a trail camera in another section of the property.
Calm, cool, windless conditions were perfect and the morning sun felt good.
I couldn’t have asked for much more from the first foray of the new season.
More deer could have been around.
Although I went home empty, it was a productive learning session.
Also, unlike a few other opening days in the past, everything I needed if I got the chance to make an accurate shot made it to the woods and up the tree with me.
All time afield is valuable and this experience can pay off as the season gets older.
COLORFUL WARNING
FOR TRESPASSING
Hunters should remember that if they don’t respect the Purple and go where they shouldn’t, the law is gonna Rain down!
Pennsylvania’s Purple Paint Law gives landowners the option of using purple paint, rather than signs, to post their properties and alert others that their lands are private. That means trespassing is not permitted.
Painted markings on various trees have to be within 100 feet of each other.
Landowners using purple paint must use vertical lines that are at least eight inches long and an inch wide. They must be painted three to five feet from the base of the tree.
You can find out more about this colorful new law on page 19 of the 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Digest.
HEADS UP DMA2
Hunters who harvest deer in a Disease Management Area (DMA) are asked to submit their deer heads for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing.
Information gathered from testing helps the Pennsylvania Game Commission better monitor and manage CWD.
The western half of Adams County is included in DMA2.
Hunters harvesting a deer in a DMA are asked to dispose of them in household trash destined for a lined landfill, or into a dumpster for disposal of high-risk parts.
Toward western Adams County, deer head collection bins can be found at 1370 Pine Grove Road and 950 Newman Road.
GO TO GAMES LAND
If you’d like to check out the state’s Game Lands system, the closest tour by vehicle will be offered at State Game Lands 169 in Cumberland Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This self-guided tour will be a combined driving and walking tour that will begin at the State Game Lands 169 habitat crew headquarters at 375 Bridgewater Road in Newville. Those participating in the tour will have the opportunity drive 3.5 miles and walk a half-mile to observe various types of habitats including wetlands, grasslands, and woodlands. The tour will highlight several projects in progress for American woodcock habitat, pine/oak Savanah restoration and native grasslands restoration. Questions can be directed to the Southcentral Regional Office at 814-643-1831.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Do you take coffee into your tree stand or do you think the smell spooks the deer? I use scent lock clothes, ozone, and sprays yet carry a small thermos.” — Mark Mi Duck Hunter
