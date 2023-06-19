DIETRICH

Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich parked his No. 48 in victory lane on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway after winning the 410 sprint car feature. Saturday marked Dietrich’s first win at Lincoln this season. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

Danny Dietrich’s first win of the season at Lincoln Speedway came on Saturday night during the PA Speedweek Tune-up. The last time Dietrich waited until June to score his first win of the season at Lincoln was 2009.

Dietrich drew the six pill in the redraw, the highest pill available, for his feature start. That didn’t stop him though, as he was up to third on the second lap, and second on lap three. Dietrich took the lead from Tyler Ross on lap five and would go unchallenged until a late race restart.

