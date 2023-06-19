Danny Dietrich’s first win of the season at Lincoln Speedway came on Saturday night during the PA Speedweek Tune-up. The last time Dietrich waited until June to score his first win of the season at Lincoln was 2009.
Dietrich drew the six pill in the redraw, the highest pill available, for his feature start. That didn’t stop him though, as he was up to third on the second lap, and second on lap three. Dietrich took the lead from Tyler Ross on lap five and would go unchallenged until a late race restart.
“I about lost it there on the restart,” said Dietrich. “The left rear felt low once we went back green. I had to be really conservative. I went into turn 1 and just about spun out.”
Ross, who was running second, was able to pull a slider on Dietrich in turn 2 to briefly take back the lead.
“Tyler got by me and slid me,” Dietrich said. “Had to get conservative and aggressive. I felt like I ran a really good race there and raced smart with Tyler to make sure I didn’t do anything stupid.”
It was an emotional win for Dietrich who lost his father in-law last week.
“This race is for Mike,” he said. “It’s been a tough week but this is a great way to cap this week off.”
Young gun Cameron Smith drew the pole for the 30-lap feature and Ross, back in his family car for the second week in a row, lined up second. Smith had the lead at the line but Ross took the lead coming out of turn 2 and led lap 1. Smith, Kyle Moody and Dietrich were racing three-wide coming out of turn 4 for second with Moody taking the spot. Dietrich was all over Smith for third and took the spot on lap 2 before the caution came out when Glenndon Forsythe and Cole Young got together in turn 3. Both were able to rejoin the field.
Ross led Moody, Dietrich, Smith and Domenic Melair for the restart. A seven-car incident brought out the red on the restart. Both Freddie Rahmer and Matt Campbell took a spill. Riley Emig, Brandon Rahmer, Chad Trout, Chris Arnold and Jordan Givler were also involved.
Dietrich looked to the inside of Moody on the restart and got by him for second at the line by inches. Troy Wagaman passed Melair to get into the top five.
Dietrich was all over Ross for the lead and got a good run coming off or turn 2 on lap 4. It was good enough to get by Ross and he took the lead on lap 5. Wagaman got by Smith for fourth and started reeling in Moody.
Lapped traffic came into play for Dietrich on lap 8, as he had a half straight-away lead but heavy lapped traffic loomed ahead. Using the high line, he made quick work of lapped cars, maintaining his advantage over Ross.
Moody used lapped traffic to close in on Ross as Dietrich checked out at the front of the field.
Melair brought out the yellow flag on lap 16 when he stopped coming out of turn 2. He had been running seventh.
The top five for the restart were Dietrich, Ross, Moody, Wagaman and Smith. Moody went to the bottom on the restart but could not get by Ross for second. Ross closed in on Dietrich and pulled a slider to pass him for the lead in turn 2 on lap 18. Dietrich got him back before they crossed the line to hold on to the top spot.
Moody was there and ready to strike but Ross moved down to block Moody’s line in turns 1 and 2. Billy Dietrich entered the top five on lap 18.
Billy got by Wagaman for fourth on the back stretch on the final lap but Wagaman passed him back before the checkered to hold the spot.
Danny scored the win 1.740 seconds ahead of Ross. Moody crossed the line third and Wagaman was fourth. Billy completed the top five.
Tyler Emory Declared Appalachian Mountain Speedweek Winner
After victory lane festivities were completed Cody Overton’s car was disqualified for not meeting the Appalachian Mountain Speedweek rear suspension rules. That meant that Tyler Emory was the winner of the 35-lap, $4,000 to win feature.
Rick Eckert and Emory made up the front row and raced wheel to wheel the entire first lap until Emory had the advantage coming out of turn 4. Emory led lap 1 with Eckert in second. Eckert, Chad Overton and Gregg Satterlee were in a three-car battle for second. Overton got under Eckert down the back stretch and took second on lap 2. Eckert was left to hold off Satterlee’s challenge for third.
Overton was closing in on Emory as they caught the tail end of the field. Just as Emory found himself in lapped traffic, the yellow came out on lap 10 when Shaun Jones came to a stop in turn 2 after doing a 360 degree spin.
Emory led Overton, Eckert, Satterlee and Dylan Yoder to the cone for the restart. Satterlee was all over Eckert for third but could not make the pass. Overton was making a strong bid for the lead, but Emory held the spot.
Yoder showed his nose under Satterlee for fourth but did not make the pass. Overton was not letting Emory pull away. Chad tried the high line in turns 3 and 4 which resulted in losing ground to the leader. Overton regained the lost time as they caught the tail end of the field lap 20. Overton was on Emory’s bumper as they tried to get around the first lapped car. Overton got under Emory down the back stretch and took the lead on lap 22. Eckert had caught the front of the field as well and made it a three-car battle for the lead. Overton put a lapped car between him and the other contenders — Emory, Eckert, Satterlee and Yoder.
Yoder got by Satterlee for fourth but Satterlee stuck around and the two were in a fierce battle in the final laps. Jason Covert entered the picture late in the race and got by Satterlee for fifth on the final lap.
After Overton’s disqualification, Emory won with Eckert in second. Yoder was third and Covert was fourth. Satterlee completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 5R-Tyler Ross; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 39T-Cameron Smith; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 11. 44-Dylan Norris; 12. 38S-Brett Strickler; 13. 90-Jordan Givler; 14. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 15. 17-Cole Young; 16. 23A-Chris Arnold; 17. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF); 18. 27S-Alan Krimes (DNF); 19. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 20. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 21. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF); 22. 16-Matt Campbell (DNF); 23. 8R-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 38-Cory Haas (DNS)
Lap leaders: Ross (1-4) & D. Dietrich (5-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 38S-Brett Strickler; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 17-Cole Young; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 7H-Trey Hivner; 9. 35T-Tyler Esh; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 55M-Domenic Melair; 2. 27-Troy Wagaman; 3. 33-Riley Emig; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 38T-Cameron Smith; 7. 38-Cory Haas; 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 9. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 10. D57-Jeff Miller
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 5R-Tyler Ross; 2. 16-Matt Campbell; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 27s-Alan Krimes; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 9. 23A-Chris Arnold
Consy (10 laps): 1. 38-Cory Haas; 2. 90-Jordan Givler; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 5. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 35T-Tyler Esh; 8. 7H-Trey Hivner; 9. D57-Jeff Miller; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 11. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNS)
Super Late Models:
Feature (35 laps): 1. 72-Tyler Emory ($4,000); 2. 0-Rick Eckert; 3. 24-Dylan Yoder; 4. 43A-Jason Covert; 5. 22-Gregg Satterlee; 6. 66C-Matt Cosner; 7. 0X-Andrew Yoder; 8. 2T-Kyle Lee; 9. 6-Jamie Lathroum; 10. 119-Bryan Bernheisel; 11. 4-Gary Stuhler; 12. 86-Austin Berry; 13. 66JR-Eddie Carrier Jr.; 14. 20-Trever Feathers; 15. 45-Kyle Hardy; 16. 2W-Justin Weaver; 17. 2D-Dan Stone; 18. 06-Mike Lupfer; 19. 1-Gene Knaub; 20. 19-Drew Weisser; 21. 32J-Shaun Jones; 22. 18C-Matt Cochran; 23. 32-Coleby Frye (DNF) 24. 15O-Chad Overton (DQ)
Lap leaders: Emory (1-21) & : Overton (22-35)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 4-Gary Stuhler; 2. 2JW-Justin Weaver; 3. 2D-Dan Stone; 4. 54-Kyle Hardy; 5. 32-Coleby Frye; 6. 2J-Jeff Rine; 7. 21P-Jakob Piper; 8. 121-Larry Neiderer; 9. 41-Matt Naylor; 10. 17-Nick Dickson
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 2T-Kyle Lee; 2. 66JR-Eddie Carrier Jr.; 3. 20-Trever Feathers; 4. 1-Gene Knaub; 5. 7L-Kyle Lear; 6. 93-Cory Lawler; 7. 74-Randy Christine; 8. 21M-Matt Murphy; 9. D19-Dillan Stake (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 43A-Jason Covert; 2. 119-Bryan Bernheisel; 3. 6-Jamie Lathroum; 4. 18C-Matt Cochran; 5. 75-RJ Dallape; 6. 20K-Colin Knaub; 7. 63-Nathan Long; 8. 15-Scott Flickinger; 9. 54J-Jimmy Combs (DNF)
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 0Y-Andrew Yoder; 2. 32J-Shaun Jones; 3. 86-Austin Berry; 4. 06-Mike Lupfer; 5. 19-Drew Weisser; 6. X-Bernie Beard; 7. 02-Tommy Cordell; 8. 11L-Doug Legum; 9. 25K-Kody Lyter (DNF)
Consy #1 (10 laps): 1. 45-Kyle Hardy; 2. 1-Gene Knaub; 3. 32-Coleby Frye; 4. 2J-Jeff Rine; 5. 21P-Jakob Piper; 6. 74-Randy Christine; 7. 121-Larry Neiderer; 8. 41-Matt Naylor; 9. 21M-Matt Murphy; 10. 93-Cory Lawler; 11. D19-Dillan Stake (DNS); 12. 7L-Kyle Lear (DNS); 13. 17-Nick Dickson (DNS)
Consy #2 (10 laps): 1. 06-Mike Lupfer; 2. 18C-Matt Cochran; 3. 19-Drew Weisser; 4. 63-Nathan Long; 5. 20K-Colin Knaub; 6. 11L-Doug Legum; 7. 02-Tommy Cordell; 8. 54J-Jimmy Combs; 9. 75-RJ Dallape (DNF); 10. X-Bernie Beard (DNS); 11. 15-Scott Flickinger (DNS); 12. 25K-Kody Lyter (DNS)
Dash #1: 1. 0-Rick Eckert 17.642; 2. 15O-17.827; 3. 24-Dylan Yoder 18.138
Dash #2: 1. 72-Tyler Emory 17.578; 2. 22-Gregg Satterlee 17.704; 3. 66C-Matt Cosner 17.813
