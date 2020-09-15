Seniors Sam Lerman and Jonathan Molina and junior Connor O’Donnell have been chosen to lead the Gettysburg College men’s soccer team in 2020-21 according to head coach Mark Mettrick.
Lerman enters his fourth season with the Bullets in 2020-21. As a forward, he tallied seven points (three goals, one assist), including his first career game-winner in the 3-2 victory at Stevenson University last season. He also corralled a goal against The College of New Jersey and Dickinson College. Throughout his career, he has played in 49 games while making 45 starts, notched seven goals and eight assists for 22 points, one game-winner, and earned a spot on the All-Centennial Conference Second Team in 2017. Lerman, who was named to the 2019 Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll, is an organization and management studies major and served as an operations services intern at U.S. Bank this summer.
Molina started and played in 12 games as a midfielder for the Orange and Blue in 2019. Due to injuries the past couple of seasons, Molina has appeared in 23 career games with 20 starts, accumulated 10 points (three goals and four assists), and two game-winners. Last season, he scored a career-high two goals in the 2-1 win against Lycoming College and dished an assist at Washington College and Washington & Lee University. Molina, who was named an All-Centennial Conference Second Team honoree last season, is an organization and management studies major.
O’Donnell, who is taking a gap semester, enters his second season as a midfielder with the Bullets in 2020-21. The junior transfer from Lafayette College started in all but one game he appeared in last season. He posted three goals and six assists for 12 points with 11 points coming in the final nine games of the season. He notched a career-high three points (one goal, one assist) against Randolph-Macon College and No. 22 Oglethorpe University. O’Donnell scored his first game-winner at Haverford College, knocking off the then reigning Centennial Conference Champions in the opening round match of the CC playoffs. The economics major tabbed his first All-Centennial Conference Honorable Mention laurels in 2019.
The Bullets put together an outstanding 2019 season as they finished with an overall record of 12-8-1, which marked the second double-digit win total in three seasons. The Orange and Blue also went 5-3-1 in league play to earn the team’s third straight Centennial Conference Tournament appearance. Gettysburg notched a ranking in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional poll eight times, with the highest coming in at No. 7. The Bullets also earned a spot in all the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional, closing the season at No. 5. The Bullets also received an at-large berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since 2001. They blanked No. 22 Oglethorpe University 5-0 in the opening round of the tournament and fell 3-2 against No. 11 Washington & Lee University in the second round. The last time Gettysburg advanced to the second round was in 1998.
Back on August 14, the Centennial Conference Presidents’ Council decided to cancel intercollegiate competition for all fall and winter sports through Dec. 31, 2020, due to the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The conference presidents will continue to meet and discuss options for moving fall sports to the spring semester alongside the winter and spring sports.
(0) comments
