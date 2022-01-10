BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 46,
Bermudian Springs 23
The Squires limited the Eagles to just nine points in the first half of their home win in YAIAA play on Monday.
Offensively, Delone (7-5) saw Coltyn Keller score 13 points and Camdyn Keller chalk up 10 more. Bryson Kopp and Asher Rudolph added seven apiece to balance out the Squire attack.
Austin Reinert had eight points to pace the Eagles (4-6).
Bermudian Springs 6 3 9 5 - 23
Delone Catholic 14 12 7 13 - 46
Bermudian Springs (23): Beachy 1 1-2 4, Young 1 2-2 4, Hubbard 1 0-2 2, Mummert 1 0-1 2, Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Reinert 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Erdman. Totals: 9 3-7 23
Delone Catholic (46): Co. Keller 4 4-5 13, Wittmer 0 2-2 2, Rudolph 2 3-6 7, Ca. Keller 5 0-0 10, Zimmerman 2 1-2 5, Kopp 2 3-3 7, Moore 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Smith, Bealmear, Crawford. Totals: 16 13-18 46
3-pointers: BS-Beachy, Carpenter; DC-Co. Keller
Fairfield 46, York Tech 41
The Knights scored only 14 points in the opening half before turning the tables and holding the Spartans to that same total in the second as they rallied for a victory on Monday.
The offensive turnaround was keyed by Eric Ball, who led all players with a game-high 19 points. Ball delivered eight field goals and three shots from the stripe.
Cody Valentine dropped three shots from beyond the arc on his way to 11 points for the winners as well.
Fairfield 5 9 15 17 — 46
York Tech 12 15 9 5 — 41
Fairfield (46): Jake Myers 1 0-0 2, Andrew Koons 2 0-2 4, Will Myers 1 1-2 3, Eric Ball 8 3-7 19, Cody Valentine 4 0-0 11, Griffin Tabler 2 0-0 4, Peyton Stadler 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 5-13 46
York Tech (41): Johnson 2 0-0 6, Gladney 1 0-0 2, Gracey 5 0-0 14, Robinson 1 00 2, Torres 6 0-0 13, Shimmel 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 0-0 41
3-pointers: F-Valentine 3; YT-Johnson 2, Gracey 4, Torres
Hanover 43, Biglerville 40
Eli Weigle sparked a furious rally for the Canners, who came up a bucket shy in their YAIAA game against the visiting Nighthawks on Monday.
Biglerville (1-10) trailed by 12 points at the half and 11 heading into the fourth quarter. Weigle caught fire from there, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 13 of his game-high 19 points in the frame.
The Canners went 13-for-25 at the free throw line in the loss.
Casey Lara led Hanover (3-8) with 13 points and Ethan Killinger added 10.
Hanover 11 13 8 11 — 43
Biglerville 8 4 9 19 — 40
Hanover (43): Parry 2 0-0 4, Lara 4 4-6 13, Huston 2 0-0 4, Feeser 2 0-0 4, Roberts 1 1-2 3, Herndon 2 1-2 5, Killinger 4 2-4 10. Non-scorers: Karst, Noel. Totals: 17 8-14 43
Biglerville (40): Eli Weigle 6 4-7 19, Christian Shaffer 2 2-3 6, Lukas Smelser 1 1-2 3, Brady Salter 1 2-3 4, Cam Tyson 1 4-6 6, Bear Zullinger 0 0-2 0, Ryan VanDyke 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Althoff, Regentin. Totals: 12 13-25 40
3-pointers: H-Lara; B-Weigle 3
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 68, York Tech 58
The Knights posted their most points scored since the 2005-06 season en route to a win over the Spartans on Tuesday.
Fairfield (4-6) enjoyed a 24-11 first-quarter lead as Braidan Wastler and Maddie Neiderer combined for 13 points. Breana Valentine took control in the following frame where she netted a dozen points as the Knights led 40-29 at the break.
Valentine finished with a team-best 22 points for Fairfield, which saw four players reach double figures. Neiderer finished with 13 points, Wastler had 10 and Emma Dennison piled up 11 points after nailing a trio of 3-pointers.
Tech star Rhyln Rouse shook off a slow start before pouring in 37 points.
York Tech 11 18 13 16 — 58
Fairfield 24 16 12 16 — 68
York Tech (58): Bernard 4 3-4 12, Burton 1 0-0 2, Zeinkiewicz 2 2-4 6, Rouse 16 5-6 37, Mosley 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 11-16 58
Fairfield (68): Madison Cromwell 2 0-2 4, Kayleigh Bollinger 2 2-2 6, Emma Dennison 4 0-2 11, Breana Valentine 7 8-10 22, Braidan Wastler 3 4-6 10, Maddie Neiderer 4 4-6 13, Kira Weikert 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 18-28 68
3-pointers: YT-Bernard; F-Dennison 3, Neiderer. JV: Fairfield 37, York Tech 24
Hanover 47, Biglerville 41
The homestanding Hawkettes outscored the Canners 28-19 in the second half of Monday’s YAIAA contest to secure a victory. Hanover improved to 8-2 overall while Biglerville slipped to 5-7.
Senior Jaycie Miller was at the point of attack for the hosts with 19 points, followed by 10 from Annie Smith and eight by Reagan Wildasin.
Emily Woolson had the hot hand for Biglerville, matching Miller’s 19 points. Woolson drained three triples among her eight shots made from the floor.
Brylee Rodgers had nine points point and Kierney Weigle added six in the loss.
Biglerville 19 3 7 12 — 41
Hanover 11 8 12 16 — 47
Biglerville (41): Mari Alvarez 0 2-2 2, Brylee Rodgers 2 4-7 9, Emily Woolson 8 0-1 19, Ava Peterson 1 0-0 3, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-0 2, Kierney Weigle 3 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Miller, Roberts, Reckard. Totals: 15 6-11 41
Hanover (47): Annie Smith 4 0-0 10, Alanys Beltran 2 0-0 4, Jaycie Miller 6 6-7 19, Lola Garman 1 0-1 2, Riley Stigler 1 1-2 4, Reagan Wildasin 3 2-2 8. Non-scorers: Conover, Noel. Totals: 17 9-12 47
3-pointers: B-Woolson 3, Rodgers, Peterson; H-Smith 2, Miller, Stigler
York Catholic 56, Littlestown 43
The Irish knocked down eight 3-pointers in their victory over the Thunderbolts on Monday.
Littlestown (2-10) outscored the Irish (4-5) in the second half, 26-19, but was unable to climb out of a 37-17 halftime hole. Celi Portillo posted a game-high 18 points and Kylah Green tacked on 15 more for the Bolts.
Littlestown 11 6 10 16 — 43
York Catholic 17 20 9 10 — 56
Littlestown (43): Lanahan 0 2-4 2, Young 1 0-0 3, Portillo 7 4-6 18, Cherry 2 1-4 5, Green 5 5-6 15. Non-scorers: Miller, Peart, Shipley, Ford. Totals: 15 12-20 43
York Catholic (56): Shue 1 1-2 4, Campanella 3 2-3 10, McKeague 3 0-0 7, Kile 2 6-8 11, Bullen 2 1-2 5, Kury 0 2-2 2, O’Brien 3 0-0 9, Reed 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 12-17 56
3-pointers: L-Young; YC-Shue, Campanella 2, McKeague, Kile, O’Brien 3
Eastern York 53, New Oxford 27
After a sluggish start, the unbeaten Golden Knights scored 38 combined points in the second and third quarters to handle the host Colonials on Monday.
The Ox (5-7) led 6-5 after a quarter of play but was unable to keep pace with Eastern (10-0). Ella Billman led the home side with a dozen points and Timberley Linebaugh tossed in eight more.
Eastern York 5 16 22 10 — 53
New Oxford 6 5 11 5 — 27
Eastern York (53): Nell 4 0-0 10, Seitz 4 4-4 14, Henise 2 0-0 4, Corwell 1 0-0 2, Grimm 3 3-4 10, Felix 3 0-1 7, Zerbe 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 7-9 53
New Oxford (27): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 0-1 2, Sydney Flesch 1 0-0 2, Hailey Linebaugh 0 0-1 0, Ella Billman 3 6-7 12, Timberley Linebaugh 3 1-2 8, Kylie Wampler 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 7-11 27
3-pointers: EY-Nell 2, Seitz 2, Grimm, Felix; NO-T. Linebaugh, Wampler
