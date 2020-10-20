GIRLS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 4, Delone Catholic 1
Brylee Rodgers drilled a pair of goals, including a penalty kick, to help power the Canners past the Squirettes on Tuesday.
Biglerville (2-6) led 2-1 at halftime on the strength of goals by Rodgers and Mikayla Taylor. Rodgers and Maci Dinges struck gold in the second half to ice the victory.
Madison O’Brien scored on an assist by Bailey Shehan for the Squirettes (3-6).
Biglerville 2 2 - 4
Delone Catholic 1 0 - 1
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 2, Mikayla Taylor, Maci Dinges; DC-Madison O’Brien. Assists: DC-Bailey Shehan. shots: B-13; DC-11. Corners: B-3; DC-1. Saves: B-Taylor Lady 10; DC-Kallie Gilbart 9
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 4, Hanover 1
Nate Snyder flicked home a pair of goals while Marcus Pruy and Alex Garazo added single tallies as the Knights rolled by the Hawks on Tuesday.
Snyder joined Chazden Kline and Declan Phalen with an assist.
Hanover 0 1 - 1
Fairfield 1 3 - 4
Goals: H-own goal; F-Nate Snyder 2, Alex Garazo, Marcus Pruy. Assists: F-Chazden Kline, Declan Phalen, Snyder. Shots: H-7; F-18. Corners: H-1; F-5. Saves: H-Feeser 14; F-Trey Griffith 4
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, York Tech 0
The Bolts took out the Spartans in short order on Tuesday, winning 25-3, 25-17, 25-18.
Makayla Orwig mashed eight kills, Carli Thayer tossed around 11 assists and Hailey Riley added 10 more for the winners.
Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0
Six kills apiece from Aida Sponseller and Tori Murren helped fuel the Eagles’ 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 victory over the Knights on Tuesday.
Haley Andrus served up six aces while Jewel Tallman had 15 assists and 11 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kennard-Dale 7, Delone Catholic 2
The Rams opened up a 7-0 lead on the Squirettes before Abbi Fields and Lexie Strausbaugh put the hosts on the board with second-half goals.
Kennard-Dale 3 4 - 7
Delone Catholic 0 2 - 2
Goals: DC-Abbi Fields, Lexie Strausbaugh. Assists: DC-Strausbaugh, Reagan Arigo. Shots: KD-19; DC-3. Corners: KD-11; DC-3. Saves: KD-1; DC-Sophia Galysh 8
