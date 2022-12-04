SWIMMING
Dover Eagle Invitational
Gettysburg got out to a fast start to kick off the season on Saturday at Dover, scoring three individual event wins to go along with a relay victory.
Zach Turner (50 free, 22.56), Zach Tipton (100 breast, 1:01.85) and Sam Nelson (200 free, 1:50.0) all touched first in their respective events. That trio joined teammate Finn Clarke to post a 1:34.71 to win gold in the 200 freestyle as well.
Nelson’s outstanding day also included a runner-up finish in the 500 free (4:59.76). Turner and Tipton added bronze to the haul with respective third-place efforts in the 100 back (58.82) and 200 IM (2:11.02).
Clarke, Nelson, Alex Koufos and Turner joined up to place second in the 400 free relay, and Clarke placed fifth in the 100 free (55.11).
In diving, Warrior London Mitchell placed second with a score of 129.8. Seth Fertig of Big Spring won with a 153.10. Gettysburg’s Madeline North-Shelleman was third with a 116.50. Mercersburg Academy’s Luntu Radebe won the event with a 183.35.
Morgan Bishop turned in a pair of top-10 finishes for the Gettysburg girls, placing eighth in the 200 IM (2:34.84) and ninth in the 50 free (27.88).
Valerie Clabaugh of New Oxford placed fourth in the 100 breast in 1:16.09 and Colonial Cole Smith swam a 1:10.30 to finish seventh in the 100 breast as well.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 67, Millersburg 65 OT
After five quarters of play, the Squires were a bucket better than the Indians to claim the title of the Millersburg Tournament on Saturday.
Delone saw Cam Keller, Gage Zimmerman and Bryson Kopp do the heavy lifting by combining for 54 of the team’s total points. Keller’s 22 led all scorers, with Zimmerman netting 19 and Kopp adding 13.
Delone Catholic 14 11 16 11 15 – 67
Millersburg 15 14 13 10 13 – 65
Delone Catholic (67): Brayden Claybaugh 1 0-0 2, Liam O’Brien 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 1-2 4, Cam Keller 8 6-13 22, Gage Zimmerman 6 6-9 19, Bryson Kopp 5 1-4 13, Aidan Bealmear 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Grenchik, Sieg, Dettinburn, Smith, Rebert. Totals: 24 14-27 67
Millersburg (65): Dyer 6 0-2 14, Lepone 7 3-6 19, Kintzer 3 2-2 8, Troutman 3 4-4 10, Forney 2 3-4 7, Heintzelman 2 3-5 7. Totals: 23 15-23 65
3-pointers: DC-Wittmer, Zimmerman, Kopp 2, Bealmear; M-Dyer 2, Lepone 2
Elizabethtown 57, New Oxford 49
Braden Cummings poured in a game-high 23 points to boost the Bears past the Colonials in the title tilt of the Boiling Springs Tournament on Saturday.
Elizabethtown was dialed in at the free throw line, where it went 20-for-23 in the winning effort.
For the Ox, Idriz Ahmetovic canned three triples to finish with a team-best 15 points. Brennan Holmes tossed in 14 while Nick Calvo-Perez and Brody Holmes added nine apiece.
Elizabethtown 9 15 17 16 – 57
New Oxford 16 7 14 12 – 49
Elizabethtown (57): Locke 1 4-4 7, Zeager 3 4-4 11, Andres 3 5-6 12, Lehman 1 0-0 2, Cummings 8 7-9 23, Garcia 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 20-23 57
New Oxford (49): Idriz Ahmetovic 6 0-0 15, Nick Calvo-Perez 4 1-2 9, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 2, Brennan Holmes 6 2-2 14, Brody Holmes 3 2-2 9. Non-scorers: Mummert, Lawrence, Moore, Carver, Crabbs. Totals: 20 5-6 49
3-pointers: E-Locke, Zeager, Andrews; NO-Ahmetovic, Bro. Holmes
Gettysburg 52,
Bermudian Springs 36
The Warriors used a 20-10 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Eagles in the consolation game of the Conestoga Valley Tournament on Saturday. Brody Wagner powered the winners with 16 points and Ian McLean added a dozen. Josh Herr netted 10 points and Tegan Kuhns had nine for Gettysburg.
Tyson Carpenter was the point man for Berm with a game-high 22, including three shots from beyond the arc.
Gettysburg 11 9 20 12 – 52
Bermudian Springs 6 6 10 14 – 36
Gettysburg (52): Jonathan Darnell 1 0-0 2, Tegan Kuhns 4 1-2 9, Brody Wagner 7 2-4 16, Carson Kuhns 1 1-2 3, Ian McLean 4 4-5 12, Josh Herr 3 4-7 10. Non-scorers: Warren, Higgins, Cole, Johnson, Burton. Totals: 20 12-20 52
Bermudian Springs (36): Tyson Carpenter 5 9-11 22, Gabe Kline 1 0-2 2, Ethan Young 2 1-2 5, Dylan Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Lane Hubbard 1 09-0 2, Austin Reinert 1 1-1 2. Non-scorers: Gautsch, Goldham, Stem. Totals: 11 11-16 36
3-pointers: BS-Carpenter 3. JV: Gettysburg 60, Bermudian Springs 37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 37,
Delone Catholic 27
The Squirettes were limited to eight points in the second half of a 37-27 loss in the West York Tournament final on Saturday. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, the defending PIAA Class 6A champion, held Delone to only two field goals in the second half.
Brielle Baughman and Megan Jacoby scored eight points apiece to lead Delone, with Kaitlin Schwarz tossing in seven points as well.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 12 10 7 8 – 37
Delone Catholic 9 10 6 2 – 27
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (37): Crumpton 3 0-2 7, Balcer 2 2-2 6, Avery 3 2-2 9, Daley 1 2-4 5, Sharpe 4 0-0 10. Totals: 13 6-10 37
Delone Catholic (27): Reece Meckley 1 0-0 3, Ella Hughes 0 1-2 1, Megan Jacoby 3 0-0 8, Brielle Baughman 2 4-4 8, Kaitlin Schwarz 2 3-3 7. Non-scorers: Robinson, Knobloch, Keller. Totals: 8 8-9 27
3-pointers: PW-Crumpton, Avery, Daley, Sharpe 2; DC-Meckley, Jacoby 2
Lancaster Catholic 64,
Bermudian Springs 44
The Crusaders stormed out to a 45-19 halftime lead before cruising past the Eagles in the title game of the New Oxford Tournament on Saturday.
Mary Bolesky and Stella Higgins combined for 25 first-half points for the winners.
For Berm, Amelia Peters had the hot hand with a game-high 23 points. Peters drained four 3-pointers among her seven made field goals.
Bermudian Springs 11 8 14 11 – 44
Lancaster Catholic 24 21 16 3 – 64
Bermudian Springs (44): Ella Benzel 2 0-0 4, Hannah Metzger0 7-8 7, Lily Carlson 2 1-2 5, Amelia Peters 7 5-7 23, Lucy Peters 1 0-2 2, Tori Bross 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Roomsburg, Devita. Totals: 13 14-21 44
Lancaster Catholic (64): Kraft 2 5-6 9, Lehman 4 0-0 8, Bolesky 6 3-3 18, Higgins 7 0-1 15, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Lipson 3 0-0 9. Totals: 24 8-10 64.
3-pointers: BS-A. Peters 4; LC-Bolesky 3, Higgins, Anderson, Lipson 3
Dover 44, Gettysburg 36
The Eagles limited the Warriors to 18 points through the first three quarters of Saturday’s matchup to claim the title game of the Gettysburg Tournament.
Hannah Hayes led Dover with 15 points. The Eagles piled up 21 points in the final quarter after tallying only 23 to that point in the game.
For Gettysburg, Madeline Delaney netted a dozen points, Sofia Royer tossed in 10 and Jade Barrick added nine.
Dover 4 12 7 21 — 44
Gettysburg 6 8 4 18 — 36
Dover (44): Snyder 1 0-0 3, Catuld 4 0-2 8, Gember 3 2-4 10, Snelbaker 1 0-0 2, Williar 2 0-0 4, Hayes 6 2-2 15, Okengee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 4-8 44
Gettysburg (36): Emma Raville 1 0-0 2, Addison Caywood 0 0-2 0, Madeline Delaney 3 5-6 12, Jade Barrick 2 4-7 9, Sofia Royer 3 4-7 10, Lydia Floreck 1 0-2 3. Non-scorers: Makkenchery, Kibler, Martinez. Totals: 10 13-22 36
3-pointers: D-Gember 2, Snyder, Hayes; G-Delaney, Barrick, Floreck
Millersburg 47, Fairfield 23
The homestanding Indians used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to take command of the title game at their tournament on Saturday.
Fairfield trailed just 17-11 after a quarter of play before being outscored 27-6 over the middle frames.
Breana Valentine sank four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 14 points in the loss.
Fairfield 11 6 0 6 — 23
Millersburg 17 11 16 3 — 47
Fairfield (23): Cadence Holmberg 0 0-2 0, Hannah Myers 2 0-0 4, Maddy Fulgham 1 0-0 2, Breana Valentine 5 0-0 14, Olivia Sanders 0 1-2 1, Karina Miller 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Fredrikis, Aker, Klinedinst, Laird. Totals: 9 1-4 23
Millersburg (47): Rothermel 1 0-0 2, Strait 5 1-1 11, Long 2 0-2 4, Vallier 1 0-0 3, Dryer 3 1-2 9, McFadden 3 0-3 7, Shoop 0 1-2 1, Miller 4 2-6 10. Totals: 19 5-16 47
3-pointers: F-Valentine 4; M-Dryer 2, Vallier, McFadden
WRESTLING
Gettysburg Duals
The Warriors opened the season with a pair of impressive home wins on Saturday, taking down State College and Mifflin County in Mid-Penn action.
Gettysburg (2-0) began with a 40-32 victory over the Little Lions, a match it led 24-0 through four bouts. William Yordy (107), Neil Rozario (114) and Isaiah Jackson (121) all won by fall before a forfeit at 127.
State College rallied to pull within 28-20 before Jaxon Townsend put six points on the board for the hosts with a fast fall at 172. Tyler Withers cemented the victory with a stick at 215 to put the match out of reach.
Gettysburg continued to pile up the pins in its second match, recording five falls to stuff Mifflin County. Yordy, Gabriel Pecaitis, Townsend, Withers and Adrian Ramirez all delivered pins in the victory.
Chambersburg also went 2-0 to keep pace with Gettysburg in the early divisional race.
Gettysburg 40, State College 32
107-William Yordy (G) p. Vasquez, 1:16; 114-Neil Rozario (G) p. Berrena, 5:52; 121-Isaiah Jackson (G) p. Coates, 1:29; 127-Aiden Fitzgerald (G) fft; 133-H. Cunningham (SC) tf. Kainan Holmes; 139-Gabriel Pecaitis (G) md. Weaver, 20-8; 145-Campbell (SC) p. Caden Shearer, 4:54; 152-Manville (SC) tf. Nasiri, 21-4; 160-A. Cunningham (SC) md. Dalton Redden, 14-1; 172-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Bell, 1:15; 189-Weaverling (SC) p. Mason Rebert, 1:40; 215-Tyler Withers (G) p. Rager, :52; 285-Pavlechko (SC) p. Adrian Ramirez, 1:57
Gettysburg 42, Mifflin County 26
114-Yordy (G) p. Oden, 3:56; 121-Johnson (MC) d. Jackson, 7-1; 127- Clapsadle (G) fft; 133-Seiler (MC) md. Holmes, 20-11; 139-Pecaitis (G) p. Everly, 3:21; 145-Cunningham (MC) p. Shearer, 3:19; 152-Kearns (MC) d. Redden, 4-1; 160-Townsend (G) p. Schaeffer, 5:20; 172-Aurand (MC) md. Rebert, 11-2; 189- Withers (G) p. Mickey, 1:31; 215-Davis (MC) fft; 285- Ramirez (G) p. Marks, 3:07; 107-Brooke Keckler (G) fft
Other scores: Chambersburg 39, Mifflin County 27; Chambersburg 37, State College 34
Big Cat Brawl
Littlestown crowned three champions to finish third in an eight-team field at East Pennsboro on Saturday.
Winning titles for the Bolts were Cameron Mingee (145), Tanner Rock (172) and Mitchell Feeser (285). Mingee used a pair of pins to reach the finals, where he edged Brayden Gentzel of York Suburban, 9-6. Rock and Feeser both pinned their way to the top of the podium, with Rock recording three falls and Feeser posting a pair.
Littlestown was denied a fourth champion thanks to Delone Catholic sophomore Austin Gregg, who went 4-0 on Saturday at 152. Gregg pinned his way into the championship round where he met Yingling, the top seed. The Squire made it a 4-for-4 day in terms of falls, winning the bout in 3:11.
Colby Noel added a title for Delone at 127, winning with a forfeit and a pair of decisions.
Littlestown’s Connor Dillon was fourth at 152, as was Delone’s Jonathan Lawyer at 160.
Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic
Bermudian Springs placed a pair of wrestlers at Cumberland Valley on Saturday.
Freshman Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus reached the semifinals at 133, where he dropped a 5-4 decision to eventual champion Mason Wagner of Faith Christian. In the consolations the Eagle ran into Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting, who he upset on Friday, 3-1. Bunting, a returning PIAA Class 3A bronze medalist, won the rematch in ultimate tiebreaker, 2-2, sending Yacoviello-Andrus to the fifth-place bout. There, he rolled to a 7-1 decision over Michael Borja of Exeter Twp.
Eagle Austin Anderson reeled off three straight consolation wins to eventually place sixth at 121. After dropping a bout on Friday, Anderson used a 14-0 major decision and two pins to lock in a medal.
Faith Christian won the 25-team tournament with 277.5 points, followed by Nazareth (185.0) and Cumberland Valley (124.5). District 3 teams Wilson (4th), West Perry (8th) and Boiling Springs (10th) also made the top 10.
Ephrata Duals
Biglerville kicked off its season with five duals at Ephrata on Saturday, going 2-3. The Canners defeated Warwick and Columbia, while dropping decisions to Ephrata, Malvern Prep and Norwin.
The Canners trailed Warwick 28-27 with three bouts remaining, but saw Levi Roberts deliver a decision and Mason Keiper win by pin before picking up a forfeit in the final bout.
The 31-30 loss to Ephrata came via criteria, with the Mountaineers prevailing due to most bouts won, 7-6.
Biglerville 42, Warwick 28
107-Kye Nelson (B) p. Furr, 1:32; 114-Caden Kessel (B) fft; 121-Marco Tocci (W) tf. Brody Gardner, 3:30 (16-5); 127-Breault (W) fft; 133-Kilgore (W) p. Tritton Taylor, 2:45; 139-Joey Ney (B) p. Wissler, 3:59; 145-Devan Ponce (B) d. Maclary, 7-3; 152-Seth Lady (B) p. Hess, 5:37; 160-McClune (W) p. Landon Taylor, 1:48; 172-Sanchez (W) tf. Jonathan Buitimea, 3:28 (20-3); 189-Levi Roberts (B) d. Koons, 7-1; 215-Mason Keiper (B) p. Mahkel, 1:19; 285-Mason Mentzer (B) fft
Norwin 41, Biglerville 25
114-Aa. Wong (N) d. Kessel, 12-6; 121-Gardner (B) p. Au. Wong, 4:34; 127-Shieh (N) fft; 133-White (N) p. T. Taylor, :53; 139-Ponce (B) p. Namir, 1:33; 145-Conboy (N) p. Ney, 3:23; 152-Lady (B) d. Huss, 11-10; 160-Albeck (N) p. Colby Fulton, 2:20; 172-Hewitt (N) tf. Buitimea, 4:32; 189-Campbell (N) p. Roberts, :55; 215-Pham (N) d. Mentzer, 4-0; 285-Keiper (B) p. Pastories, 1:55; 107-Nelson (B) md. Butera, 12-0
Ephrata 31, Biglerville 30
121-Gardner (B) fft; 127-Horst (E) fft; 133-Thomas (E) d. T. Taylor, 5-2; 139-Ney (B) d. Musser, 10-4; 145-Ponce (B) d. Tlumach, 9-5; 152-T. McCracken (E) p. Lady, 2:33; 160-Sweigart (E) d. Sean Sneed, 7-6; 172-Winter (E) p. Buitimea, 2:00; 189-S. McCracken (E) d. Roberts, 3-0; 215-Keiper (B) p. Moyer, 1:40; 285-Mentzer (B) fft; 107-Nelson (B) fft; 114-Mendenhall (E) d. Kessel, 10-3
Ephrata wins on criteria, most bouts won, 7-6
Biglerville 45, Columbia 19
127-no contest; 133-T. Taylor (B) p. Cruz, 3:30; 139-Ney (B) p. Labib, 1:44; 145-Isael Sanchez (B) p. Lingafelt, 1:58; 152-Lady (B) d. Campbell, 11-8; 160-O. Brady (C) md. Mason Bishop, 12-2; 172-J. Brady (C) p. Buitimea, 1:59; 189-Roberts (B) p. Marley, 1:40; 215-Mentzer (B) p. Rupp, 1:03; 285-Sabino (C) d. Keiper, 3-2; 107-Nelson (B) fft; 114-L. Rupp (C) p. Kessel, :34; 121-Gardner (B) p. Paules, :36
Malvern Prep 69, Biglerville 6
133-Consiglio (M) p. T. Taylor, 2:36; 139-Barnhart (M) tf. Ney, 2:46; 145-O’Donnell (M) p. Landon Whitmoyer, 1:41; 152-Rickards (M) p. Lady, :57; 160-Fulmer (M) p. Brody Conrad, 3:25; 172-Christensen (M) p. L. Taylor, 1:40; 189-Wehmeyer (M) tf. Roberts, 5:59; 215-Zalota (M) p. Keiper, :54; 285-Tobasso (M) p. Jaden Jackson, 1:11; 107-Nelson (B) fft; 114-Pezone (M) p. Kessel, 2:57; 121-Link (M) tf. Gardner, 2:48; 127-O’Neil (M) fft
