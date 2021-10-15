GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Tennis Championships
New Oxford freshman Anya Rosenbach continued her unbeaten run through the opening day of the District 3 Class 3A Tennis Championships on Friday.
Rosenbach, the third seed, rolled to a pair of straight-set wins at Hershey Racquet Club. The Colonial dispatched Ashley Retana of Reading 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before dealing Hempfield’s Grace Lehman a 6-3, 6-0 setback in the quarterfinals.
Rosenbach will challenge second-seeded Avery Palandjian of Manheim Township in today’s semifinals, which begin at 1 p.m. in Hershey. A win there would put her in the finals, which followed semifinal action.
With the top three finishers qualifying for the PIAA Championships, Rosenbach could also punch her ticket to states even with a loss in the semis if she would place third.
South Western’s was eliminated in the opening round but not after pushing No. 4 seed Mikhaela Merca of Lower Dauphin to three sets. McComas dropped the first set 6-1 before rallying for a 7-5 win in the ensuing set. Merca doubled up the Mustang 6-3 in the third and decisive stanza.
District 3 Girls’ Tennis Championships
Friday — Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A Singles
First Round
1. Catherine Rabatin (Penn Manor) d. Rachel Haupt (Central York), 6-0, 6-1; Taryn Zerby (Mechanicsburg) d. Allison Evans (Elizabethtown) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Mikhaela Merca (Lower Dauphin) d. Saram McComas (South Western) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Kayla Kurtz (Manheim Twp.) d. Angelina Berg (Hershey) 6-1, 6-1
3. Anya Rosenbach (New Oxford) d. Ashley Retana (Reading) 6-0, 6-0; Grace Lehman (Hempfield) d. Nitya Patel (Palmyra) 6-2, 6-2; Lexi Lakatosh (Red Lion) d. Anya Whitman (Carlisle) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Avery Palandjian (Manheim Twp.) d. Makayla Eischeid (Red Land) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Rabatin (PM) d. Zerby (Mech) 6-1, 6-0; Kurtz (MT) d. Merca (LD) 6-2, 6-1; Rosenbach (NO) d. Lehman (Hemp) 6-3, 6-0; Palandjian (MT) d. Lakatosh (RL) 6-0, 6-3
Class 2A Singles
First Round
1. Anna Millen (Lancaster Catholic) d. Elise Wang (Wyomissing) 6-0, 6-1; Sierra Smart (Kutztown) d. Sarah Steckbeck (Lancaster Mennonite) 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-1; 4. Alisa Steele (West York) d. Ali Bender (ELCO) 6-0, 6-1; Bella Heckman (East Pennsboro) d. Evelyn Whiteside (Eastern York) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3
3. Mia Gassert (Hamburg) d. Maggie Auman (Lancaster Country Day) 6-2, 6-0; Brianna Serruto (Kennarad-Dale) d. Biya Kahn (Harrisburg Academy) 6-2, 6-1; Abby Schnatz (Berks Catholic) d. El Yale (Camp Hill) 6-2, 6-3; 2. Madeleine Gerz (Lancaster Mennonite) d. Sydney Garza (Middletown) 7-5, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Millen (LC) d. Smart (Kutz) 6-2, 6-2; Steele (WY) d. Heckman (EP) 6-2, 6-4; Gassert (Ham) d. Serruto (KD) 6-1, 6-1; Gerz (LM) d. Schnatz (BC) 7-5, 6-2
FOOTBALL
Conrad Weiser 48, New Oxford 26
The Colonials dropped a 48-26 decision to the homestanding Scouts in non-conference action on Friday.
Both teams entered at 5-2 overall, but it was Conrad Weiser that got rolling behind quarterback Logan Klitsch. The senior rushed for a touchdown to open the scoring, before adding another TD on the ground to go along with four scoring passes.
Klitsch hooked up with Aanjay Feliciano on a pair of long TD strikes, and also connected twice with Sevon Parham for scores.
The Colonials visit Gettysburg next Friday in a key YAIAA-2 contest with District 3 playoff implications.
