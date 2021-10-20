GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Boiling Springs 3, Bermudian Springs 0
The Bubblers solidified their playoff standing with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 triumph over the Eagles on Wednesday.
Bermudian’s defense was keyed by Haley Andrus and Ella Means, who finished with 14 and 13 digs, respectively. Tori Murren knocked down seven kills and was credited with nine aces at the stripe.
Madelyn Wagner put nine assists, seven digs and a pair of aces in the stat sheet as well.
Berm won the JV match 20-25, 25-17, 15-2.
Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0
The Eagles notched their sixth win of the season on Tuesday when they sped past the Knights 25-7, 25-9, 25-16.
Madelyn Wagner contributed six assists and five aces to the winning effort while Ella Means came up with five digs. Gema Morales had three kills for Bermudian as well.
The Eagles won the JV match 25-15, 25-12.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Doubles Championships
District 3 Girls’ Tennis Doubles Championships
Friday — Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
First Round
1. Judioth Manta/Jen Manta (Muhlenberg) d. Ryan Gerhardt/Kylie Gerhardt (Lampeter-Strasburg); Nora Esack/Emily Leach (Cumberland Valley) vs. Maddie Sauder/Ellie Stoltzfus (Cocalico); 4. Ashley Retana/Hailey Guerrero (Reading) vs. Abby Yurick/Ece Aydogan (Hershey); Taryn Zerby/Patricia Kandrot (Mechanicsburg) vs. Allison Evans/Rylee Bender (Elizabethtown)
3. Grace Lehman/Sophie Carson (Hempfield) vs. Natalie O’Neill/Rory Ade (Carlisle); Lexi Lakatosh/Sophie Lanius (Red Lion) vs. Gabby Wettig/Briana Mylin (Manheim Central); Anya Whitman/Hansika Kunduru (Exeter) vs. 2. Anya Rosenbach/Allison Horick (New Oxford)
Class 2A
First Round
1. Emma Perkins/Michelle Timothy (Conrad Weiser) bye; Alisa Steele/Lexi Sanderson (West York) vs. Brinley Orris/Carolina Grindle (Trinity); 4. Elise Wang/Ananya Rai (Wyomissing) vs. Bella Heckman/Monica Nguyen (East Pennsboro); Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) v.s Mackenzie Warner/Katie Hayward (Kennard-Dale)
3. Sierra Smart/Elena Sewell (Kutztown) bye; Shannyn Konek/Grace McDermott (Bishop McDevitt) vs. Ali Bender/Camryn Lehr (ELCO); Brianna Serruto/Grace Maccarelli (Kennard-Dale) vs. Abby Davidheiser/Maci Rohrbach (Brandywine Heights); 2. Maggie Auman/Sophia Babar (Lancaster Country Day) bye
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.